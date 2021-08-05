Links for Thursday, August 5, 2021
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Dark cloud looms over vaping
Shares in Chinese vaping firms slid today after Xinhua, the major state news outlet, published a report (in Chinese) suggesting a need for tighter measures to control sales to minors, per Reuters.
- Huabao International Holdings tumbled 8% in morning trading, China Boton Group fell 4%, and U.S.-listed Relx Technology closed 5% lower.
- Xinhua said its reporters made unannounced visits to e-cigarette shops. They found shops selling to minors even though it was prohibited by law.
- A salesperson told Xinhua their store did not typically ask for proof of age.
The future of gaming looks bleak
In other crackdown-related news, the gaming sector is on high alert.
- On Tuesday, government officials said at an expo that games needed to be “good, clean and secure.”
- On the same day, China’s video games watchdog announced an age-based rating system, per the SCMP.
- Also on the same day, a newspaper affiliated with Xinhua called video gaming “spiritual opium,” sending gaming stocks into free fall.
- Now an op-ed from the Securities Times, a paper affiliated with the People’s Daily, has argued that the industry’s tax incentives should be removed.
Tencent resumes new user sign-ups
Last week, Tencent suspended WeChat sign-ups citing a “security upgrade,” a move that investors worried were precautionary measures taken in reaction to Beijing’s tech crackdown.
- Now WeChat has resumed new user registrations, per the SCMP.
- The Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), China’s first legislation dedicated to data privacy, will force platforms like Tencent to create an independent oversight body to scrutinize data privacy practices.
China restarts coal production to meet rising demand
China is restarting production in shuttered coal mines as policymakers walk a tightrope between climate ambitions and power shortages, per Bloomberg.
- Operations will restart for a year at 15 coal mines across the northern regions of Shanxi and Xinjiang, delivering as much as 44 million tons of coal, according to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission.
- Last week, authorities announced the restart of 38 coal mines in Inner Mongolia.
- Members of the Politburo have called for a “coordinated and orderly” approach to reach carbon neutrality. But meeting power demands is critical to maintaining growth.
Kuaishou sinks as share lockup expires
China TikTok rival Kuaishou craters, widens China tech rout / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The company fell as much as 15% in afternoon trading in Hong Kong, the most since a February listing. A six-month lockup period on the TikTok rival expired Aug. 4, allowing some of the video giant’s backers to finally dump their stock…The stock is now down more than 20% from its listing price.”
When might the Boeing 737 MAX return to Chinese skies?
Boeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China / Reuters
“A Boeing Co 737 Max jet departed for China on Wednesday to conduct a flight test as part of the U.S. planemaker’s attempt to gain approval in the vital travel market following two fatal crashes…Boeing and China regulators have scheduled re-certification flights and testing in the coming days.”
ByteDance layoffs after education crackdown
ByteDance lays off hundreds after China’s tutoring crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
ByteDance to close some tutoring ops after clampdown — sources / Reuters
TikTok tries new things
TikTok steps up efforts in U.S. to boost popularity as Trump-era hostility subsides, but political challenges remain / SCMP (paywall)
TikTok tests disappearing stories clone of Snapchat, Instagram / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shipping delays are rising costs
Shipping snags prompt U.S. firms to mull retreat from China / AP
China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record / Reuters
JD forms a JV with Nantong Airport Group
Richard Liu’s JD.com to become China’s first e-commerce company with an airline / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Scientific journal resignations over Uyghur, Tibetan research
Mass resignations at scientific journal over ethically fraught China genetics papers / The Intercept
Eight out of the 25 members of the editorial board of Molecular Genetics & Genomic Medicine have “resigned after it published a slew of controversial papers that critics fear could be used for DNA profiling and persecution of ethnic minorities in China…the journal’s editor-in-chief has been slow to respond to queries about the papers, which involve research on Tibetans and Uyghurs, among other ethnic groups, and were first brought to her attention in March.”
China wrangles with Delta
Delta variant prompts Beijing to cancel large August events / WSJ (paywall)
China steps up border controls in race to contain fast-spreading Delta variant / SCMP (paywall)
China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week / Reuters
Macao orders closure of entertainment venues, mass testing / AP
China pledges 2 billion vaccines to the world
Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses to world in 2021 – CCTV / Reuters
Mekong water levels decrease
Mekong River group says water levels have decreased downstream despite China pledge / SCMP (paywall)
More extreme weather for China
China sees rising extreme weather amid global warming, report says / Sixth Tone
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing hits back at Biden’s arms sale to Taiwan
U.S. approves potential sale of howitzers to Taiwan – Pentagon / Reuters
First Taiwan arms sale in Biden administration is approved / Bloomberg (paywall)
China vows to hit back at $750 million U.S. arms sale to Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
Biden lets some Hongkongers stay in the U.S.
Biden signs order enabling some Hong Kong residents to remain in U.S. / WSJ (paywall)
“White House action would give qualified residents of the Chinese territory an 18-month work permit and a reprieve from deportation.”
Biden offers temporary ‘safe haven’ to Hong Kong residents in U.S. / Reuters
“It is not clear exactly how many people the move would affect but the vast majority of Hong Kong residents currently in the United States are expected to be eligible, according to a senior administration official.”
Huawei CFO trial continues, could continue for a long time
Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. ‘strategically crafted’ case / AP
“Over the next three weeks, Association Chief Justice Heather Holmes will hear final arguments on whether Meng should be extradited to face trial in the United States…Holmes likely won’t make her ruling until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.”
Hong Kong drops charges against Cantopop star
Hong Kong anti-graft agency drops case against Canto-pop star Anthony Wong in favour of bind-over order / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong drops charges against Cantopop star and pro-democracy politician over election performance / HKFP
Hong Kong activist singer cleared of ‘corrupt conduct’ charge / Reuters
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
China clampdown sparks a pupil exodus from Hong Kong schools / Bloomberg (paywall)
Embattled Hong Kong teachers’ union withdraws from pro-democracy group and int’l body / HKFP
Legal scholar Eric Cheung quits HKU governing body after student leaders barred from campus / HKFP
Canada warns its citizens in Hong Kong about risk of China-style exit bans / AFP via HKFP
Beijing names new commander for Xinjiang
China’s military names new commander for troubled Xinjiang region / SCMP (paywall)
Inner Mongolia’s old order makes way as outsider replaces member of local political dynasty as chairwoman / SCMP (paywall)
China’s crackdown on gaming: State newspaper calls for higher taxes but also highlights soft power gains / SCMP (paywall)
Indian navy joins regional exercises
Indian navy ships to join exercises in Indo-Pacific / AP
“India is sending four navy ships for exercises and port visits with the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, its navy said Wednesday, as China’s maritime power grows in the area.”
China warns against bypassing ASEAN
China says Asean cooperation shouldn’t be ‘hollowed out’ in swipe at U.S. / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has warned against efforts to bypass Asean with new regional cooperation channels, in a veiled swipe at the United States and its allies.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The legacy of historian Yu Ying-shih (余英時 Yú Yīngshí)
‘Greatest Chinese historian of his time’, Yu Ying-shih, leaves behind living legacy / SCMP (paywall)
Evading taxes in tax-free Hainan
Hainan Duty Free uses QR codes on items to deter ‘Daigou’ trade / Sixth Tone
The tax-free stores on China’s island province of Hainan are meant to attract tourists, but they have also “attracted people who snatch up products only to resell them to others,” a practice known as daigou (代购 dàigòu). But now, “authorities are increasingly wary of the daigou economy…Provincial authorities in Hainan on Sunday said they have implemented new measures to crack down on the practice by using trackable QR codes.”
China’s young morticians
Why young Chinese are embracing the funeral industry / Sixth Tone
For some, a return to rural life isn’t easy
Less than Eden: China’s rural returnees face an uncertain future / Sixth Tone