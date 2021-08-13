SupChina features roundup: The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations and more

SupChina features roundup: The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations and more

Senzaimaru - Alex Santafe
Illustration by Alex Santafé

Prior to 1862, there had been no formal relations between China and Japan since the 1500s. When Japan sent a delegation to stay in Shanghai for two months, the encounter between cultures was nearly as stark as the first encounters between Westerners and China, writes James Carter.

Other SupChina features from this week:

Business & Technology

The Chinese Money Behind Oatly?

The editors
On August 29, 1967, amid the early fervor of the Cultural Revolution, diplomats at the Chinese Embassy in London came to blows with British policemen.

Peter Martin on what makes China’s diplomats tick — and so ticked off

Jeremy Goldkorn
Michael Spavor and children

Canadians behind bars and other news this week

Lucas Niewenhuis
Logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office building in Beijing, China

Drinking culture and sexual misconduct at Alibaba

Jiayun Feng
guy lassoing a big robot

China affirms tech crackdown will continue with more regulations rolling out through 2025

Lucas Niewenhuis
China's New Oriental posts upbeat quarterly revenue, shares surge

Barred from tutoring children, Chinese test-prep giant wants to educate parents

Jiayun Feng