Links for Monday, July 19, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Beyond Meat launches JD.com store
Beyond Meat, a U.S. plant-based meat brand, is launching an online store on JD.com in its latest effort to break into China’s budding artificial meat market.
- Beyond Meat debuted in the mainland in April via a partnership with Starbucks. It has since collaborated with fast-food chains like KFC and Taco Bell.
- Plant-based meats so far have mixed reviews in China: The biggest barriers customers cite are taste and price. But the government could expand the market by fiat.
Beijing continues to push new digital yuan
On Friday, China’s central bank said it will explore cross-border payments in digital yuan. It also said it would be willing to discuss setting global standards for digital fiat currency, per Reuters.
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), in its first disclosure of its plans, said it will strengthen data security and personal information protection as it drives domestic testing of the digital yuan.
Volkswagen’s China EVs flop
Volkswagen’s ID series of electric vehicles, which has been selling successfully in Europe, has failed to replicate that success in China, per the FT.
- The carmaker’s sport utility vehicles — the centerpiece of the group’s electrification strategy — sold over 2,900 units in June, far below the top sellers. Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y sold 16,515 and 11,623, respectively, in the same month.
Fintech venture backed by Ant to debut on Mumbai exchange
Ant-backed digital payments firm Paytm files for $2.2 billion IPO in Mumbai / Caixin
“The Delhi-based company, which counts Alibaba-affiliated Ant Group as its biggest financial supporter, said that it will issue new shares worth 83 billion rupees and offer for sale shares worth another 83 billion rupees held by existing shareholders.”
Climate measures putting pressure on Chinese industries
China’s steel industry braces for curbs under forthcoming carbon neutrality plan / Caixin
“A draft plan for achieving peak carbon in the steel industry is now being distributed to solicit comments, said He Wenbo, party secretary of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), a government-backed industry group.”
China’s heavy industry faces profit pressures from EU carbon border tax, analysts say / Caixin
New oversight for data from smart cars and other new vehicle news
Shanghai city to regulate data from smart vehicle testing / Reuters
“Shanghai city has issued draft regulations to safeguard data generated during testing of smart vehicles, underscoring China’s growing concern about data security.”
Autonomous delivery vehicle specialist White Rhino closes $10 million funding round / Caixin
TuSimple, AEye to develop lidar sensors for autonomous trucks / Caixin
Alibaba-backed XPeng shows off its latest flying-car prototype / Caixin
Tencent acquires British game maker
Tencent buys UK games company Sumo for £919m / FT (paywall)
“Sheffield-based developer is behind ‘Forza’ and ‘Hitman’ franchises.”
Tencent agrees to buy British game maker Sumo Group / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘Downward spiral’ for China’s dodgiest developer
Evergrande resumes downward spiral as investors prep for crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Investor doubts over China Evergrande Group intensified on Monday as a creditor’s successful demand to freeze some assets underscored concern that the embattled developer may struggle to raise funds.”
China Evergrande shares tumble after court freezes $20m bank deposits / FT (paywall)
China Evergrande weighing Hong Kong IPO for bottled water unit / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese companies still shying away from foreign IPOs
Daojia joins Little Red Book in pausing U.S. IPO plans / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The company, which filed publicly this month, isn’t going to start the first-time share sale anytime soon as it awaits more guidance from regulators.”
The rocky path facing Chinese companies tapping U.S. markets / Caixin
Buy the dip? China tech investors split on what Beijing’s crackdown means
Top China fund manager bets on tech as Beijing tightens grip / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Asset Management Co. on Friday completed fundraising for its approximately 400 million yuan ($62 million) Internet Leading Enterprises Mixed Fund, saying it sees an opportunity to build positions amid market pessimism in the wake of China’s drive to rein in its biggest technology companies.”
In the new China, Didi’s data becomes a problem / WSJ (paywall)
“Country’s largest ride-hailing company collected personal data, traffic and mapping information — and that has put it on the radar of authorities.”
Chinese companies face uncertainty as data security hawks gain power / FT (paywall)
More setbacks for China in the chip world war
China wants a chip machine from the Dutch. The U.S. said no / WSJ (paywall)
The Biden administration, continuing a Trump policy, seeks to stop ASML from selling China machines crucial to advanced microprocessors.
Tsinghua Unigroup’s bankruptcy restructuring sets back China’s chip dreams / Caixin
The failure of China’s microchip giant tests Beijing’s tech ambitions / NYT
China is still leading when it comes to drones
Pentagon drones ‘8 to 14 times’ costlier than banned Chinese craft / FT (paywall)
“U.S. interior department officials complain about price and capability of civilian fleet of vehicles.”
Huawei wins 5G at home
Huawei wins 60% of China Mobile’s 5G network in show of confidence for beleaguered telecoms equipment maker / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong is the new frontier of worsening trade tensions
Companies in Hong Kong fear being crushed between China and US / FT (paywall)
“Business groups say Biden warning on risks of operating in the territory is counter-productive.”
Australia seeks to block China with stake in Pacific mobile networks / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. revives WTO grain import quota case as China lags behind in commitments to buy American farm goods / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
No to transparency
China rejects WHO call for more transparency on origins probe / Diplomat
“China’s Foreign Ministry bluntly rejected the WHO’s call for China to be more cooperative with investigations into COVID-19’s origins.”
Mandatory vaccinations
Get vaxxed or stay home, some local Chinese governments say / WSJ (paywall)
China’s health authorities criticize bans on the unvaccinated / Sixth Tone
Earlier on SupChina: Chinese cities announce vaccine requirements for public places, setting off debate about freedom and vaccination inequality
COVID-19 diplomacy
Xi Jinping pledges $3 billion to help developing countries recover after pandemic / SCMP (paywall)
China finances setup of APEC fund to fight COVID-19 — state media / Reuters (porous paywall)
APEC leaders vow to boost vaccine output as Delta variant rages / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
New Chinese vaccine from Zhifei seems effective in lab, but large-scale human trial results still not released
China Zhifei’s COVID-19 shot largely retains effect against Delta variant-lab study / Reuters (porous paywall)
Sand mining damages Poyang Lake
Devoured: How sand mining devastated China’s largest freshwater lake / Reuters (porous paywall)
Dredging ships have long mined sand in the Poyang Lake in the eastern province of Jiangxi for construction projects, “drastically altering the ability of its ecosystem to function.”
China’s food waste emits a lot of greenhouse gases
Food waste in China equals a country’s worth of greenhouse gases / Sixth Tone
“Despite a long-running anti-food waste campaign, over a quarter of the food produced in China is never consumed, new research has found.”
Molten salt nuclear reactor shows promise as a clean power source
Could China’s molten salt nuclear reactor be a clean, safe source of power? / SCMP (paywall)
“A team of government researchers in China have unveiled the design for a commercial nuclear reactor that is expected to be the first in the world that does not need water for cooling, allowing the systems to be built in remote desert regions to provide power for more densely populated areas.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Reports from Tibet detail ubiquitous patriotic education and infrastructure boom
China targets another region in ethnic assimilation campaign: Tibet / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing has placed new restrictions on Tibetan religion, education and language, while increasing its ability to keep constant watch over individuals. Although less heavy-handed, the tactics build on an effort that has played out in Xinjiang…In their efforts to tighten control over Tibetan monasteries, Chinese officials have spent millions of dollars to beef up surveillance and patriotic education targeting monks and nuns, according to an analysis of government procurement contracts.”
Lhasa building boom heightens divisions in Tibet / AFP via HKFP
An infrastructure boom is “changing the historic Buddhist city and pushing property prices out of reach of many residents, Tibetans say.”
Has Beijing’s investment in the region won over Tibetans? / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Shunsuke Tabeta writes, “As a foreign journalist, I visited Tibet from the end of May to the beginning of June in a rare and tightly chaperoned tour arranged by Beijing. During the trip, I saw many signs of the Communist Party’s efforts to maintain its grip on the region.”
Security issues in Pakistan and the Middle East
Blast that killed Chinese workers in Pakistan was a terrorist attack, officials say / NYT (paywall)
“A vehicle driven by a suicide attacker and laden with explosives rammed a convoy of Chinese workers headed to the project site in Dasu, a remote town north of the capital, Islamabad, the official said, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a security matter.”
Chinese investigators visit site of Pakistan bus blast / Reuters (porous paywall)
Pakistan says China Gezhouba to resume constructing Dasu project / Bloomberg (paywall) (paywall)
Gezhouba “will resume construction on the Dasu Hydropower project days after a bus carrying people to the location exploded, killing 12 including Chinese citizens.”
China and Russia vow aid to Afghanistan as extremist threat rises / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China and Arab League pledge mutual support, rejecting ‘interference’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China opposes external interference in Arab countries and fully supports the sovereignty of countries facing serious conflict in the region, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a joint statement with the Arab League.”
China takes firm stand against regime change in Syria / SCMP (paywall)
“China opposes any attempt to promote regime change in Syria and will step up cooperation with Damascus on Belt and Road Initiative projects and combating terrorism, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.”
Yellen criticizes Trump’s trade deal
Yellen says China trade deal has ‘hurt American consumers’ / NYT (paywall)
Yellen claimed that Trump’s trade deal has “failed to address the most pressing disputes between the world’s two largest economies and warn[ed] that the tariffs that remain in place have harmed American consumers.”
Yellen expresses doubts on results of Trump’s China deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong get stern rebuke from Beijing, shrug from analysts
China official in Hong Kong says U.S. sanctions, business advisory have “despicable intention” / Reuters (porous paywall)
“China’s foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong said new U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials and its updated business advisory on the city are ‘extremely rude’ and ‘extremely unreasonable’ bullying acts with ‘despicable intention.’”
Latest U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong draw a collective shrug from analysts / SCMP (paywall)
“Moves are seen as symbolic, with White House caught between pressure to respond to Beijing’s clampdown and a business community still seeking market access.”
Hong Kong in the national security era
Hong Kong electoral changes: ‘National security law, patriots’ should be publicity theme of coming Legislative Council polls / SCMP (paywall)
No. of voters picking Hong Kong’s Election Committee plunges by 97% under ‘patriots only’ overhaul / HKFP
Booksellers self-censor in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
Opposition camp’s diminished presence at Hong Kong Book Fair allows opportunity for pro-establishment voices, authors say / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong schools prepare to include national security education in everything from English to music, physics and IT lessons / SCMP (paywall)
Pro-Beijing lawmaker claims hit Hong Kong TV show featuring same-sex romance violates China’s national security law / HKFP
“Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho has slammed the new hit TV series Ossan’s Love for featuring same-sex romance, claiming that promoting homosexuality is against China’s three-child policy and its national security law.”
U.S. business chamber fears Hong Kong censorship
U.S. business chamber fears internet censorship in Hong Kong, urges guarantees on free flow of info / AFP via HKFP
“U.S. businesses in Hong Kong fear mainland Chinese internet curbs and want local authorities to commit to the free flow of information, the head of the city’s American Chamber of Commerce said Monday.”
AP Interview: U.S. firms in Hong Kong face risks, says AmCham / AP
Zhuhai tunnel flood
Two Chinese workers found dead after being trapped for five days in flooded tunnel / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Two of 14 workers who have been trapped in a flooded highway tunnel for five days so far in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai were found dead, the city government said on Monday.”
Two dams collapse in Inner Mongolia
Two dams in China’s Inner Mongolia collapse after torrential rain / Reuters (porous paywall)
Two dams in the Inner Mongolian city of Hulunbuir collapsed on Sunday after torrential rain, “highlighting the safety risks posed by ageing infrastructure during the summer flood season.”
PLA fighter jets
Is China military trying out new combat tactics with J-16 sorties? / SCMP (paywall)
“Recent air force sorties by the [PLA] near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may be training its pilots in new combat tactics, with a key role for the J-16 fighter bomber helped by early warning and electronic warfare aircraft, analysts said.”
China’s third aircraft carrier could launch this year — but still needs the right jets / SCMP (paywall)
“China is likely to launch its third aircraft carrier later this year, but is not yet ready to equip the advanced platform with a modern ship-borne fighter jet because of technical limitations of the jets so far available, military observers said.”
Xi calls for stronger ties with Mongolia before U.S. visit
China’s President Xi Jinping calls for stronger ties with Mongolia ahead of U.S. official’s visit / SCMP (paywall)
“On the eve of a visit to Mongolia by a senior U.S. diplomat, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has called for the China-Mongolia relationship to be strengthened by mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and he said China would buy more of its neighbor’s products.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Fighting image-based abuse
A Chinese woman found a video of herself on Pornhub. Her new app aims to help survivors of image-based abuse / SCMP (paywall)
A woman found nonconsensual photos of herself on Pornhub. Her app, Alecto AI, will now “help others find their images online — the first step to getting them removed.”
Sexy Tea, couriered by trains
Craving viral milk tea, faraway buyers call train-hopping couriers / Sixth Tone
“The Sexy Tea brand of milk tea has become so popular online that some unofficial couriers deliver the beverage from its shops in the central city of Changsha to neighboring provinces.”
Basketball: NBA vs CBA
China’s Guo Haowen pulls out of 2021 NBA draft for another year in Chinese Basketball Association / SCMP (paywall)
Master’s students apply for cigarette rolling jobs
China’s tight job market yields highly educated cigarette makers / Sixth Tone
In a competitive job market, many qualified graduates choose job security.