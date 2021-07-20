Editor’s note for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter
“New Zealand will have some kind of dustup with China” this year, we predicted in our Red Paper published at the beginning of 2021. We might be seeing the beginning of that: The government of the tiny Pacific nation of about 5 million people joined the U.S. and other Western allies in a condemnation of China’s alleged hacking attacks yesterday.
The Chinese embassy in New Zealand today dismissed “the condemnation as a ‘malicious smear,’ and urged the country to “abandon the cold war mentality.”
First Germany, now Henan: the capital of one of China’s most populous provinces has been inundated after nearly 60% of the city’s normal average annual precipitation fell in one day. See our top story for details.
Our word of the day is rainfall reached 457.5 mm (18.01 inches; 降雨量达457.5毫米 jiàngyǔ liàng dá sìbǎi wǔshíqī diǎn wǔ háomǐ).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief