Links for Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Next on CCP’s crackdown list: Gaming
In our guide to China’s ongoing tech crackdown, we predicted that gaming, real estate, advertising, and healthcare may be the next targets.
- At a Digital Entertainment Expo in Shanghai today, the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party said games need to be “good, clean and secure,” reported an SCMP journalist on Twitter.
- Gaming stocks were in free fall today: NetEase, Tencent, and Bilibili were all down 9% to 15%.
See also:
- Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after ‘spiritual opium’ attack zaps $60 billion / Reuters
- Chinese video game shares plunge after state media calls its products ‘spiritual opium.’ / NYT (paywall)
“Shares of Tencent Holdings and other prominent Chinese video-game companies plunged in Hong Kong trading on Tuesday after a Beijing-affiliated media outlet called their products ‘spiritual opium.’”
- Chinese newspaper publishes, and then deletes, report that called video gaming ‘spiritual opium’, hitting Tencent stocks / SCMP (paywall)
- China’s Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry / AP
- Japan game stocks’ plunge show their exposure to Chinese regulations / Bloomberg (paywall)
China appoints new education minister after ed-tech crackdown
Following the tutoring crackdown, China has appointed Huái Jìnpéng 怀进鹏 as the new Party Secretary of education later this month, per the SCMP.
- Huai, who was previously the Party chief of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), is a top computer scientist.
- He is replacing Chén Bǎoshēng 陈宝生, who just reached the retirement age of 65.
- The appointment is a signal that the education crackdown aims to force long-term changes to China’s education system.
Worker shortage at Foxconn in Zhengzhou
World’s largest iPhone factory escapes Henan floods but facing worker shortage as it ramps up production, local media reports / SCMP (paywall)
The Delta variant threatens oil, China’s recovery
Oil falls a second day with Delta’s spread threatening demand / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Oil slumped to the lowest in more than a week as the delta coronavirus variant spreads in China, a key demand center, threatening to upend a global consumption recovery.”
Delta variant stalls Asia’s economic recovery after early rebound / WSJ (paywall)
“Asia is emerging as a weak link in an otherwise strong global economic recovery, as new pandemic restrictions restrain manufacturing in some countries and the exports that have powered the recovery in China show signs of slowing.”
Company owned by JD.com founder cleared for new cargo airline
Firm controlled by JD.com founder cleared to set up Chinese cargo airline / Reuters
“A company controlled by the founder of China’s e-commerce giant JD.com Inc has been granted approval to set up a new cargo airline based in the eastern province of Jiangsu, China’s aviation regulator said on Tuesday.”
Alibaba wrangles with regulations
Alibaba vows to ‘pay attention to’ new regulations as it reports lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue growth / SCMP (paywall)
Alibaba posts quarterly profit lifted by ecommerce and cloud computing / WSJ (paywall)
“Ecommerce and cloud-computing sales fueled higher revenue for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in the latest quarter, as the company posted a profit after a regulatory fine dented its bottom line in the previous quarter.”
The other Asian market for online education
As China’s online tutoring firms tank, India’s cash up / WSJ (paywall)
“Indian online-learning platform Unacademy raised $440 million at a $3.44 billion valuation from investors, including the SoftBank Vision Fund and Singapore’s state investment fund, Temasek.”
Indian shares hit record highs on tech, consumer stocks boost / Reuters
“Buy Chinese”?
China quietly sets new ‘buy Chinese’ targets for state companies — U.S. sources / Reuters
“China’s government quietly issued new procurement guidelines in May that require up to 100% local content on hundreds of items including X-ray machines and magnetic resonance imaging equipment, erecting fresh barriers for foreign suppliers, three U.S.-based sources told Reuters.”
Beijing shuns Ericsson, Nokia as the West curbs Huawei / WSJ (paywall)
“The U.S. and many of its allies have restricted the use of 5G cellular equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Now Beijing is doing the same to Huawei’s Western rivals.”
China’s most indebted real estate company and most indebted asset manager
Two more suppliers say payments are overdue from indebted Evergrande / Reuters
“Advertising firm Leo Group said it is applying to a Chinese court to freeze 356 million yuan ($55.06 million) in assets of Evergrande Group for overdue payments, the latest supplier to sue the indebted property developer.”
Evergrande cut by Moody’s, faces asset freeze petition again / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong plans to sell stake in Ant’s consumer finance unit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Huarong is moving to dispose of its 4.99% stake in Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private information. Ant may buy Huarong’s stake, which was valued at 399 million yuan ($62 million) initially, and then coordinate with other shareholders to increase the unit’s capital, one of the people said.”
Huarong to restructure, exit units in downsizing push / Bloomberg (paywall)
Li Auto raises $2 billion in Hong Kong for EVs
Tesla rival Li Auto launches $2 billion Hong Kong share sale / WSJ (paywall)
“Electric-car maker Li Auto Inc. kicked off a near-$2 billion stock offering in Hong Kong, joining a string of U.S.-listed Chinese companies in tapping investors closer to home.”
Steel demand slumps
Iron ore tumbles as China’s steel sector revamp curbs demand / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s top steel body expects wider output cuts as demand slows / Bloomberg (paywall)
China, U.S. buy BMWs
BMW and Stellantis report big jumps in profit as car sales snap back. / NYT (paywall)
“Sales soared 43 percent to 28.6 billion euros, driven by particularly strong increases in China and the United States, BMW said.”
Scraps and stalls in China’s infrastructure plans
Samoa’s new leader confirms scrapping of China-funded port / Reuters
China investors’ purchase of Istanbul bridge stake said to stall / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Zimbabwe VP visit and COVID infection reporting in Beijing
Zimbabwean vice president’s visit to China raises questions about COVID-19 protocols / WSJ (paywall)
“Hundreds of people were removed from a luxury hotel in central Beijing and quarantined after a member of a group staying there with Zimbabwe’s vice president tested positive for COVID-19, hotel guests and authorities from both countries said…The infection hasn’t been listed on the country’s national list of coronavirus cases.”
Climate talks after extreme weather
Climate change: World should focus on delivering commitments instead of setting new goals, China’s top envoy says / SCMP (paywall)
China softens tone on climate ambition amid power shortages / Bloomberg (paywall)
Methane cloud spotted in Kazakhstan
Huge methane cloud spotted near gas pipeline that supplies China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Stopping swine flu
China’s putting pigs in 13-story ‘hog hotels’ to keep germs out / Bloomberg (paywall)
China out to boost food security with 13-story ‘hog hotels’ that protect pigs from viruses / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi wants to play hardball with U.S. — SCMP source
U.S.-China relations: Beijing takes pointers from Mao in protracted power struggle with U.S. / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing is conducting a strategic review…on how it should define its relations with the U.S….The review is expected to lead to a new set of guiding principles of Beijing’s U.S. policy, ditching the ‘new model of major country relations…According to the source, Xi has become increasingly frustrated with China’s long-standing approach to diplomacy, seeing it as ‘softheaded.’ Instead, Xi believes China should abandon the illusion that ties with the U.S. can return to their previous, less confrontational, state.”
China, India say they will demilitarize Galwan Valley
China, India agree to pull troops near site of deadly clash / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A demilitarized zone will be created after the troops and artillery withdraw and the area will not be patrolled by either side to prevent rival soldiers from coming face to face, the officials said. Similar no-patrol-zones exist in other disputed sections of the border.”
See also, on SupChina:
- China beefs up military position with more Indian border units
- After successful disengagement at Pangong Lake, India-China tensions are easing
Mao pins at the Olympic podium
IOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists’ Mao Zedong badges / Reuters
“The IOC on Tuesday asked the Chinese team for a report on why two of its medallists appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong.”
Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules / AP
Kris Wu and #MeToo
With #MeToo case, China takes a swipe at celebrity obsession / NYT (paywall)
Kris Wu scandal: China’s internet watchdog seeks to rein in unruly celebrity fan culture / SCMP (paywall)
Yesterday on SupChina: Police arrest Kris Wu on suspicion of rape.
U.S. VP Harris to visit Southeast Asia
Harris will reject China’s claim in the South China Sea during trip to Asia / Reuters
Harris to tackle supply crunches in trip to China’s doorstep / Bloomberg (paywall)
Harris to focus on security, economic ties on SE Asia trip / AP
U.S. meetings with Asean will include China concerns, but no call to pick sides / SCMP (paywall)
U.S.-China fissures ripple out
China should offer economic incentives to woo U.S. allies caught in political crossfire, ex-commerce minister says / SCMP (paywall)
China engages Mongolia in flurry of talks in wake of U.S. envoy Wendy Sherman / SCMP (paywall)
“China has been trying to forge closer ties with Mongolia, holding a series of high-level exchanges between Beijing and Ulaanbaatar in recent weeks as U.S. engagement in the region grows.”
U.S. Coast Guard renegotiating deal with China for joint enforcement, even as it bulks up presence in western Pacific / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is renegotiating a lapsed agreement with its Chinese counterpart to jointly conduct law enforcement operations at sea, even as it deploys more American-flagged cutters to the western Pacific in light of China’s growing naval capabilities.”
Singapore’s Lee urges China, U.S. to stem deteriorating ties / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan report accidentally confirms U.S. military support
Taiwan report confirms U.S. Patriot experts present at missile tests / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States has sent weapons experts to Taiwan in the last two years to support tests of U.S. Patriot missiles sold to the island, according to a slip-up in an official financial report.”
Foreign Ministry complains about BBC coverage
China’s foreign ministry lodges representations with BBC over ‘misrepresenting’ report / Reuters
“China has lodged a stern representation with Britain’s BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated.”
Diplomats spar in Australia
Australia’s China, Japan embassies in dispute over alleged wartime history comments / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s embassy in Australia has claimed its top envoy ‘excoriated’ his Japanese counterpart for downplaying imperial Japan’s wartime atrocities at a diplomatic event, prompting protests from the Japanese consulate – along with confusion about whether the alleged confrontation actually took place.”
Germany sends warship through South China Sea, charges suspected spy
Beijing to Berlin: Clarify warship’s intentions in South China Sea or forget Shanghai visit / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing says it will not consider a port call request from a German warship to stop at Shanghai until Berlin clarifies its intentions in sending the frigate through the South China Sea.”
German-Italian woman charged with spying for China / AP
“A German-Italian woman has been charged with espionage on suspicion of being an informant for Chinese intelligence for several years, German prosecutors said Monday.”
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
In media first, Hong Kong news outlet Initium quits city for Singapore / HKFP
“Initium is the first Hong Kong-registered media to relocate and the announcement comes as news outlets and reporters in the city come under increasing pressure as a result of the national security law.”
Ex-RTHK broadcaster and HKFP columnist Steve Vines leaves Hong Kong for UK citing ‘white terror’ / HKFP
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam says fall-out with biggest teaching union nothing to do with Beijing pressure / HKFP
Hong Kong pop singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming arrested for singing at a 2018 election rally / WSJ (paywall)
“One of Hong Kong’s most prominent singers has been charged with corruption for a performance he gave at a 2018 rally to support a pro-democracy candidate, the latest in a string of allegations brought by the city’s antigraft watchdog against pro-democracy figures.”
Macau after election disqualifications
EU and China clash over Macau election ban / SCMP (paywall)
“The European Union has criticised China over its decision to bar more than 20 candidates from standing for election in Macau.”
Macau politician says he fears further action after democrats barred from legislative election / HKFP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Mental health highlighted in Shanghai, Tokyo
A Shanghai art exhibition wants to talk about mental health / Sixth Tone
Chinese Olympic diving champion Shi Tingmao tells of depression struggle / AFP via HKFP
Trolls target Taiwan TV host
Taiwan TV host becomes latest target of China’s Olympics trolls / Bloomberg (paywall)
The future of career women
China forgets some women who hold up the sky / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing shifts urban and demographic policies to favor families with children. But what about the generations of women it encouraged to pursue careers instead?”
A market for professional managers
The professional manager has a bright future, in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China may be the world’s second-largest economy, but its talent market for professional managers is still in its infancy.”