Editor’s note for Monday, August 16, 2021
Unless you’ve been in a cave with no wifi for the last 24 hours, you will already have read all kinds of hot takes on the Taliban’s easy walk into Kabul and the ensuing chaos at the city’s airport, so I won’t give you another one but instead point to our summary of how Afghanistan looks from Beijing.
Two angles that did not make it into our summary:
- Various Party voices are saying that Taiwan should learn from America’s lack of commitment: “Afghan abandonment [is] a lesson for Taiwan’s DPP” crows the Global Times (in Chinese here).
- “Many Chinese are confused over why Beijing is engaging with a group closely associated with terrorism and Xinjiang separatism,” says journalist Viola Zhou. “Weibo removed the trending hashtag ‘What kind of organization is the Taliban?’ after it triggered a wave of condemnation.”
Our word of the day is open and inclusive Islamic government (开放包容的伊斯兰政府 kāifàng bāoróng de yīsīlán zhèngfǔ).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief