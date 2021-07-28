Links for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Ubox weighing $500 million Hong Kong IPO
Ubox, an intelligent vending machine maker backed by Ant Group, is weighing a Hong Kong IPO that could raise $500 million, per Bloomberg.
- Ubox has over 100,000 machines with facial recognition and artificial intelligence technologies in more than 300 cities in China and overseas.
- Ubox raised $246 million in a 2019 funding round led by Ant Group and is reportedly valued at $1 billion.
Self-driving cars: Lidar startup wins contract to supply GAC Aion
RoboSense, a Shenzhen-based startup, has won a contract to supply its new lidar sensor for Guangzhou Automobile Group’s electric vehicle unit GAC Aion, the company said in a statement on Monday.
- The new lidar sensor can detect objects within a radius of more than 300 meters (984 feet).
- Founded in 2014, RoboSense announced a trilateral partnership in April with Alibaba-backed Banma and robotaxi service provider AutoX to jointly build an autonomous driving platform.
China looks to add more export tariffs to tame steel sector
China is considering imposing more tariffs on its steel exports, per Bloomberg.
- Futures dropped as regulators weigh 10%–25% levies for the third quarter. It had previously raised tariffs and canceled export tax rebates to boost domestic supply.
- China is the world’s biggest steel exporter and it is undertaking an industrial overhaul to curb carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries.
Tencent pauses new user registrations for WeChat
Tencent said on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended new user registrations for its WeChat app, per NYT.
- The timing of the suspension left investors worried: The tech giant insisted that the outage was an effort to fix its security technology, but investors fear it is tied to a regulatory crackdown.
- The company’s investments have also significantly slowed: It finalized 55 investments in the second quarter, about half the 108 deals it completed in three months prior, per Caixin.
Beijing urges calm after regulators tank the markets
China state-owned daily urges calm after market rout / Reuters
“A Chinese state-owned securities newspaper urged calm on Wednesday after investors dumped mainland shares for a second day on worries over the impact of tighter government regulations.”
International investor concerns mount over China’s tech rout / Reuters
Asian stocks sink after Wall St pulls back from record / AP
China health stocks slammed as investors fear regulators’ diagnosis / Reuters
Asia shares sit at 2021 lows ahead of Fed decision, China steadies / Reuters
Tencent, Meituan dumped by China traders who used to buy on dips / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese investors are turning against the nation’s technology giants, removing a pillar of support that helped the sector through previous market routs.”
Tech crackdown fuels uncertainty among SMEs, IPOs
China pledges support for small business, but some SMEs see ‘doom and gloom’ amid regulatory crackdown / SCMP (paywall)
China’s regulatory crackdown a drag on HK’s IPO pipeline – bankers / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s buzzing IPO pipeline is likely to taper off in the second half of 2021, as Chinese firms temper their expectations for valuations amid a drastic regulatory crackdown in the mainland, dealmakers said.”
Wall Street’s IPO fee machine under threat post-China clampdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Silicon chip shortages and fears
Nissan raises earnings outlook, optimistic chip crunch will ease / Reuters
“Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday raised its earnings outlook for the year, helped by a weaker yen and favourable demand in the United States and China, after reporting a surprise first-quarter operating profit.”
A global shortage of semiconductor chips will hurt sales volume in the July-September quarter, but more demand for new models will “mitigate the impact on profits.”
China is still searching for a chipmaking advance that changes the game / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s aspirations to rival U.S. tech is hampered by China’s lack of control over semiconductors. “For decades the government in Beijing has tried, and mostly failed, to create a national operation for designing and manufacturing cutting-edge chips on its own. The country does have a local chip industry, but the most advanced products remain the domain of such companies as Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.”
Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows / Reuters
Johnson may block Chinese takeover of U.K.’s largest computer chip maker / Guardian
Property plight shakes Evergrande, confronts Xi
Spiraling debt crisis confronts Evergrande billionaire — and Xi / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s escalating property curbs point to Xi’s new priority / Bloomberg (paywall)
“After a years-long campaign to tame property prices, China is upping the ante to break a stubborn cycle of gains that’s made homes increasingly unaffordable.”
How Genki Forest used data to become a beverage giant in five years
Data-driven iteration helped China’s Genki Forest become a $6B beverage giant in 5 years / TechCrunch
“A philosophy centered around iteration informed by data, quick turnarounds and a laser focus on taking advantage of China’s huge e-commerce ecosystem has helped this company’s revenues rise rapidly since it started five years ago.”
No U.S. IPO for Ant-backed bike rental app
Ant-backed bike rental app Hello Inc. pulls US IPO plan / TechNode
“Hello Inc., a Chinese bike rental app backed by Ant Group, canceled plans for a New York IPO amid tightening regulatory scrutiny on overseas IPOs.”
Tutoring ban takes effect
China starts blocking paid after-school tutoring by public-school teachers / Reuters
“China’s Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that it had begun implementing a campaign to stop paid after-school tutoring services provided by teachers working for public primary and middle schools.”
Chinese teacher running illegal after-school tutoring business caught in newspaper sting / SCMP (paywall)
Full-text translation of China’s new rules on off-campus tutoring / Beijing Channel
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China includes “other greenhouse gases” in 2060 climate goal
China’s 2060 carbon neutral goal ‘covers other greenhouse gases’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2060 covers various greenhouse gases – not just carbon dioxide, its climate envoy said on the weekend, signaling a potential shift in Beijing’s climate change policy.”
China moves to reverse birth rate decline
China to revise population law to reverse birthrate decline / WSJ (paywall)
“Lawmakers in China plan to clear remaining legal barriers to encourage couples to have more children, as the country faces another year of fewer births.”
Recovering from the floods
As slowly receding floodwaters pose risks, Henan city evacuates / Sixth Tone
Poorly prepared for floods, rural Henan faces slow recovery / Sixth Tone
Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China / AP
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Floods get political for foreign media
After the floods, China found a target for its pain: Foreign media / NYT (paywall)
“Western journalists reporting on a natural disaster met with public hostility in person and online that was openly encouraged by the Chinese state media.”
As China cleans up from Zhengzhou floods, authorities keep a grip on information / WSJ (paywall)
“Police stop people from taking photos of hard-hit areas, tell reporters they can’t cover flood response without official clearance.”
Warn vendors against foreign media interviews on Henan floods / China Digital Times
U.S. and China court Tibetan Buddhist lamas
China’s official Panchen Lama tells Tibetan Buddhists to stay away from separatist forces / SCMP (paywall)
“Tibetan Buddhists have been told by a Beijing-appointed leader to stay away from ‘separatist forces’ and adapt their religion to ‘socialism and Chinese conditions’, according to state media.”
Risking China’s anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India / Reuters
“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a representative of the Dalai Lama in New Delhi on Wednesday, a move likely to anger Beijing, which considers the Tibetan spiritual leader a dangerous separatist.”
China and Bhutan
China is using Tibetans as agents of empire in the Himalayas / Foreign Policy (paywall)
Over 100 Nobel Prize winners accuse China of “bullying”
More than 100 Nobel Prize winners accuse China of ‘bullying’ after effort to stop Dalai Lama and pro-Taiwan independence chemist from speaking at summit / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. reassures Southeast Asia, pushes back on China’s influence
After years of Chinese influence, U.S. tries to renew ties in Southeast Asia / NYT (paywall)
“Lloyd J. Austin III, the American defense secretary, sought on Tuesday to reassure Southeast Asian nations that the United States was still invested in the region despite a monthslong absence by top officials in a part of the world that has been aggressively courted by China.”
U.S. defense secretary visits Vietnam, vows support for region / AP
Biden extends Trump’s “buys American” initiative
Biden to propose buy American rule for government procurements / WSJ (paywall)
“The new initiative is similar to what Mr. Trump pursued in office as he tried to strengthen domestic manufacturing with a particular aim toward lessening reliance on China.”
Anti-sanction laws for Hong Kong and Macau
China prepares new anti-sanction laws for Hong Kong and Macau / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that the country’s legislature was scheduled to add provisions to the mini-constitutions of Hong Kong and Macau during a four-day session beginning Aug. 17, though it didn’t specify what changes would be made.”
China’s top legislative body set to endorse anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong next month by inserting the provisions into city’s mini-constitution / SCMP (paywall)
China move to fight sanctions gives Hong Kong banks new worry / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on China’s nukes
China appears to be building new silos for nuclear missiles, researchers say / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. concern over China nukes buildup after new silos report / Reuters
U.S. Strategic Command on Twitter: “This is the second time in two months the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the growing threat the world faces and the veil of secrecy that surrounds it.”
Earlier this month on SupChina: China beefs up military position with more Indian border units, desert missile silos, navy forces.
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
Hong Kong appoints investigator to probe fraud allegations in the financial affairs of Apple Daily’s publisher Next Digital / SCMP (paywall)
Former top editors of Hong Kong’s now-defunct Apple Daily withdraw bail review / HKFP
Hong Kong Alliance fined HK$8,000 over unlicensed operation of Tiananmen Massacre museum / HKFP
Ex-Hospital Authority union chair Winnie Yu granted bail ahead of national security law trial / HKFP
How Hong Kong’s civil society ‘withered’ under Beijing’s national security purge / AFP via HKFP
Chinese national shot in Pakistan
Chinese national shot and wounded in Pakistan’s Karachi / Reuters
“A Chinese national was shot and wounded in an attack in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi on Wednesday, police said, two weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed when an explosion sent their bus over a ravine in the north of the country.”
Report with more detail on Chinese pressure leading Ukraine to change human rights stance
China used vaccines, trade to get Ukraine to drop support for Xinjiang scrutiny / Radio Free Europe
“Ukraine succumbed to Chinese pressure to remove its name from an international statement about human rights abuses in China’s western Xinjiang region by threatening to limit trade and withhold access to COVID-19 vaccines, Ukrainian officials and lawmakers with knowledge of the issue told RFE/RL.”
Morocco arrests exiled Uyghur activist, on China’s warrant
Activists: Morocco arrests Uyghur man at China’s request / AP
“Moroccan authorities have arrested a Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol, according to information from Moroccan police and a rights group that tracks people detained by China.”
Taiwan ramps up military and covert defenses, eyeing China
Taiwan ex-deputy defense minister investigated over ‘China spy’ contacts / Reuters
Taiwan signs $340 million deal for reconnaissance pods to allow surveillance of Beijing’s navy / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan has signed a NT$9.63 billion (US$343 million) deal with the United States to buy six reconnaissance pods and related equipment to allow its air force to greatly increase surveillance over the Chinese navy’s coastal activities as the island shores up its defences against the threat from Beijing.”
Chinese military drills simulate amphibious landing and island seizure in battle conditions / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese mogul jailed for “provoking trouble”
Chinese billionaire pig farmer jailed for ‘provoking trouble’ / Guardian
“Sun Dawu, a Chinese billionaire pig farmer and agricultural mogul, has been sentenced after weeks of hearings in secret to 18 years in prison and fined 3.11m yuan [$480,000] for a catalogue of crimes including ‘provoking trouble’, in a case observers believe was politically motivated.”
U.S. sponsors blasted over Beijing Olympics
U.S. companies deflect tough questions over Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics / SCMP (paywall)
IOC sponsors facing heat over Beijing Olympics, human rights / AP
‘Pathetic and disgraceful’: U.S. lawmakers blast Coca-Cola, Visa and others over Beijing Olympics / Reuters
“A bipartisan Congressional panel blasted U.S.-based corporate sponsors of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, including Coca-Cola, Visa Inc. and Airbnb, accusing them of putting profits ahead of accusations of genocide in China.”
Foreign migrant workers in Yunnan
How Yunnan became China’s immigration frontline / Sixth Tone
“The foreign population of the southwestern Yunnan province has multiplied over the past decade, thanks in part to strong demand for laborers from nearby Southeast Asian countries.”
China’s highly engaged diplomatic efforts
Far more world leaders visit China than America / Lowy Institute
Neil Thomas writes: “If leadership diplomacy was an Olympic sport, Beijing beats Washington to the gold medal.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
How did ancient Sichuan deal with floods?
Flood defense in ancient times / Sixth Tone
A “Red” media drive
The patriotic illustrators trying to paint the internet red / Sixth Tone
“This new media drive is dovetailing with a new generation of young Chinese digital artists who need little encouragement to incorporate patriotic messages into their work.”
No shock here: Pickup artists lack class
How China’s pick-up artists fell victim to their own mind games / Sixth Tone