China makes a deal with the Taliban
As the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Chinese Foreign Minister met a high-level delegation from the Taliban seeking reassurances of stability.
Today in Beijing’s neighboring city of Tianjin, China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 met with a delegation of Taliban officials, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the founders and most senior leaders of the Afghan organization.
Context: The U.S. is in the final stages of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which Wang said showed “the failure of America’s policies” there.
- China and Afghanistan share a tiny sliver of a border high in the remote Wakhan Valley.
- Wang met his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, last week, so it’s likely that Pakistan was in the loop on the Taliban visit.
- Also today: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in New Delhi and, per the AP, “sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and their cooperation in Afghanistan.”
Why now? And what do Beijing and the Taliban want from each other? The Associated Press said the meeting was a “highly conspicuous show of friendliness [that] had the appearance of a diplomatic mission at a time when the Taliban are craving legitimacy.”
- Wang promised that China would not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs but also called on the Taliban to “deal resolutely” with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a group China claims is “leading a push for independence in Xinjiang, but which many experts doubt even exists in any operational form,” per the AP.
- ETIM may be read as shorthand for any type of Uyghur activism that could seek a base in Afghanistan.
- Some reports said the Taliban assured Beijing that “the group will not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for plotting against another country.”
Video: Watch Wang and his Taliban interlocutors posing for photos here.