Links for Monday, July 26, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Nio ships EVs to Norway
Nio, one of China’s more famous EV startups, is shipping the first batch of its SUVs from Shanghai to Norway after it announced its intentions to sell in the Nordic country in May.
- Deliveries are expected to commence in September, according to a statement on Thursday.
- Nio is doing well in China. It sold 21,896 units in the second quarter of this year, more than double the number in the same period of last year.
- Xpeng, an EV rival, has beaten Nio to Norway. In December, the Guangzhou-based startup delivered its first 100 SUVs to Norwegian customers.
Tesla’s China troubles
Tesla’s fall from grace in China shows even Elon Musk’s star power is not enough to keep Beijing happy / Bloomberg via SCMP (paywall)
“After receiving red-carpet treatment from government officials, who granted Tesla the unprecedented concession of allowing it to wholly control its local subsidiary, the carmaker is now being forced to rethink its strategy, from customer service to public relations, in a market that is key to Musk’s long-term ambitions.”
Young workers struggle in uneven recovery
China’s ongoing recovery showed signs of weakness in July / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s economy continued its stable pace of recovery in July, though there were some signs of weakness as property sales slumped, small business confidence slipped and the stock market fell.”
What’s holding back China’s recovery? The kids aren’t alright / WSJ (paywall)
“Young workers and job seekers, who often spend more of their income since they are just starting out, are struggling.”
Digital yuan
China’s digital yuan puts Ant and Tencent in an awkward spot / WSJ (paywall)
“China is calling on private-sector pioneers Ant and Tencent to help it develop a state-backed digital currency that threatens the pair’s highly popular payment networks.”
China’s digital yuan could pose challenges to the U.S. dollar / CNBC
Investing in China is still vital, but be realistic
Invest in China, but without illusions / NYT (paywall)
“Tensions with the U.S. complicate matters, but China is such a vital part of global markets that its stocks and bonds belong in diversified portfolios.”
Chinese oil refiner skirts billions in taxes
China private oil refiner dodged $2 billion tax: State newspaper / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A report by China’s state-run newspaper has singled out independent oil refiner Hengli Petrochemical Co. for allegedly skirting taxes in a move that could prompt more government scrutiny of the so-called teapot sector.”
Xinjiang exports undeterred
Xinjiang’s exports to the EU boom, despite political concerns over forced labour / SCMP (paywall)
Nuclear and hydro power
China’s power crunches to worsen without more nuclear and hydro / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China needs to accelerate its build-out of energy sources such as nuclear and pumped-hydro to stave off worsening power crunches in its industrial centers, according to a government-backed think tank.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Aftermath of Zhengzhou floods
Death toll from Henan floods climbs to 56 / Sixth Tone
China floods: people still searching for missing relatives after official says four died in road tunnel / SCMP (paywall)
In flood-stricken Zhengzhou, questions about the number of missing / Sixth Tone
Many migrant workers stranded in Chinese cities hit by floods / Reuters (porous paywall)
‘The sky has fallen’: Chinese farmers see livelihoods washed away by floods / Reuters (porous paywall)
Typhoon In-fa hits eastern China
Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches / AFP via HKFP
Tens of thousands evacuated as typhoon In-fa makes landfall in eastern China / NBC
Typhoon In-fa hits China’s east coast, canceling flights / AP
Typhoon behind China’s deadly floods barrels toward key oil hub / Bloomberg (paywall)
Typhoon blows across Shanghai, fills city roads with water / AP
Confronting climate change and extreme weather
Flood deaths in China show road risks from climate change / NYT (paywall)
As China boomed, it didn’t take climate change into account. Now it must. / NYT (paywall)
Red alert: How Chinese cities disseminate extreme weather forecasts / Sixth Tone
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change as scientists update forecasts / Reuters (porous paywall)
Zhengzhou floods serve China’s urban planners deadly warning / Reuters (porous paywall)
Warehouse fire in Changchun, Jilin
Fire in Chinese warehouse kills 15, injures 25 / AP
Mass COVID testing in Yunnan and Nanjing
China closing county near Myanmar for mass virus testing / AP
China reports most COVID-19 cases since end-Jan, Nanjing starts 2nd mass testing / Reuters
“China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, the highest daily total since January amid a surge of local infections in the eastern city of Nanjing, which started a second round of mass testing and banned taxis from leaving to curb the outbreak.”
Nanjing tests 9 million residents, again, after 88 COVID-19 cases / Sixth Tone
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Tit-for-tat sanctions
China retaliates with sanctions on former U.S. commerce secretary Ross, others / Reuters
“China said on Friday that it has imposed counter-sanctions on U.S. individuals including former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in response to recent U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong.”
China sanctions U.S. citizens, entities over Hong Kong / AFP via HKFP
Washington calls China’s tit-for-tat sanctions ‘baseless’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Washington said punitive actions levelled by China on Friday against six individuals and an entity in the US are the latest in a string of ‘baseless’ sanctions that demonstrate how Beijing punishes non-official players and shows its isolation from the global community.”
Stinging remarks in U.S.-China talks
Chinese officials blame U.S. for stalemate in high-level talks / WSJ (paywall)
“Senior U.S. and Chinese officials sparred over COVID-19, human rights and cybersecurity during a tense exchange Monday in the highest-level meetings between the two countries on Chinese soil since Joe Biden became president.”
U.S., China still disagree on way forward after tense talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. and China both highlighted deep differences after their first high-level talks in months, suggesting the world’s two biggest economies haven’t found a clear path for improving their increasingly strained ties.”
Biden’s China strategy meets resistance at the negotiating table / NYT (paywall)
U.S. accused of ‘demonizing’ China as high-level talks begin in Tianjin / Guardian
In ‘frank’ talks, China accuses U.S. of creating ‘imaginary enemy’ / Reuters
Pentagon chief heads to Southeast Asia, eyeing China
With eye on China, Pentagon chief heads to Southeast Asia / Reuters
“U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will become the first member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit Southeast Asia this week, seeking to emphasize the importance Washington places on fortifying ties in the region while pushing back against China.”
U.K. might block Chinese nuclear power projects
U.K. eyes removing China’s CGN in energy plans as ties fray / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The British government is exploring ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear energy company, China General Nuclear Corp., from all future power projects in the U.K., in a further sign that relations between the countries are deteriorating.”
China’s nuclear power firm could be blocked from U.K. projects / Guardian
Olympic maps and country names leave both Beijing and Taipei unhappy
China ‘hurt’ by NBC’s ‘incomplete map’ shown at Olympics opening ceremony / SCMP (paywall)
China blasts NBC for using ‘incomplete’ map on Olympic broadcast / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China lashed out at [NBC] for displaying an ‘incomplete’ map of the country during its broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony when Chinese athletes appeared, saying the games shouldn’t be politicized.”
Tokyo Olympics: Taiwan happy at not being called ‘Chinese Taipei’ at opening ceremony as island’s President Tsai Ing-wen thanks Japan for playing host / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan’s official name at the Olympics became a source of heated debate over the weekend as Japan’s national broadcaster omitted to introduce its athletes as being from ‘Chinese Taipei’ during Friday’s opening ceremony.”
Hong Kong in the national security era
Popular gay TV show in Hong Kong draws political attacks, raising worries over rights / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong women who ‘published seditious children’s books about sheep’ remanded in custody / HKFP
Hong Kong’s press freedom clampdown echoes around the world / HKFP
“What affects Hong Kong has echoes on other parts of the globe. Methods used to suppress the press in Hong Kong and around Asia mirror those used in other countries.”
Pandemic and politics leaves Hong Kong’s poor languishing / AFP via HKFP
Exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activists urge U.S. Congress to speed up ‘life boat’ status law / HKFP
Free speech or secession? “Liberate Hong Kong” at heart of landmark case / Reuters
At least 3 Hong Kong universities make national security education compulsory for students / SCMP (paywall)
“Students from at least three publicly funded Hong Kong universities will have to learn about national security as a compulsory requirement from the coming academic year.”
London welcomes Hongkongers with a $1.2 million fund
London mayor to support Hongkongers moving to city with $1.2 million fund / SCMP (paywall)
Anti-Asian hatred has no place in London, mayor assures Hongkongers with BN(O) status making move / SCMP (paywall)
More security needed for Chinese firms in Pakistan
Chinese firms’ security in Pakistan nowhere near good enough, say analysts / SCMP (paywall)
“A bus blast that killed nine Chinese nationals in Pakistan shows the inadequacy of Chinese firms’ security, according to analysts.”
U.S. considers cracking down on China imports of Iran oil
U.S. mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil / Reuters
“The United States is considering cracking down on Iranian oil sales to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran may not return to nuclear talks or may adopt a harder line whenever it does, a U.S. official said.”
China calls out U.S. on Afghanistan
China calls on U.S. to take responsibility for decline in conditions in Afghanistan / SCMP (paywall)
“China urged the United States on Monday to aid a smooth transition in Afghanistan by accepting responsibility for the worsening situation, as the U.S. intensified air strikes there.”
China courts EU, Finland amid tensions
China reaches out to EU member states, telling Finland ‘we’re partners, not rivals’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stressed that China and the European Union are ‘partners, not rivals’ during talks with his Finnish counterpart, as Beijing reaches out to EU member states amid tensions with the bloc.”
Foreign journalists harassed over flood coverage
Foreign journalists harassed by Chinese citizens over Zhengzhou flooding coverage / HKFP
“Correspondents for several international media outlets were harassed by citizens on the streets of Zhengzhou over the weekend as they covered the aftermath of severe flooding in the Chinese city last Thursday.”
Foreign journalists harassed in China over floods coverage / Guardian
Blinken goes to India, with China and vaccines on the agenda
COVID-19 vaccine, China top agenda as Antony Blinken visits India / Reuters via SCMP (paywall)
China, Afghanistan top Blinken agenda on India, Kuwait trip / AP
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in Washington’s efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis.”
Nigerian court sentences men in Chinese ship hijacking
Nigerian court sentences 10 men to prison for 2020 Chinese ship hijacking / Reuters
“A court in Lagos sentenced 10 men to 12 years in prison on Friday for kidnapping the crew of a Chinese-flagged merchant vessel last year, the navy said, a verdict that officials hope will help tackle piracy in the waters off Nigeria’s coast.”
France asserts itself in French Polynesia
In French Polynesia, Macron tackles virus, China’s ambitions / AP
“President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia to showcase France’s commitment to the region amid concerns about the impact of climate change on the Pacific island territory, the legacy of French nuclear testing on its atolls — and most of all, growing Chinese dominance in the region.”
Indian military projection
India expected to seek new Russian stealth fighter amid ongoing border dispute with China / SCMP (paywall)
“India will be keen to buy a newly unveiled Russian stealth fighter to help counter China’s forces along their disputed border, according to military analysts.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
As family dynamics shift, whose name gets inherited?
Why are more Chinese inheriting their mother’s surname? / Sixth Tone
“A small but growing number of women are challenging the country’s patriarchal naming conventions — and not always in the name of equality.”
Ancient Chinese city in modern-day Fujian gets world heritage status
Ancient Chinese city of Quanzhou added to world heritage site list / Sixth Tone
“UNESCO described the coastal city as a ‘maritime emporium’ during the Song and Yuan dynasty periods.”
Skateboarding into the Olympics
Team China aims to conquer an unfamiliar new sport: Skateboarding / Sixth Tone
“Skateboarding has long been associated with freewheeling self-expression. But China is approaching the new Olympic event with severe, military-like discipline.”
Do rural women actually have fulfilling lives
The mother and laborer dancing to her own beat in rural China / Sixth Tone
“In a new book titled ‘Made of Corporeal Self,’ Xióng Huān 熊欢, a sociology professor at South China Normal University, confronts the stereotype of how rural Chinese women often live sedentary, monotonous lives, mostly confined to their homes and obliged to their families.”