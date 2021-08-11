Editor’s note for Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Several Chinese state media outlets including the People’s Daily, China Daily, and broadcaster CGTN “have removed comments about the COVID-19 pandemic that were ‘wrongly presented’ as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday,” reports the Associated Press.
The made up Swiss biologist’s name is “Wilson Edwards.”
- August 12: Craig Allen, president of the USCBC, on how American companies see China right now.
- August 17: Beijing’s tech crackdown: Is it a good time to buy?
- August 19: Transforming your China skills to advance your career in the corporate world.
Michael Spavor was found guilty of spying abroad and illegally providing state secrets
认定迈克尔·斯帕弗犯为境外刺探、非法提供国家秘密罪
rèndìng màikè’ěr·sīpàfú fàn wèi jìngwài cìtàn, fēifǎ tígōng guójiā mìmì zuì
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief