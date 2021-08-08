China will raise the age of retirement. What do people in Shanghai think?

Society & Culture

We went to the streets of Shanghai to find out what citizens thought about the prospect of China raising retirement ages.

The editors

China’s national pension fund is running out of money as people live longer at the same time as the number of young people in the labor force is declining. According to a 15-year blueprint unveiled in 2020, a pension reform is one of the government’s “pragmatic” targets through 2035. 

 

We went to the streets of Shanghai to find out what citizens thought about the prospect of China raising retirement ages.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

Society & Culture

Following the Long March: A pilgrimage of the CCP’s journey

The editors
Society & Culture

“Is This Patriot Enough?” A Conversation on Asian Identity and Anti-AAPI Hate with George Takei & Lee Wong

The editors

Are Beijingers worried about climate change?

The editors

Qinghai by motorbike: Ghost cities, oil fields, and ‘Alien Ruins’

The editors

How Beijingers feel about their COVID-19 vaccine

The editors

The China Initiative: The ethnic targeting of Chinese scientists and the subsequent brain drain

The editors