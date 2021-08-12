Links for Thursday, August 12, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Carmaker Li Auto debuts on HK Stock Exchange in secondary listing
In a sign that the EV industry is still healthy even after Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on tech, Chinese carmaker Li Auto debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at $30.5 billion.
- Its share price fell 1.4% on its first day of trading.
- Li Auto sells one model, the Li One, an “extended range” sports-utility vehicle that powers the car with both an electric motor and a gasoline internal combustion engine.
- The company delivered a record 14,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a 67% year-over-year increase.
- Li Auto’s rival NIO is also reportedly close to a Hong Kong IPO. The move to Hong Kong may be a way to hedge against potential risks from being listed in the U.S. after Beijing’s Didi probe.
China makes 90% of the world’s headphones
China makes about 90% of the world’s headphones, according to CCTV (in Chinese). Wireless headphones are the new growth sector:
- In 2020, about 233 million wireless headphones were shipped globally. The number is expected to reach 310 million by the end of 2021.
- As in the auto and other industries, chip shortages may affect production of headphones in coming months.
Chasing Korean skin care success
Seedory (种子宣言, literally, “Seed Manifesto”) is a Chinese skin care startup that makes “functional” skin care products based on “natural” ingredients.
- The company has raised “tens of millions” of yuan (millions of dollars) in a Pre-A round of financing (in Chinese).
- The investment is from savvy tech funds like Shunwei Capital: They are betting that Chinese companies can enjoy the same local and global success that Korean skin care brands now enjoy.
Ningbo port closes as Delta variant threatens oil and China recovery
China coronavirus infection closes shipping terminal at massive Ningbo-Zhoushan Port as container rates soar / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Ningbo airport has suspended flights to and from Beijing due to ‘public health incident’ / Reuters
Major container ports in eastern China see worsening congestion after COVID-19 cases / Reuters
Delta variant dents oil demand recovery while OPEC expects more supply / WSJ (paywall)
“Investors have become concerned about falling commodities demand in China, where Beijing authorities last week canceled all large-scale exhibitions and events for the remainder of August. That, and other measures aimed at slowing the spread of the Delta variant, has in recent days spooked traders who were already worried about the fragile nature of China’s economic recovery.”
China partly shuts world’s third-busiest port, risking trade / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with COVId-19, threatening more damage to already fragile supply chains and global trade as a key shopping season nears.”
More regulations for smart vehicle data
China smart-car makers required to store key data locally / Bloomberg (paywall)
China doubles down on smart vehicle data regulation after Tesla’s EV recall / SCMP (paywall)
“China plans to strengthen the management of smart vehicles’ automated driving functions and the control of the vast troves of data generated by these cars, according to proposed new regulations announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).”
Big firms hit speed bumps after China’s crackdown
Sequoia’s China portfolio hits speed bump after tech crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hints by SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son at pause from China tech investment stirs unease in the industry / SCMP (paywall)
Baidu outlook disappoints after COVID-19 surge, China crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Are pets, beauty brands, and rental property the next big investments?
Traders seeking China’s next target focus on pets, beauty brands / Bloomberg (paywall)
Global investors bet on China’s rental property amid shifting political winds / Reuters
Beijing pauses funds for residential real estate
China halts approvals for new residential real estate funds / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.”
Beijing’s plan for a new power grid equipment giant
China advancing plan for $17 billion power grid equipment giant / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China XD Group Co.’s listed unit gained on a report authorities are advancing plans to combine electricity transmission and distribution equipment makers to create a 110 billion yuan ($17 billion) behemoth.”
Alibaba does damage control
Alibaba rape allegation reveals China tech’s seamy side / NYT (paywall)
Alibaba declares war on sexual harassment in damage control mode following employee’s rape allegation / SCMP (paywall)
Alibaba sets up harassment hotline as rape probe nears end / Bloomberg (paywall)
Crypto hackers give some of their $610 million booty back?
Over half of crypto tokens stolen in $610 mln hack now returned, Poly Network says / Reuters
Crypto hackers stole more than $600 million from DeFi network, then gave some of it back / WSJ (paywall)
“Poly Network was founded by Da Hongfei, a China-based entrepreneur who has set up several blockchain-related companies, according to his LinkedIn account and online interviews.”
Wàn Lóng 万隆 steps down
Wan Long, CEO of world’s largest pork producer, steps down / WSJ (paywall)
“The billionaire boss of WH Group Ltd., the Chinese pork producer that bought Virginia-based Smithfield Foods back in 2013, on Thursday relinquished the top job at the company.”
More on Evergrande’s big debt
Evergrande fears send stress in China’s bond market to new high / Bloomberg (paywall)
Evergrande’s enormous bill finally comes due / WSJ (paywall)
Though Evergrande’s shares jumped this week due to the company’s announcement to sell part of its stake, “the company’s financial situation remains dire. Evergrande’s stock has lost almost 80% since July last year. Its bonds are trading at distressed levels: Some of them are worth less than half of their par values.”
China slaps life sentence on former senior ICBC banker for bribery
China sentences former senior ICBC banker to life for bribery / Reuters
“China sentenced Gu Guoming, a former senior banker at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to life in jail after being found guilty of bribery, state media said on Thursday.”
Didi denies management changes
Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe / Reuters
NIO takes on new brand to compete with Volkswagen, Toyota
China’s Nio aims to take on Volkswagen, Toyota with new brand / Reuters
“Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio Inc., which now counts BMW and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota, its CEO said.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Floods and droughts pose big risks for China’s growth
Climate change: Floods and droughts will be greater dangers for China’s growth than earlier thought, UN scientists say / SCMP (paywall)
“Extreme floods and droughts, which will become more frequent and severe in the coming years, may pose a greater threat to China’s economic development than previously thought, said two of the authors of the UN’s IPCC report on the global phenomenon.”
Superspreader Mahjong dens
China Mahjong dens were superspreader sites, spurring crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A favorite pastime of elderly Asians has been implicated as a major driver of China’s current outbreak of delta virus cases, sparking the shutdown of tens of thousands of mahjong dens across the nation.”
Beijing sends 70,000 Party workers for COVID-19 aid
China sends 70,000 Communist Party workers to help city stricken by COVID-19 / SCMP (paywall)
COVID-19 update
China reports decline in new coronavirus cases for Aug 11 / Reuters
Yangzhou becomes another COVID-19 hotspot as cases surge / Sixth Tone
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
A Chinese cyberattack on Israel?
In first massive cyberattack, China targets Israel / Haaretz
Chinese hackers disguised themselves as Iran to target Israel / MIT Tech Review
When hackers broke into computers across Israel’s government and tech companies in 2019 and 2020, investigators looked for clues to find out who was responsible. The first evidence pointed directly at Iran, Israel’s most contentious geopolitical rival. The hackers deployed tools normally associated with Iranians, for example, and wrote in the Farsi language.
But after further examination of the evidence — and information gathered from other cyber-espionage cases across the Middle East — analysts realized it was not an Iranian operation. Instead, it was conducted by Chinese operatives posing as a team of hackers from Tehran.
U.S. dismay in Afghanistan as Taliban expands control and courts China, Russia
U.S. asks Taliban to spare its embassy in coming fight for Kabul / NYT (paywall)
“American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if the extremist group overruns the capital in a direct challenge to the country’s government, two American officials said.”
“The Taliban leadership has said it wants to be seen as a legitimate steward of the country, and is seeking relations with other global powers, including Russia and China, in part to receive economic support.”
Speed of Taliban advance surprises Biden administration, dismays U.S. allies / WSJ (paywall)
“Some allies, foreign policy specialists and critics of the Biden policy fear that Afghanistan’s chaos will open the door for extremist groups to again flourish there and provide an opportunity for China and Russia to expand their influence.”
Poland to ban non-EU companies in broadcasting
Poland’s government wins vote on media bill, despite losing majority / NYT (paywall)
The government argues that the bill, which would ban non-European companies from controlling Polish broadcasters, “is designed to prevent countries like Russia and China taking over local media; the opposition says that it is meant to bring TVN under the control of Polish owners who support the government.”
U.S.-China talks
Envoys ‘aim to build’ on Sherman’s Tianjin talks / SCMP (paywall)
Janet Yellen weighs visit to China, her first as U.S. Treasury secretary / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin has yet to speak with Chinese counterpart, Pentagon says / SCMP (paywall)
Will Lithuania start a diplomatic domino effect?
China wary of Lithuanian domino effect over de facto Taiwan embassy / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s strong reaction to Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy is due to a deep concern that more countries will follow the Baltic state’s lead, setting off a domino effect in Europe, China observers said.”
Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟
Meng Wanzhou’s dishonesty ‘abundantly clear’ and she should be taken into custody, Canadian government lawyers say / SCMP (paywall)
China hits back at Trudeau over Huawei verdicts as U.S. joins in
‘Arrogant’: China rejects Canada’s claims over ‘unjust’ Spavor and Schellenberg verdicts / SCMP (paywall)
China slams ‘arrogant’ Trudeau as Huawei battle heats up / Bloomberg (paywall)
China should immediately release Canadians Spavor and Kovrig, says U.S. top diplomat / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong’s mass exodus
Hong Kong experiences ‘alarming’ population drop, but government says not all 90,000 leaving city because of national security law / SCMP (paywall)
“Nearly 90,000 residents have left Hong Kong amid a wave of emigration in the year after the national security law was imposed, leading to a significant 1.2 per cent drop in the city’s population.”
Beijing restricts foreign textbooks
Beijing bans foreign textbooks in primary and middle schools / Sixth Tone
China’s capital bans foreign textbooks / Caixin
“China’s capital has banned its primary and middle schools from using overseas textbooks…The regulation, issued [in Chinese] by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission on Monday, also asks high schools to only employ foreign textbooks in accordance with relevant national and city policies.”
Pakistan claims bus attack was a “suicide bombing”
Pakistan says attack that killed Chinese was a suicide bombing / Reuters
“A bus attack last month that killed nine Chinese workers was a suicide bombing carried out by Islamist militants backed by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Hong Kong’s beloved boy band
This boy band is the joy that Hong Kong needs right now / NYT (paywall)
“The popularity of the group, called Mirror, has offered the city a rare burst of unity and pleasure after years of political upheaval.”
Shanghai family pledges to donate fortune
Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat’s generous will inspires Chinese mother and daughter to leave assets to the public / SCMP (paywall)
“Inspired by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat’s plan to donate his entire fortune, a Shanghai woman has encouraged her mother to donate a 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) apartment to the government upon their deaths.”
Photos of the Summer Olympics
The Summer Olympics in photos / Sixth Tone
A Chinese artist stares back at surveillance
Watching the watchers / Sixth Tone