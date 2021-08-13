Drinking culture and sexual misconduct at Alibaba

Jiayun Feng
Logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office building in Beijing, China
The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. Tingshu Wang / Reuters

“China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticized what it called a ‘disgusting’ culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,” reported Reuters earlier this week.

The scandal was sparked by a viral essay by a female Alibaba employee that details a recent work trip when she was plied with alcohol at a business dinner, groped by a client, and then sexually assaulted by her male boss. The woman also wrote that following her return from the trip, she immediately reported the incident to the company, but it took no action.

The affair has reignited a debate about work culture, and the drinking and sexual harassment that is often part of it, at Chinese companies.

Two pieces worth reading about the debate:

Jiayun Feng was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily. Read more

Twitter
LinkedIn

