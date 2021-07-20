Editor’s note for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter

Jeremy Goldkorn

“New Zealand will have some kind of dustup with China” this year, we predicted in our Red Paper published at the beginning of 2021. We might be seeing the beginning of that: The government of the tiny Pacific nation of about 5 million people joined the U.S. and other Western allies in a condemnation of China’s alleged hacking attacks yesterday.

The Chinese embassy in New Zealand today dismissed “the condemnation as a ‘malicious smear,’ and urged the country to “abandon the cold war mentality.”

First Germany, now Henan: the capital of one of China’s most populous provinces has been inundated after nearly 60% of the city’s normal average annual precipitation fell in one day. See our top story for details.

Our word of the day is rainfall reached 457.5 mm (18.01 inches; 降雨量达457.5毫米 jiàngyǔ liàng dá sìbǎi wǔshíqī diǎn wǔ háomǐ).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

flood
Domestic News

Passengers trapped in Zhengzhou subway as floodwaters rise

Nadya Yeh
breakfast cure
Society & Culture

A real Karen decided that congee needed a ‘modern adaptation’ for Western palate

Jiayun Feng
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit

China and the Arab League publish joint statement that showcases Beijing’s growing geopolitical ambitions

Eric Olander

The China-Australia trade war is hurting Mongolia’s environment

Sandy Milne
kriswu

Advertisers flee mega pop star Kris Wu over allegations of predatory behavior

Jiayun Feng
little people figures running out of a laptop

U.S. and allies accuse China of ‘malicious cyber activity,’ including Microsoft Exchange hack

Lucas Niewenhuis