Links for Friday, July 16, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China plans to exempt IPOs in HK from cybersecurity review
After Beijing suspended car-hailing giant Didi’s apps for data security reasons a few days after the company’s Wall Street IPO, it’s now sending a clear message to companies that want to go public: Go to Hong Kong.
- China plans to exempt companies that go public in Hong Kong from the cybersecurity review that it mandated last week, per Bloomberg.
- According to regulators, companies that have data on more than 1 million customers and seek to IPO in the U.S. will still have to go through a formal data security review.
Little Red Book to postpone U.S. IPO
Social media and ecommerce startup Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” is tabling its U.S. IPO plans, per Bloomberg.
- Following the Didi fallout, the company is taking Beijing’s message to heart that data security comes before foreign investors.
- Xiaohongshu’s monthly active users surpassed 100 million as of October 2019, about 70% of whom were born after 1990.
- Now Xiaohongshu is reportedly exploring options for a Hong Kong IPO instead.
Xiaomi becomes world’s no. 2 smartphone seller
Xiaomi overtook Apple for the first time to become the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor in the second quarter, per Caixin Global.
- Thanks to its rapid global expansion, Xiaomi’s shipments increased 83% year-on-year in the last quarter, which now equates to a global market share of 17%.
- The electronics giant now trails Samsung by 2% in market share.
- Chinese companies Oppo and Vivo also made it into the top-selling list with 10% market share each. Huawei, hampered by U.S. sanctions that limit its access to chips, did not make the list.
ByteDance to make “high-end” version Toutiao as new users blocked
ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, is famous for its short-form video apps. But its initial claim to fame was a popular news aggregator called Jinri Toutiao (literally, “Today’s Headlines”).
- According to LatePost (in Chinese), the tech giant is now developing a “high-end” version of its aggregator that will focus on a limited number of areas, including “business, culture, finance and history.”
- Meanwhile, Reuters reports that ByteDance is “blocking new user and content creator registrations for its Chinese news aggregator Jinri Toutiao since September at the behest of regulators.” Somehow, this “had not been previously reported,” despite September being 10 months ago.
VW’s electric vehicle struggles in China
Volkswagen vows to boost China sales of electric cars after slow start / FT (paywall)
“Country boss expects up to 100,000 cumulative deliveries of ID models by end of year.”
China’s EVs force foreign auto makers to catch up / WSJ (paywall)
Volkswagen to ensure compliance with China data privacy rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
Auto chip shortage expected to end soon
Volkswagen China sees chip supply shortage easing / Reuters (porous paywall)
German automaker Volkswagen AG, the top foreign automaker in China, the world’s biggest car market, said on Friday that it expected chip supplies to improve in the next six months.
TSMC expects auto-chip shortage to abate this quarter / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing continues to push new digital currency
China to explore cross-border payments in digital yuan / Reuters (porous paywall)
“China’s central bank said on Friday it will explore cross-border payments in digital yuan, and is willing to discuss setting global standards for digital fiat currency to jointly develop the international monetary system.”
China’s digital yuan trial reaches $5.3 billion in transactions / Bloomberg (paywall)
Pork prices plummet
China’s 50% slump in pork imports may cool global food costs, analyst says / Caixin
China’s pork imports set to plunge 50% as local prices tumble / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s record demand for foreign pork is about to crater after domestic prices plummeted, potentially easing pressure on the world meat market and cooling at least one constituent of global food costs.
Coal prices are heating up
China’s heat wave is pushing coal prices toward record level / Bloomberg (paywall)
A heat wave across some of China’s biggest industrial provinces has pushed local electricity consumption to unprecedented levels, sending thermal coal futures toward record highs.
Ericsson braces for China retaliation
Ericsson warns of China retaliation following Sweden’s Huawei ban / FT (paywall)
“Chief executive Borje Ekholm warned that the group was likely to have ‘materially lower market share’ in China in the future as a result of Sweden’s decision last year to bar Huawei and ZTE because of worries about espionage and technology theft.”
Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares sink / Reuters (porous paywall)
New chip school at PKU
Peking University joins China’s semiconductor push with new school dedicated to chips / SCMP (paywall)
China’s prestigious Peking University has set up a semiconductor school to train chip engineers and technicians, joining a nationwide frenzy to create new chip colleges as part of Beijing’s drive to boost semiconductor self-sufficiency.
Real estate developer debt in government crosshairs
China to order developers to disclose commercial paper debt every month — sources / Reuters (porous paywall)
Chinese regulators want property developers to disclose details of rapidly growing commercial paper issuance in their monthly reports, said three sources, as part of Beijing’s move to rein in ballooning debt in the property sector as the economy slows.
Shares in debt-laden Evergrande surge as developer teases dividend / FT (paywall)
China’s former richest man still faces a huge challenge to meet Beijing’s curbs on leverage.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Did China go far enough with new carbon market?
Top carbon market launch won’t help China tame emissions yet / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s market so far covers only about 2,200 companies in the power sector and has been criticized over generous pollution allowances that may do little to compel emitters to take action.”
China’s carbon market scheme too limited, say analysts / FT (paywall)
China opened a national carbon market. Here’s why it matters. / NYT (paywall)
China’s new carbon market, the world’s largest: what to know / NYT (paywall)
WHO has a new plan to find COVID origins
WHO proposes fresh mission to China and lab audits — diplomats / Reuters (porous paywall)
The World Health Organization has proposed a second phase of studies in China into the origins of the coronavirus, including audits of laboratories in Wuhan, but there is no sign yet that Beijing would accept a further international probe, diplomats said.
China reviewing WHO plan for next step in virus-origin probe / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese reusable spacecraft reaches edge of atmosphere
Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after inaugural flight / Reuters (porous paywall)
China called the flight “a big step toward developing reusable space transportation technology.”
我国亚轨道重复使用运载器飞行演示验证项目首飞取得圆满成功 / 36Kr
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S.-China “protocol kerfuffles” ahead of potential Biden-Xi meeting in October
China snubs senior U.S. official in worsening diplomatic stand-off / FT (paywall)
- “The U.S. halted plans for [Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state] to travel to Tianjin after China refused to agree to a meeting with Lè Yùchéng 乐玉成, her counterpart, according to four people familiar with the decision. China offered a meeting with Xiè Fēng 谢锋, the number five foreign ministry official who is responsible for U.S. affairs.”
- “The Chinese snub follows a similar stand-off between the two countries’ militaries. China earlier this year rebuffed several requests for Lloyd Austin, U.S. defense secretary, to meet General Xǔ Qíliàng 许其亮, China’s most senior military official. But China refused to engage, after previously offering a meeting with the defense minister, who is less senior in its system.”
- Ryan Hass, a former State Department China expert who is now at Brookings Institution, said, “These types of protocol kerfuffles often — but not always — work themselves out by the time of arrival of the senior official.”
- “The U.S. viewed the Sherman visit as a possible stepping stone to a China visit by Blinken that would set the stage for President Joe Biden to hold his first meeting with Xi at the G20 summit in Italy in October.”
China to investigate Pakistan bus explosion
China prepares team to investigate deadly Pakistan bus blast / WSJ (paywall)
“China will send an interdepartmental team to Pakistan to assist in the investigation into the attack.”
Chinese premier asks Pakistan to hold accountable culprits in attack on bus / Reuters (porous paywall)
China to launch new aircraft carrier: “Not your father’s Chinese navy”
China eyes Pacific supremacy with new carrier / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“The Type 003 Carrier — boring name aside — showcases China’s growing naval ambitions and poses one of the greatest new challenges to U.S. naval supremacy in the Asia-Pacific.”
China’s third aircraft carrier could launch this year — but still needs the right jets / SCMP (paywall)
National security law: First trial comes to a close as police raid university student union
Hong Kong court to hear closing arguments for first national security trial next Tuesday / HKFP
“The High Court in Hong Kong will hear closing statements for the city’s first-ever trial under the national security law next week, as all witnesses completed their testimonies on Thursday.”
Hong Kong national security police raid university student union as part of investigation into stabbed officer motion / SCMP (paywall)
Running a publishing business in China is a regulatory tightrope
In China’s publishing business, you have to duck and dive / Economist (paywall)
“Independent publishers find ways around a thicket of regulations.”
Israel caught between longtime friendship and economic opportunity
Israel is being forced to choose between America and China / Economist (paywall)
See also from July 6: Opinion: Israel’s growing ties to China are testing its relationship with the U.S. / Washington Post (paywall)
Tycoon who suggested Xi Jinping step down could face 25 years in prison
Outspoken agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu stands trial in China / SCMP (paywall)
“Case is being heard in closed-door court in Hebei Province, and [his] legal team has said he could be jailed for up to 25 years if convicted…The 67-year-old is facing charges including ‘provoking trouble and disturbing public order’ and illegal fundraising. Last year he suggested Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 step down.”
China paranoia and the “great seed panic of 2020”
The truth behind the Amazon mystery seeds from China / Atlantic (paywall)
If someone had wanted to invent a surreal provocation designed to unnerve Americans in the summer of 2020, it’s difficult to conceive of a better one than a deluge of unsolicited Chinese seeds…
And yet one of the strangest parts of the mystery-seeds-from-China panic is that there was never much doubt about why these seeds were sent. The consensus, right from the start, among many government officials, journalists, and comment-section know-it-alls, was that the seeds were probably part of a mundane, illicit e-commerce strategy commonly known as a brushing scam…this raises a different question, one that may be more about contemporary media storytelling than agronomic perils: How and why was the great Chinese-seed mystery of the summer of 2020 ever allowed to seem like a mystery at all?
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Profile of Jīn Xīng 金星, the transgender trailblazer with traditional views on womanhood
She’s one of China’s biggest stars. She’s also transgender. / NYT (paywall)
“Though often lauded as a trailblazer for the L.G.B.T.Q. community, she rejects the role of standard-bearer and criticizes activists whom she perceives as seeking special treatment…She also has attracted fierce criticism for her views on womanhood…On The Jin Xing Show, she told the actress Michelle Ye that only after giving birth would she feel complete.”
Is the CCP behind the recent surge in philanthropy?
Why are China’s billionaires suddenly feeling so generous? / Al Jazeera
“For the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the elites that buttress the political system, rising wealth inequality is seen as a threat to their grip on power, say analysts…Continuous messaging from state media since Xi visited a museum in late 2020 established by the ‘virtuous’ Qing dynasty entrepreneur and philanthropist Zhāng Jiǎn 张謇 signaled to China’s billionaires that they should fall into line.”
Xiaomi co-founder donates $2.2 billion of shares to charity / Bloomberg (paywall)
Gender reversal in celebrity fan culture
Why are Chinese fans calling male celebs “wife”? / World of Chinese
“Rather than pining after more traditional male stars who portray themselves as strong, protective, and heroic, female fans may be more reluctant to be in the ‘protected’ and ‘dominated’ position now…switching the gender of male stars allows women to ‘put ourselves into an equal and even superior role in the imaginary relationship with our idols.’”
To Beijing, not all sing-alongs are Kǎlā-okay
China seeks to ban karaoke songs in new crackdown on music that ‘harms national unity’ / SCMP
“Songs previously banned include ‘I love Taiwanese Girls,’ ‘Fart,’ ‘Beijing Hooligans’ and ‘Don’t Want to Go to School.’”