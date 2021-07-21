Links for Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
More punishment for Big Tech
China fines tech giants for content exploiting children / AP
“China’s internet watchdog said Wednesday it has fined platforms operated by ecommerce company Alibaba and gaming firm Tencent for spreading sexually suggestive content involving children, as regulators seek to clean up content harmful to minors.”
Target of China’s next cybersecurity crackdown will be data collected in cars / Bloomberg (paywall)
BYD rushes to secure lithium for EV batteries
Chinese auto and battery giant BYD has signed a contract with Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology to purchase at least 7,800 tons of a lithium component in lithium-ion batteries by 2023, per Marketwatch.
China’s State Grid buys two thirds of state-owned Brazilian power company
State Grid aims to give jolt to bloated Brazilian peer with $510 million stake deal / Caixin (paywall)
The Chinese SOE is buying 66% of power distributor CEEE, which is being sold by the Brazilian government in an effort to improve its efficiency by privatizing state-run utilities.
China suppliers caught between U.S. sanctions and Chinese law
In a sign that Western pressure is getting to Chinese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that many suppliers to such multinational brands as Apple and Nike are turning back Xinjiang workers.
- Lens Technology, a Chinese smartphone touch screen supplier to Apple, has phased out Uyghur factory workers who were provided by a state-backed labor program last year.
- Other companies that have terminated contracts with Xinjiang laborers or ceased hiring them include Hubei Haixin Protective Products Group and Taekwang Industrial Co.
- Context: Last week, the Senate unanimously passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban goods produced by Xinjiang workers in state-run programs unless importers prove otherwise.
- See also, in Global Times: Firms warned against rejecting Xinjiang workers under foreign pressure.
Kodak apologizes and deletes Instagram post on Xinjiang
Kodak deletes post by photographer who called Xinjiang an ‘Orwellian Dystopia’ / NYT (paywall)
“The American company Eastman Kodak has deleted an Instagram post featuring images of Xinjiang, a western Chinese region where the government is accused of grave human rights violations, after an online backlash from Beijing’s supporters.”
Kodak deletes Xinjiang photo from Instagram, vows to ‘respect Chinese gov’t’ / HKFP
Kodak apologizes over Instagram post that claims Xinjiang is under ‘acute repression’ / Global Times
Baidu expands robotaxi pilot program to Guangzhou
Baidu has launched its Apollo Go robotaxi service in Guangzhou, per Caixin Global.
- The service operates on predetermined routes, with more than 200 designated pickup and dropoff spots. Free rides can be booked through Baidu Maps and Apollo Go apps between 9:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Baidu also operates the service in Changsha, Cangzhou, and Beijing. Guangzhou is a hotbed for autonomous driving — Pony.ai and WeRide are also trialing their robotaxi programs there.
- Baidu said that it had ferried more than 210,000 passengers using its autonomous cars last year, with plans to deploy over 3,000 robotaxis in 30 Chinese cities within the next three years.
Personal bankruptcy legal changes coming?
Shenzhen court issues landmark ruling on personal bankruptcy / Caixin (paywall)
“A landmark personal bankruptcy ruling by a court in southern Chinese city of Shenzhen could pave the way for the nationwide rollout of a legal system that would allow individuals and private businesspeople who can’t repay their loans to undergo debt workouts or be declared bankrupt.”
Airbus delivers A350 jet to rival Boeing in China
Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant / Reuters (porous paywall)
“Airbus delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co.”
Bankers salivate as financial opening continues
China says it will continue to open up financial sector / Reuters (porous paywall)
Credit Suisse hires for North Asia private banking in China push / Bloomberg (paywall)
How Australian wines get around China tariffs
Aussie wine exports to Hong Kong soar in wake of China tariffs / Bloomberg (paywall)
Last week: TWE launches Rawson’s retreat from South Africa for China / Vino Joy
What to do with your Alibaba billions?
Billionaire Joe Tsai is the “mystery buyer” behind $157 million Manhattan apartment deal / CNBC
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Evolutionary biologist backtracks on support for lab leak theory inquiry
Outbreak expert points to Huanan market origin for pandemic, citing new data / NPR
“Back in May, a group of scientists…published a letter in the journal Science saying the lab-leak theory needs to be taken more seriously by the scientific community…Now [Michael Worobey] one of the scientists who signed that letter says new data has come to light. And that information, summarized in an online review, has changed his thinking.”
COVID-19 cluster in Nanjing
Flights canceled after cluster of cases at Chinese airport / SCMP (paywall)
“More than a dozen cleaners at Nanjing’s main air hub test positive for the coronavirus…city prepares to test all of its 9 million residents; urges people to not leave the municipality.”
Closing the gender gap in STEM
China aims to close gender gap in science and technology sector / Sixth Tone
“A new policy includes over a dozen measures designed to help more women join the highly male-dominated workforce.”
Two killed in Hebei tornado
Two killed after tornado hits north China’s Hebei / CGTN
Coal supply management
China orders power plants to build 7-day coal inventories -sources / Reuters (porous paywall)
China’s state planner has ordered a boost in coal inventory amidst a surge in power consumption among industrial and residential users.
Scarce drugs for rare diseases
China’s public health system fails to get rare disease sufferers the drugs they need, experts say / Caixin (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China tries for more children amidst aging crisis
China to offer couples more support to ‘improve’ birth policies / Sixth Tone
China moves to ease child-rearing costs, in drive to boost births / WSJ (paywall)
“China said that it would reduce the cost of raising and educating children and shore up labor protections for women over the next five years, according to a policy document drafted by China’s ruling Communist Party and its cabinet, which was published Tuesday by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.”
China offers baby bonuses, with births on track for new low in 2021 / SCMP (paywall)
China will face pressure of low fertility rates in future -health authority / Reuters (porous paywall)
China’s births may drop again this year from 2020’s low / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The number of babies born in China may continue to decline this year, a government official said, possibly bringing closer the day when the population starts to shrink and increasing the demographic challenges for the world’s most populous state.”
The biggest losers from China’s aging crisis? Millennials. / Sixth Tone
“Under the one-child policy, Chinese millennials were ‘little emperors’ pampered by an entourage of older relatives. Now, their former caregivers have reached old age — and the one-child generation is struggling to cope.”
More allegations of hacking from both U.S. and China
China breached dozens of pipeline companies in past decade, U.S. says / NYT (paywall)
“The Biden administration disclosed previously classified details on Tuesday about the breadth of state-sponsored cyberattacks on American oil and gas pipelines over the past decade, as part of a warning to pipeline owners to increase the security of their systems to stave off future attacks.”
China compromised U.S. pipelines in decade-old cyberattack, U.S. says / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. hackers attacked thousands of servers in China, news report claims / SCMP (paywall)
“China has fleshed out its accusation that the U.S. was behind a number of hacks into the networks of Chinese universities and sensitive government facilities, after Washington and its allies condemned Beijing for cyberattacks around the world.”
Next destination for Chinese investment: Syria?
Syrian economy lies in ruins and China sniffs opportunity / Guardian
“Reconstruction has been central to the plans of Syria’s allies Russia and Iran; now China, which had maintained a less involved policy through much of the fighting, sniffs opportunity.
Corruption in China’s hospitals
Slammed for bribery, Siemens continued to ignore red flags / AP
The company’s use of third-party resellers “have often served as conduits for bribing foreign officials,” and “Evidence from public records in China suggests that problems with resellers have continued during the pandemic, and resulted in the sale of medical equipment to Chinese state-owned hospitals at vastly inflated prices.”
Couple on the run from China
Teen with U.S. ties again on the run from China with fiancee / AP
“A teenager who says he’s a U.S. permanent resident and his fiancée are once again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China, in a sign of Beijing’s lengthening reach over perceived dissidents abroad…Chinese officials had sought Wang Jingyu, a 19-year-old student, over his online comments about deadly border clashes between Chinese and Indian forces last year.”
Hong Kong in the national security era: Apple Daily top staff arrested
Hong Kong police charge 4 journalists with collusion / AP
“Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday charged four former senior employees at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper over alleged foreign collusion to endanger national security, weeks after the newspaper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets.”
Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily editor in chief-media / Reuters (porous paywall)
Hong Kong national security police arrest 3 former top staff of pro-democracy paper Apple Daily / HKFP
Hong Kong gov’t and lawmakers back ‘fake news’ law plan; press union chief warns of new ‘sword over journalists’ heads’ / HKFP
Hong Kong begins talks on controversial ‘anti-doxxing’ privacy bill / Reuters (porous paywall)
COVID politics: Global Times and Foreign Ministry double down on U.S. origins theory
5 million Chinese sign open letter asking WHO to investigate Fort Detrick, a ‘collective will’ that can’t be ignored / Global Times
“A group of Chinese netizens drafted the open letter to ask the WHO to investigate the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick, Maryland, and entrusted the Global Times with posting the letter on its WeChat and Weibo platforms on Saturday to solicit public response. It has gathered more than 5 million signatures as of the press time on Wednesday.”
Investigating Fort Detrick “call of the people”: FM spokesperson / Xinhua
U.S. considers tighter Iran-China sanctions to push nuclear deal
U.S. weighs new sanctions on Iran’s oil sales to China if nuclear talks fail / WSJ (paywall)
“The U.S. is considering tighter sanctions on Iranian oil sales to China as a way to encourage Tehran to conclude a nuclear deal and raise the costs of abandoning stalled negotiations.”
New urban residency policies target big-city talent
China’s Yangtze Delta eases habitat rules to lure big-city talent / Caixin via Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“In the Yangtze River Delta region, cities including Hangzhou, Nanjing and Wuxi since late last year have been announcing new hukou-related policies.”
Three and a half years in jail for trying to export military boats from U.S.
Man sentenced in scheme to ship military boats to China / AP
“A Chinese man who tried to buy and ship inflatable military boats from the U.S. to China was sentenced Friday to three years and six months in U.S. federal prison.”
Olympics 2021 and 2022
Olympics China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October / Reuters (porous paywall)
China’s swimmers racing to escape country’s doping past / Reuters (porous paywall)
Why do Hong Kong, China and Taiwan have separate teams at the Olympic Games? / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing 2022 winter Games will need spectators-IOC / Reuters (porous paywall)
Marta scores twice, Brazil routs China 5-0 at Olympics / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The end of Peter Hessler’s time in China
Peter Hessler’s last class / Sixth Tone
“He Yujia, a freelance translator and Hessler’s friend, reflects on the author’s years in China.”
Two Chinese women join British soccer clubs
Tang and Shen become first Chinese women to join British clubs / Reuters (porous paywall)
A hipster community in Shandong
Inside Aranya, China’s exclusionary paradise / Sixth Tone
“From a self-governing utopia, Aranya has become an exclusive residential community that’s eager to build fences and defend its privileged lifestyle. The fences surrounding the community filter out the ‘vulgarity’ of life outside Aranya’s walls, both literally and figuratively.”
Literature and film
The snake in China’s literary garden / Sixth Tone
“From maneater to star-crossed lover, Lady White Snake has become one of Chinese literature’s most versatile — and unlikely — heroines. The one thing she is not, however, is docile.”