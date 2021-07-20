Links for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Daojia shelves U.S. IPO
Yet another company joins Little Red Book and others in pausing its IPO plans following the Didi fallout: Daojia (到家, literally “arrives home”), a Chinese home service platform, is also putting its U.S. IPO plans on hold, per Bloomberg.
- Daojia operates a platform providing services ranging from flower delivery and house repair to home cleaning and babysitting.
- With a $26 million net loss on $30 million revenue in the first quarter of 2021, Daojia had planned to use IPO proceeds for a series of expansions and upgrades.
China tech crackdown
The crackdown in China is a hot mess, and it’s coming for us by Kara Swisher / NYT (paywall)
What China expects from businesses: Total surrender by Li Yuan / NYT (paywall)
Autonomous delivery startup White Rhino nets $10 million
Autonomous delivery vehicle firm White Rhino raised nearly $10 million in its pre-A funding round, per Caixin Global.
- Founded in 2019 in Beijing by former members of Baidu’s autonomous driving team, White Rhino specializes in autonomous vehicles for bulk grocery deliveries.
- Since 2020, its delivery vehicles have serviced 14 residential communities in Shanghai with an average delivery time of 37 minutes.
- Earlier this month, Meituan announced plans to develop a drone-powered autonomous delivery network in Shanghai.
New super-fast train
China unveils 600 kph maglev train – state media / Reuters
China’s newly unveiled maglev train reaches top speeds of 600 kph (372 mph), state media said on Tuesday. The train would be the “fastest ground vehicle globally.”
Xinjiang and the supply chain
Chinese suppliers to Apple, Nike shun Xinjiang workers as U.S. forced-labor ban looms / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese factories that supply Apple Inc. and Nike Inc. and make other products sold in the U.S. are shunning workers from Xinjiang, as Western countries increase scrutiny of forced labor from the remote northwestern region where Beijing has been accused of committing genocide against local ethnic minorities.”
BYD signs yet another deal to buy lithium
China’s BYD rushes to secure lithium for electric vehicle batteries / Marketwatch
“Auto and battery maker BYD Co. has been actively purchasing lithium in an effort to secure a key ingredient of batteries that power electric cars and whose price has been soaring.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Did marijuana originate in China?
Where does weed come from? A new study suggests East Asia. / NYT (paywall)
“Many botanists believe that the cannabis sativa plant was first domesticated in Central Asia. But a new study published on Friday […] suggests that East Asia is the more likely source, and that all existing strains of the plant come from an ‘ancestral gene pool’ represented by wild and cultivated varieties growing in China today.”
See also: Hong Kong cannabis farm raid nets HK$36 million worth of drug; 1 arrested, 2 suspects still on run / SCMP (paywall)
African swine fever is still a problem
China’s African swine fever control situation remains complicated — official / Reuters
“China’s efforts to control African swine fever outbreaks among its pig herd remained complicated, with 11 outbreaks officially reported so far this year and new variants of the virus also present, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday.”
Corruption in Chinese hospitals
Pandemic, penalties aside, bribes go on at China hospitals / AP
“As the coronavirus pandemic threatened to overwhelm Chinese hospitals last year, Chinese resellers appear to have colluded to inflate the prices of ventilators and other essential medical equipment from multinational companies including Siemens, GE and Philips, according to a review of recent public records on the sale of medical equipment in China.”
Algae blooms in the Yellow Sea
China’s port city Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation / Reuters (porous paywall)
The “worst ever algae infestation in the region” has formed in coastal waters around the port city of Qingdao.
Shrinking habitats for China’s elephants
China’s wild elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink / Reuters (porous paywall)
Growth in the elephant population and declines in suitable land space have contributed to an increase in human-elephant interactions.
China’s COVID-19 numbers up
China reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January / Reuters via Guardian
“Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for 19 July, compared with 31 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. That was the most since 30 January, when 92 new cases were reported.”
China reports spike in new coronavirus cases on border with Myanmar / Reuters
‘Hong Kong delays plan to ease rules on vaccinated arrivals, fears move will jeopardize cross-border travel with mainland China’ / SCMP (paywall)
China does not like the way WHO is looking at COVID-19 origins
WHO chief calls for ‘audits’ of Wuhan labs after first mission controversy / AFP via Guardian
WHO has said “that the second stage of an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 should include further studies in China and lab audits.”
WHO chief says push to discount COVID-19 lab leak theory was ‘premature’ / AP via Guardian
Proposed WHO origins study ‘inconsistent’ with China’s position / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing says the [WHO’s] proposal for further research into the origins of COVID-19 is ‘inconsistent’ with its position and the focus of the next phase of inquiry should move away from China.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China tries, yet again, to incentivize childbearing
China confirms all citizens can now have third child amid policy change confusion / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s top health authority has confirmed that all mainland citizens can now have a third child, after the major policy shift was announced on May 31.”
China to allow tax deductions for care of small children to help boost births / Reuters (porous paywall)
“China will allow tax deductions for expenses on children under three as part of a major relaxation in child-bearing policy to stem a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country, an official document showed on Tuesday.”
U.S. and allies condemn China on “malicious” cyberattacks
The Justice Dept. accuses Chinese security officials of a hacking attack seeking data on viruses like Ebola. / NYT (paywall)
U.S. condemns China for ‘malicious’ cyberattacks, including Microsoft hack / Guardian
Australia joins allies in accusing China of ‘malicious cyber activities’ / Guardian
U.S., Britain and EU blame China for Microsoft Exchange email server hack / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. and allies accuse China of cyberattacks in new stage of tensions / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
New Zealand and China clash after west condemns ‘malicious’ cyber activity / Guardian
Constant but camouflaged, flurry of cyberattacks offer glimpse of new era / NYT (paywall)
How China transformed into a prime cyber threat to the U.S. / NYT (paywall)
See also videos from the New York Times here and here.
China rejects hacking charges, retaliates with cyberspying accusations
China dismisses U.S. accusation of global hacking campaign / Reuters (porous paywall)
China says Microsoft hacking accusations fabricated by U.S. and allies / BBC
Delays in U.S.-Asia digital pact that would exclude China
U.S.-Asia digital pact held up by squabble among Biden officials / WSJ (paywall)
“A skirmish between national security and trade officials in the Biden administration is hindering efforts to forge a digital-services pact with Asian countries, according to people involved in the talks.”
Australia vs. China
Australia seeks to block China with stake in Pacific mobile networks / WSJ (paywall)
“The Australian government plans to provide most of the financing for the acquisition of mobile networks in six Pacific nations, a move that foreign-policy experts say is designed to block China from buying the strategically important assets.”
Chinese UNESCO official defends plan to list Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’ / Guardian
“The Chinese host of a United Nations world heritage committee has defended a proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger,’ and rejected Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons.”
U.K. and Japan deepen security ties in Asian waters to counter China influence
Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters / Reuters (porous paywall)
Japan, U.K. to expand defense ties at sea, military technology / AP
Taiwan will call itself Taiwan in Lithuania
Taiwan, Lithuania ties grow despite pressure from Beijing / AP
“The office will bear the name of Taiwan, rather than ‘Chinese Taipei,’ the term used in other countries in order not to offend Beijing, which claims the island as its territory without the right to diplomatic recognition.”
U.S. backs Taiwan’s move to open de facto embassy in Lithuania / SCMP (paywall)
“Washington was swift to welcome the move, saying it stood with friends and allies.”
China warns Lithuania over Taiwan representative office / Reuters (porous paywall)
“China warned Lithuania on Tuesday not to ‘send the wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces’ after the Chinese-claimed island said it would open a representative office in the Baltic state.”
Hong Kong in the national security era
Trial of first person charged under HK security law ends a year after arrest / Reuters (porous paywall)
Now News exec. resigns, cites ‘turbulent times’ for Hong Kong media — reports / HKFP
Chan kin-man, co-founder of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Occupy movement, opts for Taiwan ‘retreat’ / HKFP
Staff at Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK ordered not to refer to Taiwan as a country, or its leader as president / HKFP
“Staff at public broadcaster RTHK have been ordered to refer to Taiwan as part of China, according to an internal memo obtained by HKFP…It has also banned staff from referring to leader Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) as ‘president.’ The terms ‘country’, ‘Republic of China’ and ‘ROC’ are also now banned.”
South African looting hits Chinese community hard
South Africa’s Chinese communities in shock after last week’s violence / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Chinese merchants in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province are digging through the rubble of their looted stores and burned out factories following last week’s spasm of mass violence that left more than 200 people dead and caused $1+ billion in property damage.”
Chinese nationals caught up in crackdown on Myanmar internet fraud
Chinese crackdown on online fraud forces citizens to leave Myanmar’s ‘Little China’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Tens of thousands of Chinese nationals have been caught up in the crackdown by local authorities in China on internet fraud at the Myanmar border.”
Chinese billionaire claims “inhumane” detention was politically motivated
Chinese billionaire who helped rights lawyers describes ‘inhumane’ detention / RFA
“Agriculture billionaire Sūn Dàwǔ 孙大午, who is currently standing trial in the northern Chinese province of Hebei on a slew of charges that rights activists say are politically motivated, was subjected to ‘cruel and inhumane treatment,’ his defense team said.”
Mass arrest in Chengdu for online gambling
74 arrested for cross-border online gambling in China’s Sichuan / Ukrainian News Agency
“Police in southwest China’s Chengdu City said that they have busted a cross-border online gambling case involving over 100 million yuan (about $15.46 million) and arrested 74 suspects.”
Zhuhai collapsed tunnel
Three bodies found in flooded Zhuhai tunnel / Sixth Tone
3 bodies found in China tunnel collapse, 11 still missing / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Banned on WeChat, China’s LGBT+ pop-up in New York
LGBTQ activists give voice to China’s censored WeChat groups / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
After the WeChat accounts were banned and wiped, “the slogan ‘we are all user name not found’ [is popping] up in New York.”
Is American education still China’s gold standard?
Is this the end for China’s American education craze? / Sixth Tone
“The past year has shaken the foundations of China’s church-like devotion to American higher education, but a full reversal seems unlikely.”
Brands cut ties with celebrity Kris Wu in #MeToo push
Several brands cut ties with Kris Wu over alleged sexual abuse / Sixth Tone
Chinese-Canadian K-Pop star dumped by Porsche, Bulgari over sex accusation / AP via Bloomberg (paywall)
Brands sever ties with Chinese celebrity Kris Wu after date rape allegation / Agence France-Presse via Guardian
On SupChina yesterday: Advertisers flee mega pop star Kris Wu over allegations of predatory behavior.
State aerospace boss arrested for assault
Head of China’s aerospace investment firm arrested over alleged assault on scientists / SCMP (paywall)
“The chairman of a China’s state-owned aerospace investment firm who allegedly beat up two senior scientists has been formally arrested by Beijing police” and has been dismissed by his company and expelled from the CCP.
How China came to love chili peppers
How the chili pepper conquered China / Sixth Tone