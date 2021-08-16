Editor’s note for Monday, August 16, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Unless you’ve been in a cave with no wifi for the last 24 hours, you will already have read all kinds of hot takes on the Taliban’s easy walk into Kabul and the ensuing chaos at the city’s airport, so I won’t give you another one but instead point to our summary of how Afghanistan looks from Beijing.

Two angles that did not make it into our summary:

  • Various Party voices are saying that Taiwan should learn from America’s lack of commitment: “Afghan abandonment [is] a lesson for Taiwan’s DPP” crows the Global Times (in Chinese here).
  • “Many Chinese are confused over why Beijing is engaging with a group closely associated with terrorism and Xinjiang separatism,” says journalist Viola Zhou. “Weibo removed the trending hashtag ‘What kind of organization is the Taliban?’ after it triggered a wave of condemnation.”

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is open and inclusive Islamic government (开放包容的伊斯兰政府 kāifàng bāoróng de yīsīlán zhèngfǔ).

An admin note: We’ve optimized our website for mobile, but we’re going to be suspending our mobile app, so please do delete it from your phone and go directly to supchina.com for updates.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

afghanistan troops china
Foreign Affairs

‘Not the outcome China wanted’: Why a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan makes Beijing anxious

Lucas Niewenhuis
Society & Culture

Calls intensify for a boycott of Beijing 2022

Gerry Harker

As tattoo art flourishes, will China’s censors tighten their grip?

Nadya Yeh

The Chinese Money Behind Oatly?

The editors
Logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office building in Beijing, China

Drinking culture and sexual misconduct at Alibaba

Jiayun Feng
guy lassoing a big robot

China affirms tech crackdown will continue with more regulations rolling out through 2025

Lucas Niewenhuis