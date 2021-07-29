Links for Thursday, July 29, 2021
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Will Didi delist after debacle?
Didi Global considers going private to placate China and compensate investors / WSJ (paywall)
“The Beijing-headquartered company has been in discussions with bankers, regulators and key investors about how it could resolve some of the problems that emerged after Didi listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, the people said. A take-private deal that would involve a tender offer for its publicly traded shares is one of the preliminary options being considered, they added.”
Didi Global denies media report it plans to go private after $4.4 bln New York IPO / Reuters
China’s regulators try to restore calm
Fāng Xīnghǎi 方星海, the vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, called in several attendees from international banks yesterday in what seemed to be an effort to assuage investors that China is not trying to destroy its stock markets, per Bloomberg.
- Xinhua said in an article (in Chinese) that new policies only target issues of data security and social welfare. Regulators have an “open attitude” toward companies listing, Xinhua wrote.
- The People’s Bank of China also pumped $4.6 billion of liquidity into the financial system in an effort to prop up the markets after investors fled, per the SCMP.
- The moves suggest that regulators are uncomfortable with the flurry of sell-offs. The damage control is also indicative of “inexperienced” regulators who fail to take into account “unintended consequences,” said one Chinese CEO of an investment firm to SupChina.
See also:
- China stocks rally as Beijing intensifies effort to calm market / Bloomberg via Yahoo
- China tech stocks rebound, but investors remain cautious / WSJ (paywall)
- Goldman Sachs clients ask if China stocks uninvestable after Didi, Tencent / Bloomberg (paywall)
- Top European investor says Chinese regulatory crackdown is ‘noise’ / FT (paywall)
Ant-backed bike rental app Hello Inc. shelves U.S. IPO
Hello Inc., a Chinese bike rental app backed by Ant Group, canceled plans for a New York IPO amid tightening regulatory scrutiny on overseas IPOs, per TechNode.
- The Shanghai-based company is applying to withdraw an IPO plan filed in April, and may now seek to list in Hong Kong or Shanghai.
- A survivor of China’s bike-rental craze that began around 2017, Hello is competing with Didi’s Qingju, and Meituan Bike. The company has been operating on losses for the past three years.
- China’s cybersecurity authority is revising regulations to require companies that control data of more than 1 million users to seek regulatory permission before filing for overseas IPOs.
Tutoring ban updates
China’s Ministry of Education said on Wednesday that it will put an end to paid after-school tutoring services provided by teachers working for public primary and middle schools, per Reuters.
- The ministry would also tackle teachers illegally receiving bribes, and show “zero tolerance” toward teachers who “teach only after classes but not during classes.”
Industrial policy all the rage in U.S., Europe, and East Asia
The West embraces state subsidies, a policy throwback, to counter China / WSJ (paywall)
- The “U.S. Senate voted for direct industry subsidies with little precedent: $52 billion for new semiconductor fabrication plants.”
- The European Union has vowed to nearly double “its share of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity, to 20%.”
- South Korea will spend “up to $65 billion in support for semiconductors.”
- Japan “promised to match other countries’ semiconductor aid while planning to turn Japan into an Asian data center hub.”
What’s next for Chinese regulators?
Markets glued to China’s Politburo meeting for policy clues / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s escalating property curbs point to Xi’s new priority / Bloomberg (paywall)
Who wins from Beijing’s regulatory storm?
China’s regulatory crackdown is good news for startups aligned with CCP goals / TechCrunch
Overall debt recedes from 2020 high
China’s deleveraging gathers pace as debt-to-GDP ratio falls again / Caixin (paywall)
“Report shows the economy’s overall leverage ratio has dropped steadily from a record-high 271.2% in the third quarter of 2020.”
Facial recognition regulation
China’s top court rules facial recognition without consent is illegal in civil cases / Caixin (paywall)
“Judicial interpretation applies law and regulations governing the use of the technology to civil matters involving homes and public venues such as shopping malls, hotels and banks.”
Chinese consumers love the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, Apple says
Apple reports record quarter as China sales jump 58% / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“For the three months ended June 26, Apple’s total revenue grew 36.4% on the year to reach $81.4 billion. Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, reported the highest revenue growth of all regions, with a 58.2% year-over-year jump to $14.8 billion in the quarter, up from the $9.3 billion last year.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Zhengzhou flood official death toll reaches 99
Death toll jumps to 99 in flooding in central China / AP
“An official in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, announced 26 more deaths in two outlying areas, state media reported. Of them, 18 were to the southwest in Xinmi city, and eight to the west in Xingyang city.”
U.S. supports new COVID origins probe
Antony Blinken meets WHO chief, supports new coronavirus origins probe in China / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Can the U.S. and China be friends in Afghanistan?
China interest in Afghanistan could be ‘positive,’ says U.S. Blinken / BBC
Yesterday on SupChina: China makes a deal with the Taliban.
China’s new man in Washington wants to bring relations “back on track”
Qin Gang, China’s new ambassador to US, strikes conciliatory note / Guardian
Yesterday on SupChina: Who is Qin Gang, China’s new ambassador to the U.S.?
Cash incentives to have more children in Sichuan city
Southwest China city offers couples cash to have more children / Caixin (paywall)
“The city of Panzhihua in Sichuan Province is handing out a $77 a month baby bonus to couples with two or more kids, as the country grapples with a low fertility rate.”
Russia-China military exercise
More than 10,000 China, Russia soldiers to attend joint drill in Ningxia / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China tied with Japan in gold medals so far at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic medal count: Japan and China neck and neck in gold race / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Swimming-China smash expectations, world record to win relay gold / Reuters
The 4 x 200 freestyle relay was won by the “team of Zhāng Yǔfēi 张雨霏, who broke the Olympic record to win the 200m butterfly gold an hour earlier.”
China wins gold in swimming relay, beating the U.S. and the favored Australians / NYT (paywall)
Table tennis — Chen keeps China’s perfect record intact with gold / Reuters
“World number one Chén Mèng 陈梦 said winning gold was payback for her coach as she won the women’s singles Olympic table tennis final on Thursday, leading China to yet another incredible run of claiming every gold medal in the event in Olympic history.”
Social media commenters mock Japanese gymnast’s landing, cyberbully women athletes
Japanese gold medalist becomes a meme in China after controversial men’s gymnastics all-around / What’s on Weibo
Weibo’s keyboard warrior Olympics: Online attacks against Chinese athletes / What’s on Weibo
More on Kris Wu’s #MeToo allegations and reaction
Opinion: Kris Wu #MeToo allegations: China’s movement keeps rising despite censorship / Washington Post (paywall)
By Lǚ Pín 吕频, a leading Chinese feminist activist.
Coming forward against singer, young woman resparks China’s #MeToo movement / China Digital Times
On SupChina last week: Advertisers flee mega pop star Kris Wu over allegations of predatory behavior.