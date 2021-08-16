Links for Monday, August 16, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Asia stocks tumble on disappointing data from China
Asian share markets dropped today after China’s National Bureau of Statistics published economic data for July (in Chinese), which showed slowdowns in consumption, investment, and industrial production.
- Analysts are also worried about the Delta variant, per Reuters and CNBC. Meanwhile, the world’s third-busiest port at Ningbo-Zhoushan remains partially shut as an outbreak containment measure.
- To cushion the slowdown, the central bank “injected 600 billion yuan ($92.6 billion) into the financial system through its medium-term lending facility,” more than some analysts had expected, Bloomberg reports.
TikTok creator to start venture capital fund?
Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣 (age 38), founder of ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, in May announced that he would step down from his CEO role amid the Chinese government’s increasingly severe crackdown on tech companies.
- Local analysts are now speculating (in Chinese) that Zhang plans to run a venture capital fund.
Wall Street English to file for bankruptcy
Following the Chinese government’s crackdown on tutoring and private education companies, companies are seeking all kinds of ways to stay in business, like offering classes to teach parents how to tutor their own children!
- But the strict new rules, which essentially make it illegal to run a for-profit company focused on after-school teaching, are going to cause a world of pain. One indicator: Wall Street English, one of the biggest English-teaching chains in China, is filing for bankruptcy.
Price fixing on STAR, China’s would-be Nasdaq
Chinese financial regulators have taken action against 19 investment entities “amid a tightening oversight of price-fixing in share subscriptions on Shanghai’s STAR Market,” reports Caixin.
- The STAR market was launched in 2019 in order to make going public easier for tech startups and other companies that may not yet have shown a profit.
- But regulators are still trying to find a balance between encouraging funding of innovative companies and preventing fraud and market manipulation.
“China’s securities regulators punished 19 institutional investors as authorities tighten scrutiny over price-setting behaviors under a more liberalized listing system.”
Ningbo port remains partially shut
“China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan container port, the world’s third-busiest, remained partially closed for a sixth day Monday, amid ongoing concern over whether the shutdown will disrupt trade from the region longer term.”
“The Chinese government has taken a stake and a board seat in TikTok owner ByteDance’s key Chinese entity, Beijing ByteDance Technology, The Information reported…TikTok owner ByteDance told Reuters on Monday the Chinese subsidiary referenced in a report by The Information only related to some of its China market video and information platforms and held some of the licences they require to operate under local law.”
“Beijing’s moves to tighten regulatory scrutiny over key strategic sectors will benefit advanced manufacturing, localization of technology and renewable energy — sectors that align with the government’s long term objectives, according to Morgan Stanley.”
China’s education crackdown pushes costly tutors underground / Bloomberg (paywall)
Oil prices drop on faltering demand outlook in China / Reuters
China state media seeks strengthened oversight for online games / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China should tighten regulations of online games to ensure they don’t misrepresent history, state media reported after a government-controlled agency criticized the industry earlier this month.”
Didi announces first, albeit delayed, update of its ride-hailing app since Beijing ban and cybersecurity probe / SCMP (paywall)
Alibaba employee was sexually abused multiple times, say Chinese authorities / WSJ (paywall)
China’s youth unemployment spikes as students graduate / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The unemployment rate for those between the ages of 16-24 — which captures graduates from school and college — rose to 16.2% last month from 15.4% in June.”
Huawei accused in suit of installing data ‘back door’ in Pakistan project / WSJ (paywall)
“A long-running dispute between Huawei Technologies Co. and a small U.S.-based contractor has escalated to U.S. federal court, with the contractor alleging Huawei stole its technology and pressured it to build a ‘back door’ into a sensitive law-enforcement project in Pakistan.”
Intel CEO pitches pricey chip plants to officials at home and abroad / WSJ (paywall)
“In Asia, Intel has pitched factory projects to governments in China, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and India. Intel would probably focus there on assembling and testing chips, and not its most advanced manufacturing to allay U.S. concerns about relying on Asia for its most cutting-edge manufacturing, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Tesla battery supplier CATL plans $9 billion share sale to boost capacity / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s top battery maker is planning to sell $9 billion in stock to help boost its manufacturing capacity, capitalizing on a boom in electric vehicles and investor optimism over the industry’s future.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Fooding in central China kills 21, forces thousands evacuated / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Flooding caused by torrential rain killed 21 people in China’s Hubei Province, officials said on Thursday, the latest deadly downpour in a summer of extreme weather that has killed hundreds of people across the country’s central region.”
China has thousands of hydropower projects it doesn’t want / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s clean energy goals depend partly on building more hydropower. But the country has a contradictory problem: too many dams — the government wants to shut down as many as 40,000 small or outdated ones — and too many problems with the dams that already exist.
Many dams in the country are too small to generate meaningful amounts of power. Others have simply become redundant as their rivers ran dry, their reservoirs silted up or they were superseded by dams built upstream…Many old dams pose serious safety threats, especially during summer floods…Large dams and their reservoirs are also increasingly criticized for environmental damage.
China’s new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day / Reuters
“While the eastern city of Nanjing, linked to many local infections since late July, has reported no more than two daily local cases since Aug 4, its officials on Sunday delayed the autumn re-opening of high schools and kindergartens until the risk dwindles further.”
Nine people in north China infected with anthrax / Sixth Tone
“The nine residents of Baoxian village in Wenshui County are said to have contracted the bacterial disease after coming in contact with infected animals, according to CCTV. All infected individuals were involved in breeding and slaughtering of cows, as well as selling their meat.”
Chinese giant panda gives birth in Singapore on seventh attempt / Reuters
Head of WHO team investigating origins of COVID-19 calls for closer look at China lab / WSJ (paywall)
“The Danish head of a World Health Organization-led team that traveled to China earlier this year to probe the origins of COVID-19 called for closer scrutiny of a laboratory near the site of the first known cluster of cases at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.”
‘Coexist with the virus’: Chinese man detained for COVID-19 comment / Sixth Tone
China puts growth ahead of climate with surge in coal-powered steel mills / FT (paywall)
“Analysis of Chinese government approvals by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finland-based advocacy group, found that 18 steelmaking blast furnaces and 43 coal-fired power plants were announced in the first half of this year.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs / AP
“A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs, in what may be the first evidence that China is operating a so-called ‘black site’ beyond its borders.”
Group behind some of Hong Kong’s biggest protests to disband / WSJ (paywall)
“The Civil Human Rights Front, which served as an umbrella organization for a number of pro-democracy and human-rights groups, said on Sunday that its members had decided unanimously to disband amid unprecedented and severe challenges.”
“Pro-Beijing candidates are running uncontested for most seats in a Hong Kong election committee tasked with choosing the city’s leader, with the pro-democracy camp almost absent, government announcements showed on Friday.”
Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan faces domestic boycott over 2018 photos at Japan’s Yasukuni Shrine / SCMP (paywall)
“I deeply love my motherland!” – Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan under fire for Yasukuni and Nogi Shrine photos / What’s on Weibo
“China has called on Japan to face up to its wartime past to build trust with its neighbours, after a series of visits by Japanese cabinet members to Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine.”
CIA weighs creating special China unit in bid to out-spy Beijing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Central Intelligence Agency is weighing proposals to create an independent ‘Mission Center for China’ in an escalation of its efforts to gain greater insight into the U.S.’s top strategic rival, according to people familiar with the deliberations.”
Zambia’s opposition wins surprise landslide as defaulting economy reels / WSJ (paywall)
“The government hasn’t said exactly how much it owes to Chinese lenders as a whole. Johns Hopkins University’s China-Africa Research Initiative estimates that Zambia has signed some $9.9 billion in loans from China, although not all of that money has been drawn.”
Green’s bet to succeed Merkel urges curbs on China trade: FAS / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party’s candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, wants to tighten German and European trade policy toward China and impose higher tariffs if her party joins the next government.”
China’s advanced PLA aircraft ready for Russian debut in sign of growing mutual trust / SCMP (paywall)
Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against ‘coercive’ China / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
For China’s ‘traffic stars,’ a sudden crash / Sixth Tone
“The government’s renewed scrutiny of fan culture, algorithms, and digital platforms comes less than a month after celebrity rapper Kris Wu [Wú Yìfán 吴亦凡] was detained on suspicion of rape.”
A ‘yellow miracle’: How a sprinter became a racial icon / Sixth Tone
The 14-year-old diving prodigy who won gold — and China’s hearts / Sixth Tone
Audiences want female-centric TV dramas to be more realistic / Sixth Tone
Zhang Xifeng’s “countryside pig” speech still lingers on social media / What’s on Weibo