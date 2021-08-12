Editor’s note for Thursday, August 12, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Canadians behind bars in China, for dubious reasons, have been in the news this week.

Today, some attention turns to Australian citizen Chéng Lěi 成蕾, who was working as a journalist for Chinese state media but was detained a year ago by Chinese security agents under highly suspicious circumstances. From the Sydney Morning Herald:

Colleagues and friends of Australian TV journalist Cheng Lei have made a plea to Beijing on the anniversary of her detention, warning they are concerned for the welfare of her young children and remain at a loss as to why she has been detained.

Job for researchers with Chinese language skills: The Environmental Investigation Agency is hiring a China specialist and a pangolin campaigner.

Our word of the day is New Oriental is now going to tutor parents? (新东方转型培训父母？xīndōngfāng zhuǎnxíng péixùn fùmǔ?)

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

