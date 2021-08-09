Links for Monday, August 9, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Will Delta destroy China’s rebound?
COVID-19 is not done with China yet: The Delta variant has caused Goldman Sachs to cut its third-quarter real gross domestic product forecast for China to 2.3% from 5.8%.
- Goldman, however, raised its fourth-quarter growth forecast, reports MarketWatch, “leaving the full-year 2021 projection at 8.3% from a previous 8.6%.”
ByteDance says IPO report “not correct”
China’s ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO despite tech crackdown / FT (paywall)
“The Chinese group, which raised about $5 billion in December at a $180 billion valuation, is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or early 2022, said three people with knowledge of the company’s plans.”
ByteDance denies reports of a Hong Kong listing plan / Caixin (paywall)
A ByteDance spokesperson “told Caixin on Monday that the report ‘is not correct,’ without elaborating further.”
JP Morgan gets green light to wholly own a brokerage in China
JP Morgan has received approval from Beijing to become the first foreign company to wholly own a securities brokerage in the country, per Yicai Global.
- JP Morgan Securities China was set up as a joint venture in 2019. But on August 6, the China Securities Regulatory Commission gave the New York–based investment bank the green light to take complete ownership of the bank from its four Chinese shareholders.
- Very few foreign companies operate wholly owned entities in “key industries” in China: Tesla became the first car company to completely own a plant in the country in 2018.
No more foreign tutors for VIPKid and other education companies
More fallout from China’s education crackdown: Tencent-backed online education firm VIPKid’s business model is based on using foreign teachers to give lessons to Chinese kids over the internet, but the company announced over the weekend that “it would stop selling classes taught by foreign-based tutors to students in China with immediate effect to comply” with new education sector rules.
- 51Talk, which has the same business model, this morning announced (in Chinese) it would also cease using foreign teachers.
- See also, in Reuters: Duolingo app no longer available on some Chinese app stores.
New victim of the gaming/video crackdown: Kuaishou
In other crackdown-related news, shares of video-streaming app and TikTok rival Kuaishou fell on Friday after state media lambasted online video platforms for corrupting the nation’s youth, per FT.
- Shares in Kuaishou fell 12% in morning trading in Hong Kong.
- The People’s Daily article (in Chinese) — which came a day after another article (in Chinese) attacking the gaming industry — said that platform algorithms had encouraged an “unhealthy fan culture” by enticing fans to send payments to support their internet idols.
- “We find that certain online platforms have played a role in…fanning the flames,” the article said.
China Telecom seeks $7.3 billion in world’s top listing of 2021
China Telecom is planning to raise $7.3 billion from a Shanghai listing that is set to be the world’s biggest so far this year, per Bloomberg.
- China Telecom was one of China’s three big state-owned carriers whose American depositary receipts were delisted by the New York Stock Exchange in May this year, following an executive order issued by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in companies with ties to the Chinese military.
- China Telecom’s listing will help it diversify its financing channels, according to analysts. The telecom titan needs to ramp up its financing as it backs China’s ambitions to lead in developing investment-heavy super-fast 5G networks.
Tencent health startup faces data governance questions
We Doctor faces data queries from HKEX ahead of Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The bourse operator is asking for assurances from the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company that its data handling practices comply with China’s rules…The company has been in talks with China’s cybersecurity watchdog about its data and is working to provide a written record of the discussion to prove it is in compliance with the rules.”
See also on SupChina: WeDoctor plans to file for long-rumored Hong Kong IPO.
Labor problems and other mysteries at Shein
Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factories / Reuters
“Shein, the fast-growing Chinese online retailer, has not made public disclosures about working conditions along its supply chain that are required by law in the United Kingdom, and the company until recently falsely stated on its website that conditions in the factories it uses were certified by international labor standards bodies, Reuters has found.”
See also on SupChina: A look inside Shein, the multibillion-dollar retail enigma upending the global fashion industry.
Transportation woes
Chinese air travel posts biggest drop since start of pandemic / Bloomberg (paywall)
Airbus’ edge over Boeing in China under threat as Comac’s new C919 jet readies for take off / SCMP (paywall)
Finance chiefs work to navigate higher costs, transportation woes / WSJ (paywall)
Bonds hit lows
China bonds see worst rout in a year as data hurt easing bets / Bloomberg (paywall)
Dollar bond demand in Asia hits the lowest level since 2019 / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s rising factory prices put pressure on producers
‘Policymakers in a dilemma’ as factory-gate prices rise and producers feel the pinch / SCMP (paywall)
China’s producer prices jump despite efforts to cool commodities costs / WSJ (paywall)
China’s export machine still hums despite COVID-19, extreme weather / WSJ (paywall)
China’s July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures / Reuters
Levi’s leaves board coalition over Xinjiang controversy
Levi’s leaves board of fashion coalition at center of China controversy / WSJ (paywall)
“Levi Strauss is leaving the board of a high-profile fashion-industry coalition, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that presents a leadership gap in a group divided over how to respond to alleged human-rights abuses in China’s cotton-rich Xinjiang region.”
Meituan rebounds after China probe
Meituan shares rebound on reports China is nearing end of probe / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Meituan shares rallied in Hong Kong Monday following reports Chinese antitrust authorities may be wrapping up a four-month antitrust investigation into the food-delivery giant.”
China’s antitrust regulator planning to fine Meituan about $1 billion / WSJ (paywall)
Renault partners with Geely
Renault partners with Geely to fill void in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Renault SA signed an agreement with Geely Holding, China’s largest privately owned auto group, to help the French carmaker reestablish a presence in the world’s biggest vehicle market.”
Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely / Reuters
Beijing meets with delivery firms on stronger labor rights
Chinese regulators meet with delivery firms, call for stronger labor rights / Reuters
“China’s delivery platform companies including Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me recently joined a meeting with government regulators on improving safety and labor rights for delivery workers.”
Risks to private equity?
Private equity firms revise China strategy as regulatory crackdown widens / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
More questions on China’s COVID-zero strategy
China’s COVID-zero strategy risks leaving it isolated for years / Bloomberg (paywall)
Is it time for China to ease pandemic controls and learn to live with the virus? / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese health experts call for change in zero-tolerance strategy / SCMP (paywall)
COVID-19 and Delta spread updates
China tests tens of millions as second wave of virus hits 17 provinces / SCMP (paywall)
China reports more COVID-19 cases; some cities kick off new tests / Reuters
China steps up measures to protect capital, reports 107 new cases / Reuters
Beijing punishes officials over Delta
China punishes 30 officials for pandemic failing / AP
China punishes dozens of officials as Delta outbreaks spread / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has punished a slew of officials for failing to curb a COVID-19 outbreak that’s spawned nearly 900 symptomatic infections across the country in less than a month, a resurgence that complicates Beijing’s strategy of keeping the virus out entirely.”
Nomad elephants may head home
China’s famous herd of wandering elephants may be ready to go home / AP via SCMP (paywall)
Floods in Sichuan
Heavy rain in Sichuan forces evacuation of 80,000 people – state media / Reuters
“More than 80,000 people have been evacuated because of heavy rains and floods in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, state media reported on Monday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Biden, Washington’s new Tariff Man?
Business groups call on Biden to restart trade talks with China / WSJ (paywall)
“Nearly three dozen of the nation’s most influential business groups — representing retailers, chip makers, farmers and others — are calling on the Biden administration to restart negotiations with China and cut tariffs on imports, saying they are a drag on the U.S. economy.”
Biden administration shrugs off pressure to remove Trump-era China trade war tariffs / SCMP (paywall)
- “In response to the letter, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office did not comment on the status of the tariffs, but noted instead that America’s economy had grown rapidly in recent months, adding that the administration was still reviewing its China policy.”
- “At a regular press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden had no problem using tariffs when he felt they were needed, but added that Washington should not go at it alone.”
Chinese think tanks join Foreign Ministry in accusing U.S. of “origin-tracing terrorism”
A joint report (in Chinese) by three Chinese think tanks, the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University, the Taihe Institute, and the Intellisia Institute, has accused the U.S. of having the worst record in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The report “appears hastily put together,” the SCMP says.
It also reinforced several state media and government lines:
- “Compared with the novel coronavirus, the more deadly virus is the origin-tracing terrorism that continues to breed under the leadership of the United States,” the joint report claims.
- Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 promoted the phrase “origin-tracing terrorism” on July 29, rhetorically escalating Beijing’s criticism of outside pressure for transparency.
- The title of the English-language version of the think tank report, “‘America Ranked First’?! The Truth about America’s fight against COVID-19,” is a reaction to the Bloomberg “COVID resilience ranking” that briefly put the U.S. at the top of the list, sparking outrage in China.
Crackdown on celebrity and youth culture
Beijing prosecutors initiate lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat’s ‘youth mode’ / Reuters
“Beijing prosecutors initiated a civil public-interest lawsuit against a Tencent subsidiary on Friday, saying the ‘youth mode’ on the company’s popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors.”
Weibo pulls celeb ranking list after state media raps ‘unworthy’ stars / Reuters
Weibo drops ranking lists to counter celebrity culture / Sixth Tone
“China’s microblogging platform Weibo announced Friday that it had withdrawn its online list ranking top celebrities by their followers and popularity of posts…Weibo said the move was aimed at curbing ‘irrational support’ by fans of celebrities, who persistently competed for higher rankings, sometimes courting controversy by spending millions on campaigns or even turning to fraud.”
The biggest airport in Tibet
China opens Tibet’s biggest airport terminal, as analysts eye South Asian skies / SCMP (paywall)
“The biggest terminal on the Tibetan Plateau — at the region’s only international airport — went into operation over the weekend, boosting hopes of improved economic connections with South Asia and the domestic market.”
IOC closes case with warning over Mao badges
China athletes warned over Mao badges, case closed – IOC / Reuters
“The IOC said it had issued a warning to the two Chinese cycling medalists who wore badges featuring the head of their country’s former leader Mao Zedong at the Tokyo Olympics podium, breaching a rule on political gestures, and that the case was now closed.”
Dealing with gender discrimination through the tax code?
China to consider preferential taxes for companies with more women / Sixth Tone
“China’s tax authority said it will study the feasibility of offering preferential rebates to companies with a significant female workforce in a bid to stamp out discriminatory hiring practices that often overlook married women or new mothers.”
Military and navy
New submarine hints at China’s search for stealth ahead of potential Taiwan war: analysts / SCMP (paywall)
China’s aircraft carrier pilots upskill for demanding night missions / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s naval air force is expanding its night combat strength with a new group of fighter pilots qualifying as instructors for night-time take-offs and landings on the country’s aircraft carriers.”
U.S.-China rivalry puts Pacific center stage for world’s navies / SCMP (paywall)
Why China is not saying yes – or no – to the German navy’s port call request / SCMP (paywall)
Ready, set, fire: China and Russia get back to testing each other’s military tactics / SCMP (paywall)
Japan-China tensions among local officials and diplomats
Japan’s local officials have taken to criticizing Beijing – and Chinese diplomats aren’t happy about it / SCMP (paywall)
“Local Japanese officials have in recent weeks called attention to the actions of Chinese diplomats in Japan, accusing them of pressuring city and prefectural governments that adopt resolutions critical of Beijing…Last week, China’s ambassador to Japan, Kǒng Xuànyòu 孔铉佑, said Tokyo had ‘seriously disturbed China-Japan relations’ by taking a dismissive attitude towards issues relating to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.”
How the subway tragedy unfolded in the Zhengzhou floods
Inside the subway disaster that killed 14 in central China / Sixth Tone
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Forgotten Chinese graves in Indonesia
Meet the Indonesians saving Chinese heritage, one tomb at a time / SCMP (paywall)
“History buff Philipus Raharjo and restaurateur Bram Luska spend their time scouring the hills of Semarang for forgotten Chinese grave sites.”
Rap, TV, and sports resonate with China’s feminism
The feminist rapper who refuses to be silenced / Sixth Tone
How ‘Why Women Kill’ became an unlikely hit in China / Sixth Tone
“If ‘Why Women Kill’ offers a lesson for China’s television industry, it might be that the magic of bottled-up female catharsis — the desire to see comeuppance for those who marginalize, belittle, harass, and abuse women — is entertainment dynamite.”
Female Chinese athletes applauded for ‘correcting’ beauty standards / Sixth Tone
“Chinese social media users are hailing their nation’s female athletes for their sporting prowess at the Tokyo Olympics and for defying beauty standards to which women are usually subjected.”