Several Chinese state media outlets including the People’s Daily, China Daily, and broadcaster CGTN “have removed comments about the COVID-19 pandemic that were ‘wrongly presented’ as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday,” reports the Associated Press.

The made up Swiss biologist’s name is “Wilson Edwards.”

Michael Spavor was found guilty of spying abroad and illegally providing state secrets

认定迈克尔·斯帕弗犯为境外刺探、非法提供国家秘密罪

rèndìng màikè’ěr·sīpàfú fàn wèi jìngwài cìtàn, fēifǎ tígōng guójiā mìmì zuì

