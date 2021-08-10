Links for Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Can disgraced coffee maker make a comeback with noodles?
Last month, we reported that embattled Luckin Coffee Chairman Charles Lu (Lù Zhèngyào 陆正耀), who is $320 million in debt after his company chain was accused of financial fraud, is starting over with a noodle empire.
- Quxiao Noodles (趣小面) is now open for business in Beijing (in Chinese). It specializes in Chongqing noodles.
- Noodles appear to be a hot investment right now: Twelve noodle companies completed financing rounds in the first half of this year alone, with a total cumulative amount of more than 1 billion yuan ($150 million).
Renault partners up with Geely
French automaker Renault is looking to restart its business in China a year after it left the country by forming a hybrid vehicle joint venture with Geely, per Reuters.
- The joint venture would make and sell Renault-branded petrol-electric hybrid cars in China using Geely’s technology, supply chain, and manufacturing facilities, while Renault would focus on sales and marketing.
- The venture would focus on China and South Korea initially, but would likely be expanded to cover other Asian markets.
- Context: Geely set up an EV-focused joint venture with Daimler in 2019, while Renault ceased its partnership with Dongfeng in 2020.
China’s most indebted real estate company
Evergrande went from China’s biggest developer to one of its worst debtors / NYT (paywall)
“The company’s problems have been building for years, but lenders, big investors and home buyers alike are treating it as though it is about to fail. By one estimate, Evergrande owes more than $300 billion. Creditors are not sure it can pay the bills. Business partners have filed lawsuits.”
SoftBank pauses China investments after losses from tech crackdown
China is SoftBank’s biggest problem now / WSJ (paywall)
Shares of SoftBank, the Japanese technology conglomerate, “have lost around 36% since their March peak, partly reversing a 69% gain last year,” largely due to SoftBank’s investments in China’s Big Tech being hit hard by the government’s regulatory crackdown.
SoftBank posts lower profit as tech rally cools / WSJ (paywall)
SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio / Reuters
“SoftBank Group Corp will pause its investing in China as it waits for regulatory action against the country’s tech firms to play out, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday.”
Beijing slams “disgusting” business drinking after Alibaba scandal
China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal / Reuters
“China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticized what it called a ‘disgusting’ culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.”
Negative publicity and recalls hit Tesla China sales
Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July, local sales plunged m/m / Reuters
Tesla China shipments of locally made cars plunge in July / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker reported domestic China shipments of just 8,621 units in July, a 69% plunge from June.”
U.S. urges Brazil against Huawei network
U.S. national security adviser urges Brazil not to use Huawei equipment in its 5G network / SCMP (paywall)
“U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has urged Brazil not to use Huawei Technologies equipment in developing its 5G telecommunications network, a White House official confirmed on Monday.”
Xiaomi aims to produce the world’s smartphones
Founder Lei Jun says Xiaomi wants to be the world’s top smartphone maker in three years’ time / SCMP (paywall)
“Xiaomi, which has gained ground as Huawei Technologies Co has lost market share under the pressure of US trade sanctions, has surpassed Apple to become the world’s No. 2 mobile brand behind Samsung Electronics, and Lei said Xiaomi’s current priority is to enhance and consolidate this position.”
Top Weibo executive arrested on bribery
Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested / Reuters
South Korea’s biggest IPO tanks after Beijing tech crackdown
Beijing’s tech crackdown casts long shadow over South Korea’s biggest IPO in a decade / SCMP (paywall)
“Tencent-backed Krafton, the creator of hit video game PUBG: Battlegrounds, plunged in its trading debut in South Korea after raising US$3.8 billion.”
Tariffs hurt American retailers, too
American retailers claim tariffs on Chinese goods hurt business during pandemic / SCMP (paywall)
“United States retailer associations have argued that U.S. tariffs on Chinese products are hurting business, in the latest call on President Joe Biden’s administration by domestic business groups to resume trade talks with China.”
Delta variant hits GDP forecasts, forces businesses to scale back
China’s Delta outbreak forces economists to rethink 2021 GDP growth forecasts, as trade expos cancelled / SCMP (paywall)
China’s top oil refiner said to cut runs as Delta hits / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. fines radar company for violating export rules to China, Russia
State Department fines radar company for unauthorized exports to China, Russia / WSJ (paywall)
“The State Department on Monday fined a Silicon Valley technology testing company that acknowledged violating rules governing the export of sensitive U.S. defense technology.”
“The company, Keysight Technologies Inc., sold software and equipment to China, Russia and 15 other countries beginning in 2015, amounting to 24 instances of unauthorized export, the department said.”
In the wake of the tech rout
China tech stocks rise as analysts turn positive after selloff / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese internet stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after some brokers started to turn optimistic on the sector and said investors were making an attempt to find a bottom in prices after the recent selloff.”
Chinese bond swings threaten global debt investors / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China orders tests for large cities as COVID-19 cases peak
China’s local COVID-19 cases hit highest daily total of latest outbreak / SCMP (paywall)
China has hit the highest daily total of 181 new cases, and “has ordered areas with populations of more than 5 million to be fully tested for COVID-19 within three days, while those with less than 5 million residents have two days to do the same.”
Odd bear behavior
Resolving human-bear conflict on the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau / Sixth Tone
Conflicts between humans and bears have increased in settlements on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, as NGOs and local communities grapple with solutions.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Chinese court rejects death penalty appeal for Canadian national
Chinese court rejects Canadian’s appeal of death sentence for drug trafficking / NYT (paywall)
Chinese court rejects Robert Schellenberg’s appeal against death penalty, as Michael Spavor awaits verdict / Globe and Mail
Canadian ambassador condemns death sentence for Schellenberg / Reuters
Chinese court rejects death-penalty appeal by Canadian national / WSJ (paywall)
Death sentence for Canadian upheld as Huawei executive fights extradition / Reuters
Canadian faces spy ruling as Huawei decision looms / AP
Why now, for Beijing’s crackdown?
Why Xi Jinping waited years to launch his crackdown on tycoons / Bloomberg (paywall)
Two reasons in particular “stand out in explaining why this is happening now rather than five or 10 years ago: The push for self-reliance as ideological divisions with the U.S. become more entrenched, and Xi’s own consolidation of power ahead of a once-in-five-year leadership reshuffle in 2022 at which he’s set to extend his indefinite rule over the country.”
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union to disband after authorities severed ties / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong teachers’ union to disband due to ‘drastic’ political situation / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s largest teachers’ union said on Tuesday it would disband, days after it was criticized by Chinese state media and the city’s Education Bureau severed ties, accusing the group of helping to infiltrate schools with politics.”
Hong Kong parent company of closed Apple Daily newspaper to quit HQ over subletting allegations / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong media group Next Digital is to vacate its headquarters in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, amid allegations the group had improperly sublet some space.”
6 months on for Hongkongers in Britain under BN(O) scheme – how are they doing and where are they now? / SCMP (paywall)
Carrie Lam voices support for anti-sanctions law
Hong Kong legislature should apply anti-sanctions law in city, depriving ‘foreign forces’ of talking point, Carrie Lam says / SCMP (paywall)
“Mainland China’s anti-sanctions law should be applied to Hong Kong via local legislation to prevent the issue from being ‘hyped up’ by foreign forces looking to weaken the city’s status as a financial centre, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has said.”
Hong Kong leader supports adoption of anti-sanctions law through local legislation / Reuters
China’s #MeToo revival
Another chance for #MeToo in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
In a culture where “Chinese companies, especially in the tech sector, bosses, customers and shareholders are quick to forgive or simply forget,” the Alibaba scandal gives hope to revive discussions on sexual assault.
Sexual assault scandals in China revive stifled #MeToo discussion / Reuters
“Extensive coverage in China of sexual assault scandals involving tech giant Alibaba and celebrity Kris Wu, without obvious censorship, has rekindled discussion of the topic in a country where the #MeToo movement has previously been stifled.”
Chinese women take on heavy labor
In China, women fill gap in heavy-labor industries / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese women are increasingly taking on heavy-labor jobs long dominated by men in construction, transportation and other sectors, bucking traditional gender roles in China’s vast workforce.”
U.S., China butt heads at UN over South China Sea
U.S. and China spar over ‘biggest threat’ in disputed waters / SCMP (paywall)
“China has faced ‘no consequences’ for ignoring rules in the South China Sea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the latest UN maritime security summit, as the two powers blamed each other for stirring up tensions in the flashpoint region.”
U.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea / Reuters
U.S. and China clash at UN over South China Sea disputes / AP
Beijing retaliates against U.S. hunt for lab leak evidence
China responds with fury to U.S. intelligence hunt for COVID-19 lab leak evidence / SCMP (paywall)
“A foreign ministry statement on Monday accused the U.S. of an obsession with political manipulation over the origins of the pandemic, along with a raft of counter accusations centred on the Fort Detrick Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Maryland.”
China, Russia hold joint military drills
Russia, China hold large-scale joint military drills / Reuters
“Russia and China are holding a large-scale joint military exercise in north-central China involving more than 10,000 troops, Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.”
Chinese, Russian militaries hold drills in northwest China / AP
Taiwan makes big decisions to beef up military
Taiwan ready for mega live-fire war games to fend off possible Chinese PLA attack / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan will stage its largest war games in mid-September to test the combat readiness and defense strategies of its armed forces against a possible military attack by Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island.”
Taiwan scraps US$1.1 billion mini missile assault boat project / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan’s navy is scrapping an NT$31.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) project to build 60 mini missile assault boats originally aimed to boost the island’s asymmetric warfare ability against the mainland, a reversal that is expected to cost NT$200 million.”
Belt and Road railway in Laos set to launch
Laos’ China-funded Belt and Road railway: Thailand licks its lips, but fears for Luang Prabang’s World Heritage site / SCMP (paywall)
A rail project that will eventually connect China to Singapore “is on track to become China’s first completed Belt and Road Initiative project in mainland Southeast Asia and is widely expected to boost trade and tourism between the two countries and beyond.”
Blinken pushes infrastructure to compete with China
Antony Blinken promotes U.S. infrastructure bill as vital to competition with China / SCMP (paywall)
“The U.S. needs to invest in education, roads, railways, ports and broadband if it wants to remain globally competitive against China and other adversaries and show the strength and resiliency of its democratic system, the nation’s top diplomat said on Monday.”
U.S. pressures firms on forced labor in China
U.S. steps up pressure on businesses over forced labor in China / WSJ (paywall)
“U.S. lawmakers and Biden administration officials are stepping up pressure on American businesses to stop imports from the Western Chinese region of Xinjiang as Beijing’s alleged use of forced labor emerges as a top item on their bilateral trade agenda.”
As top officials transition, the debate over Chinese diplomacy
Fire and fury: The young Chinese hawks chosen to take on Washington / SCMP (paywall)
From Cultural Revolution to Wolf Warrior: Chinese diplomats on edge of a new era / SCMP (paywall)
“For China’s diplomatic corps, the change at the top in the Washington embassy marks a generational transition that is gathering speed ahead of a sweeping leadership shake-up expected next year.”
“The personnel changes are not only critical to the diplomatic service, but also key to whether the rise of China is to continue uninterrupted, especially in the face of the worst headwinds in its relationship with the West.”
Wolf vs. panda: Is China at a crossroads over how to spread its global message? / SCMP (paywall)
Xi Jinping to blame for worsening China-Australia ties, say former PMs Malcolm Turnbull and Kevin Rudd / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
How Chinese seniors use the internet
How China’s elderly built an internet of their own / Sixth Tone
Calls for animal protection laws
She lost her dog — and found him at a dog meat stand / Sixth Tone