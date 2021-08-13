Peter Martin on what makes China’s diplomats tick — and so ticked off

Jeremy Goldkorn
On August 29, 1967, amid the early fervor of the Cultural Revolution, diplomats at the Chinese Embassy in London came to blows with British policemen.
Chinese diplomats have historically been known for their public discretion and discipline — but not always. On August 29, 1967, amid the early fervor of the Cultural Revolution, diplomats at the Chinese Embassy in London came to blows with British policemen. Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

We don’t have a lot of ways of understanding how the Chinese government is thinking. There are Communist Party journals like Seeking Truth 求是, state media and propaganda organizations like CCTV, commercial propaganda outlets like the Global Times, and what independent journalists, domestic and foreign, can report — although this is very little indeed.

Chinese Communist Party officials who reach any seniority stay away from journalists, scholars, and foreigners. But not diplomats.

China’s Foreign Ministry and its diplomats are some of the few sources of information from the heart of the beast, the belly of Beijing. And while they prefer their meetings highly scripted, they have to deal with unpredictable foreign environments where they must explain Beijing to an often hostile audience.

It’s a really fascinating subject, and Bloomberg journalist Peter Martin, author of China’s Civilian Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, talked to us all about China’s diplomats in this week’s Sinica Podcast (or click here to read a lightly edited transcript).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

