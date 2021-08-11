Links for Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Alibaba scandal opens up talks on work culture issues
Sexual assault accusation at China’s Alibaba sparks reflection on alcohol, work and women / WSJ (paywall)
Alibaba rape allegation exposes China’s alcohol problem: workers pressured to binge drink, high rates of assault, accidents and cancer / SCMP (paywall)
“While the case has given further impetus to China’s resurgent #MeToo movement in the wake of the allegations that entertainer Kris Wu date raped young fans using alcohol, the incident raises troubling questions about China’s evolving drinking culture in both workplaces and social settings.”
Betting on booze
The Chinese stock markets are awash in money for liquor: In the last three days, investors have put more than 3 billion yuan (around half a billion dollars) into shares of 38 companies that make the traditional Chinese firewater báijiǔ 白酒, according to 36Kr (in Chinese).
- The companies include: Wuliangye, Kweichow Moutai, and Luzhou Laojiao.
- Baijiu stocks are often seen as bets on luxury spending.
Firms and investors try to get ahead of regulatory clampdown
China regulatory storm tests nerves, limits of top-down policy / Reuters
China signals regulatory crackdown will deepen in long push / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese tech firms ‘self-correct’ to get ahead of potential regulatory fury / Reuters
China regulators go after online insurance in widening crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s corporate intervention drives investors to industries Beijing supports / WSJ (paywall)
Problems at Didi in U.K. and at home
U.K. MPs call for ban on China’s Didi Chuxing over data privacy concerns / SCMP (paywall)
China’s probe into ride hailing giant Didi Chuxing may lead to management reshuffle, sources say / SCMP (paywall)
IKEA, the real estate developer
IKEA’s malls arm branches out into housing with new center in China / Reuters
“IKEA’s shopping malls business, one of the world’s biggest, has kicked off the sales process for some 500 flats at its first-ever mixed-use retail and residential development, in Changsha in southern China.”
New Xpeng cars “read traffic lights” to outsmart Tesla
China’s EV war: Xpeng’s P5 electric car can now read traffic lights as it tops JD Power’s survey in outsmarting Tesla / SCMP (paywall)
“Xpeng Motors, which beat Tesla last week in a JD Power survey of electric cars, has been testing its autonomous driving system with a new capability to read traffic conditions, underscoring its push to outsmart the brand that is considered the benchmark in new-energy vehicles.”
Deadbeat debtor Evergrande’s shares jump after talks to sell
Cash-strapped China Evergrande looks to sell prized assets / WSJ (paywall)
“Shares of China Evergrande Group jumped Wednesday after the cash-strapped property developer said it is in talks to sell some of its prized assets.”
Debt-laden Evergrande says in sale talks for certain assets; shares jump / Reuters
Volvo pauses production due to chip shortage
Chip shortage prompts production halt at Volvo Cars in Gothenburg / Reuters
“Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, will temporarily stop production at its Swedish plant in Gothenburg due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Wednesday.”
China auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July / Reuters
More listings for HKEX
Hong Kong Exchange sees jump in listing inquiries / WSJ (paywall)
Boeing Max seeks ending to flight ban
Boeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China – Flightradar24 / Reuters
Boeing Max takes to China’s skies in test to end flight ban / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on Weibo executive fired over bribery charges
Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested / Reuters
China’s Weibo fires PR executive over bribery allegations / Bloomberg (paywall)
Máo Tāotāo 毛涛涛, director of public relations at social media giant Weibo, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, and Weibo has fired him.
- Although his alleged crimes have not been clarified, Chinese media and social media companies and their employees are notorious for accepting money to either promote or delete news about companies and people.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID-19 update
China’s strict COVID-19 strategy risks slowing economic recovery as Delta variant hits / WSJ (paywall)
COVID-19 infections rise in eastern China prompts more mass testing / SCMP (paywall)
China’s COVID-19 outbreak hitting services sector, travel, hospitality / Reuters
China denies dam caused drop in Mekong River water levels
China denies Mekong River water levels fell due to flow restrictions from Jinghong hydropower dam / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China bars ‘illegal’ karaoke songs and hidden cameras
China to bar songs with ‘illegal content’ from karaoke venues / Reuters
“China will establish a blacklist of karaoke songs to ban those containing ‘illegal content’ at karaoke venues across the country starting from October 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.”
“Such content includes that which endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, violates state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions, or which encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday.”
China orders karaokes to ditch songs with ‘illegal repertoire’ / Sixth Tone
China cracks down on hidden cameras and clandestine filming / Sixth Tone
Shanghai stops English-proficiency exams for primary school students
Shanghai bans primary school final exams for the subject of English amid education reform drive / SCMP (paywall)
“Pupils in Shanghai will not be taking final English-proficiency exams as Chinese authorities continue to implement sweeping reforms to ease the academic burden placed on students.”
Germany might toughen on China and Russia post-Merkel
Germany’s Greens get tougher on Russia, China as they move closer to power / WSJ (paywall)
Afghan stability a key topic at Doha meeting
U.S., China, Russia, Pakistan to meet amid alarm at Taliban’s sweep through Afghanistan / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will meet in Qatar’s capital of Doha on Wednesday to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan, as the Taliban’s military offensive threatens to overrun the Kabul government, paving the way for civil war.”
China tipped to push U.S. on Afghan stability at Doha meeting / SCMP (paywall)
“The meeting in Doha, starting on Wednesday, will include US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, as well as officials from Russia, China and Pakistan, and will aim to push the warring parties in Afghanistan to resume peace negotiations.”
Zambian president banks on China-funded projects
Zambian President Edgar Lungu banks on Chinese-backed projects to help his re-election / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong’s housing crisis
Hong Kong’s housing crisis: Soaring prices put flats beyond reach, while queue to rent keeps growing longer / SCMP (paywall)
China to fund $6 million for Myanmar development projects
China to fund Myanmar projects in agreement with junta / Reuters
“China will transfer over $6 million to Myanmar’s government to fund 21 development projects, Myanmar’s foreign ministry said, in a sign of cooperation resuming under the junta that overthrew an elected government on Feb. 1.”
Human rights abuses alleged in Belt and Road projects
Human rights abuses claimed in hundreds of China Belt and Road projects / SCMP (paywall)
Human rights claims undermine China’s investment abroad, report finds / Reuters
“China’s efforts to be seen as a responsible investor overseas are at risk from high rates of human rights abuses linked to its business operations, especially in the metals and mining sector, a report released on Wednesday found.”
China’s pressure on Lithuania
China’s history of recalling ambassadors goes back to Mao era / SCMP (paywall)
‘We don’t respond well to threats’: Lithuania faces off against China, Belarus / SCMP (paywall)
“As China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania on Tuesday and urged Vilnius to do the same, lawmakers in the Baltic state were holding an extraordinary plenary session to discuss the spiraling migrant crisis on its border with Belarus.”
China-Russia joint military drills
China-Russia military exercise tests PLA weapons, troop modernization / SCMP (paywall)
COVID-19 post from “fake” Swiss citizen removed
Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from ‘fake’ citizen / AP
“Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the COVID-19 pandemic that were ‘wrongly presented’ as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.”
Taiwan courts U.S., Lithuania in diplomatic moves against Beijing
Taiwan could gain from stand-off between Beijing and Lithuania but must brace for backlash: analysts / SCMP (paywall)
“The stand-off between China and Lithuania over Taiwan has raised hopes in the self-ruled island: that it could win over the Baltic nation and perhaps other smaller European states in its long-running diplomatic tussle with the mainland.”
Taiwan, U.S. agree to hold regular talks on coastguard cooperation / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan and the United States on Wednesday agreed to hold regular talks on cooperation between their coastguards, which could include joint drills near the self-ruled island, according to local media reports.”
No mainland market appeal for Taiwanese authors
Mainland market turns frosty for authors in Taiwan as tensions rise across the strait / SCMP (paywall)
“Now, any Taiwanese book has become harder to publish in the mainland, according to editors, academics, publishers and authors. It is not a blanket ban, and publishers blame self-censorship by their mainland counterparts rather than any official order.”
Hong Kong teachers union speeds up dissolution, but officials still set to investigate
Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union ‘seeks to speed up dissolution by changing its rules’ as Beijing attack continues / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union is seeking to speed up its dissolution by changing its own constitution, the Post has learned, but Beijing is insisting that local authorities should still investigate the opposition-leaning group’s ‘lawbreaking’ activities.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Obituary: Historian Yü Ying-shih
Ying-shih Yu, renowned scholar of Chinese thought, dies at 91 / NYT (paywall)
Yú Yīngshí 余英時, “a renowned scholar of Chinese traditional thought…believed that Chinese tradition was more varied and tolerant than critics thought it to be, and that it could be a vessel for enlightened values and democratic progress.”