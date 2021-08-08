China will raise the age of retirement. What do people in Shanghai think?
We went to the streets of Shanghai to find out what citizens thought about the prospect of China raising retirement ages.
China’s national pension fund is running out of money as people live longer at the same time as the number of young people in the labor force is declining. According to a 15-year blueprint unveiled in 2020, a pension reform is one of the government’s “pragmatic” targets through 2035.
