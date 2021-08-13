The Chinese Money Behind Oatly?

Business & Technology

Did you know China Resources (华润), is this popular oat milk brand's largest shareholder?

The editors

Plant-based milk maker Oatly is planning a $1.6 billion Nasdaq IPO but do you know that one of China’s flagship state-conglomerates, China Resources (华润), is this popular oat milk brand’s largest shareholder? So what exactly is China Resources, and what does this mean to investors?

Also see:

The Chinese state enterprise behind Oatly, America’s hottest oat milk brand

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

