Editor’s note for Friday, August 13, 2021
A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter
Dear reader,
The deeper we get into this decade, the clearer it becomes that China of the 2020s is going to be completely different from the preceding decades in all kinds of ways, good and bad.
One of the changes that might have started this week is a real shift in business behavior, especially around evening entertainment and sexist, high-pressure drinking culture. The Alibaba rape case might be the tipping point.
Or perhaps not.
We’ve summarized the case below, and included links to two of the best pieces about it from other media organizations.
Today brought two breaking stories from China that we haven’t previously covered:
Twenty-one people died in floods in Hubei Province after torrential rains, “the latest deadly downpour in a summer of extreme weather that has killed hundreds of people across the country’s central region,” per the New York Times.
Leading English teaching chain Wall Street English is planning to file for bankruptcy in China in the wake of China’s tutoring crackdown as other firms seek ways to stay in business (like offering classes to teach parents how to tutor their own children!).
Our word of the week is urge (someone) to drink (劝酒 quànjiǔ).
Have a great weekend!
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief