SupChina features roundup: The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations and more
SupChina features roundup: The start of modern Sino-Japanese relations and more
Prior to 1862, there had been no formal relations between China and Japan since the 1500s. When Japan sent a delegation to stay in Shanghai for two months, the encounter between cultures was nearly as stark as the first encounters between Westerners and China, writes James Carter.
Other SupChina features from this week:
- Last year, when China announced that it would gradually raise the retirement age to offset the economic impact of its aging population, many Chinese people worried about their financial security. We took a video camera to the streets of Shanghai to find out how people felt about this.
- Global private equity firms like Carlyle and Blackstone have long been the engines of innovation in the Asia-Pacific. But now, Chinese PEs are catching up.
- In May 2021, an Israeli company became the first documented case of China imposing free expression limitations on a foreign business under the 2020 Hong Kong National Security Law. Tuvia Gering argues that democracies must research the law and its implications to ensure that their citizens are not prosecuted for exercising their basic rights.