Canadians behind bars and other news this week
A quick look back at the rest of the news covered on SupChina this week:
- Two Canadians received harsh sentences. Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur and tour guide to North Korea, received 11 years in prison on vague espionage charges, while a death sentence was upheld for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg for drug trafficking. The prosecution of both cases was conspicuously timed with developments in the arrest and extradition trial of Huawei CFO Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 in Canada.
- China brought home 38 gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics, while the U.S. pulled ahead at the last minute with 39. Our sports columnist reviewed the intense final day of competition.
- In response to Lithuania establishing a “Taiwanese representative office,” China said it would withdraw its envoy to Vilnius, and demanded the Baltic nation recall its ambassador in Beijing. It was not the first time this year that the small EU member state had upset Beijing.
- A naked man forced his way into a woman’s hotel room in Shanghai. She’s suing the hotel for an apology and to compel the hotel chain to adopt new security policies.
- Chinese leaders’ secretive annual gathering in Beidaihe, a coastal resort in Qinhuangdao, Hebei, has long been one of the most anticipated events in Beijing’s political calendar. Lizzi Lee explains what might happen at the one that we think is currently happening.
- The future of the tech crackdown: China’s State Council and the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee released a document that confirms what was already pretty clear: Beijing intends to continue strengthening regulation on a wide range of sectors of the economy for years to come.
- Adapting to the private tutoring ban, New Oriental Education, the country’s largest after-school tutoring firm, is reportedly contemplating a pivot to a new type of business: educating parents.