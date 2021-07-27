Links for Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
SEC official says U.S.-listed Chinese firms must disclose Chinese government interference risks
A top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said on Monday that Chinese companies listed on U.S. markets must disclose the risks of the Chinese government interfering in their business as part of their reporting obligations, per Reuters.
- The news directly follows the recent axing of China’s for-profit education sector and the probe of Didi.
- The requirements leave Chinese companies in a difficult spot: If they overplay the risks of interference, they will be underpriced. If they underplay the risks, they could be sued for securities fraud.
China’s digital yuan puts Ant and Tencent in a tough spot
China is asking its major private payment companies — Ant Group and Tencent — to help in its efforts to develop a state-backed digital currency, even though that would come in direct competition with the pair’s own payment networks, per the Wall Street Journal.
- The request by the People’s Bank of China is equivalent to asking the operators of Alipay and WeChat Pay to erode their own user bases. But they have no choice.
- Pilot programs for the digital yuan began last year in tier 1 cities, including Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. They expanded to rural areas in May: The first village site was near the port city of Dalian, Liaoning Province.
Chinese chip startup raises 1 billion yuan
Nanjing Semidrive Technology, a Chinese startup that develops microchips for smart cars, has raised 1 billion yuan ($154 million) in a Series B funding round.
- Founded in 2018, Semidrive has developed three car chips used in smart cockpits, advanced driver-assistance systems, and central gateways.
- The company recently released a self-driving platform called UniDrive that allows developers to improve their own autonomous driving software.
Chinese oil refiner skirts billions in taxes
Hengli Petrochemical Co, an independent oil refiner, has been singled out by a report in China’s state-run media for allegedly skirting taxes, per Bloomberg.
- The accusations are ill-timed for a sector hoping to clean up its reputation as a loosely regulated part of China’s energy market.
- The move could prompt more government scrutiny of the so-called teapot sector (i.e., small, privately run refineries).
Asian stocks hit lows as tech crackdown continues
“[…] investors are reassessing regulatory risk for Chinese equities more broadly. Crackdowns like the one on tutoring likely won’t extend to most other sectors, but Beijing has sent a clear message nonetheless. Enormous pain for investors — particularly those of the offshore variety — isn’t a barrier to policy goals.”
Firms pivot over tutoring rules
WeChat suspends new users
Crypto operators close in Beijing as analyst predicts outright ban
“China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies will probably intensify and may even lead to an outright ban on holding the tokens, according to Bobby Lee, one of the country’s first Bitcoin moguls.”
China still loves U.S. corn
China’s exports widen regional growth gaps
“China’s rapid economic recovery in the first half of the year was fueled by manufacturing-heavy provinces on the eastern coastal line of the country, widening the gap with inland regions.”
High raw material prices weigh on China’s recovery
“Profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed for the fourth straight month in June, as high raw material prices weighed on factories’ margins, pointing to some weakness in the recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy.”
Overseas condoms
Keeping the steel in China
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Aftermath of Zhengzhou floods
A wife’s search for missing husband in Zhengzhou takes tragic turn / Sixth Tone
Disinfectants needed for “rotting carcasses” after flooding disaster
“China’s animal husbandry association urged companies on Tuesday to donate large volumes of disinfectants for a county in the central province of Henan, where widespread floods have killed thousands of livestock.”
China’s plunging birth rate
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong’s first national security trial ends in guilty verdict, departs from common law tradition
“The first person charged under a national-security law imposed by Beijing was found guilty of inciting secession and terrorism Tuesday in a verdict that reaffirms new limits on speech in the city and could set a precedent for future trials under the law.”
Activist Tong Ying-kit found guilty in Hong Kong’s first national security trial / HKFP
“Tong was arrested on July 1 last year, after he rode a motorcycle displaying a ‘Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times’ protest flag into three policemen during a demonstration in Wan Chai. In a departure from the common law tradition, he was denied bail and a jury.”
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
More nukes for China
“Is China scrapping its ‘minimum deterrent’ strategy and joining an arms race? Or is it looking to create a negotiating card, in case it is drawn into arms control negotiations?”
Earlier this month on SupChina: China beefs up military position with more Indian border units, desert missile silos, navy forces.
U.S. and China still talking, not doing much listening
“In rare high-level talks on Monday, Chinese and American officials laid out each of their grievances in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin but agreed on the need to keep talking.”
‘They have my sister’: As Uyghurs speak out, China targets their families / NYT (paywall)
“Activists overseas who denounce China’s repression in Xinjiang have found that relatives back home were imprisoned, or worse.”
U.K.-China relations “sour” over nuclear and military moves
“The relationship between Beijing and London is expected to deteriorate further as Britain carries out military and economic actions that frustrate Beijing’s ambitions, according to analysts.”
“The U.K. government is planning to press ahead with its flagship Sizewell C nuclear project even without Chinese funding, according to a person familiar with the situation.”
U.S., China, and India fret over Afghanistan
“Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting India this week as the Biden administration seeks to reassure a key Asian partner over the U.S. and allied military withdrawal from Afghanistan and works to tighten security ties amid concern about Chinese influence in the region.”
“Press groups have expressed alarm at the worsening intimidation of foreign media in China, often driven by government officials and organizations.”
South China Sea disputes
Some scientists claim there is “no scientific evidence” to support allegations of Chinese ships dumping waste, which are based on an analysis of satellite images.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
An adopted gold medalist has China lamenting its one-child policy
Celebrities accused of profiting off flood disaster
Mao’s military
“In a two-volume tome, the independent historian Yú Rǔxìn 余汝信 explains the crucial role of the military in Mao’s stormy Cultural Revolution.”