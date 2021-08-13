Peter Martin on what makes China’s diplomats tick — and so ticked off
We don’t have a lot of ways of understanding how the Chinese government is thinking. There are Communist Party journals like Seeking Truth 求是, state media and propaganda organizations like CCTV, commercial propaganda outlets like the Global Times, and what independent journalists, domestic and foreign, can report — although this is very little indeed.
Chinese Communist Party officials who reach any seniority stay away from journalists, scholars, and foreigners. But not diplomats.
China’s Foreign Ministry and its diplomats are some of the few sources of information from the heart of the beast, the belly of Beijing. And while they prefer their meetings highly scripted, they have to deal with unpredictable foreign environments where they must explain Beijing to an often hostile audience.
It’s a really fascinating subject, and Bloomberg journalist Peter Martin, author of China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, talked to us all about China’s diplomats in this week’s Sinica Podcast (or click here to read a lightly edited transcript).