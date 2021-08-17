Links for Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Shanghai targets social media stock manipulators
Shanghai cracks down on ‘black mouth’ online stock manipulators / Reuters
Shanghai’s watchdogs began a campaign against “black mouths,” or those who try to manipulate stock prices with online posts.
- “Shanghai’s offices [in the] Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) deleted or blocked over 17,000 pieces of harmful information and dealt with more than 8,000 illegal accounts, CAC said in a statement.”
Evergrande boss steps down as chairman
China Evergrande boss steps down as chairman of its flagship property business / WSJ (paywall)
HSBC pivots to Asia
HSBC buys AXA Singapore for $575 million to grow Asia wealth / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The acquisition will give HSBC the eighth largest life insurer in Singapore, as well as a leading group health insurance firm, with assets of $474 million.”
Gaming crackdown not popular with the youth
China’s youth react to gaming curbs with anguish and cunning / AFP via HKFP
Ningbo port restrictions continue, causing ripple effects
China port congestion worsens as Ningbo shuts for seventh day / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese ports choke over ‘zero tolerance’ COVID-19 policy / Reuters
Tesla expands legal teams in China as concerns build over EV safety
Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China / Reuters
“Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints.”
Tesla boosts China public relations, legal teams after setbacks / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla’s autopilot system to be probed by U.S. auto safety regulator / WSJ (paywall)
Earlier in June, “Tesla recently recalled more than 285,000 vehicles in China to address a cruise control-related safety issue.”
China EV maker warns terms like self driving may mislead people / Bloomberg (paywall)
Following a fatal accident involving an electric car from rival NIO, the CEO of Chinese EV maker Li Auto said on WeChat that “the industry should limit using the terms autonomous and self driving, considering no automobile today is truly capable of that and its common usage is becoming misleading for consumers.”
Canadian solar panel faces Xinjiang holdups
Solar-panel maker warns of import holdups as U.S. cracks down on China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Canadian Solar Inc. warned that all panel imports from China risk being detained by U.S. Customs as the Biden administration cracks down on alleged labor abuses in the Xinjiang region.”
EV startups look for cheap mass production to avoid Tesla’s fate
EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production / Reuters
China’s car battery giant CATL raises $9 billion as investors flee internet companies
Chinese car battery giant reaps crackdown dividend / Reuters
“Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, is raising $9 billion through a private placement, as jittery investors rotate funds into sectors insulated from policy risk.”
Investors seek safety amid China economy woes, Delta, and Afghanistan
Safe-haven currencies supported on signs on weakening economic sentiment / Reuters
“Safe-haven currencies such as the yen held firm against riskier currencies on Tuesday as disappointing economic data from China, the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and political tension in Afghanistan weighed on risk appetite.”
Tech, cyclical stocks pull Wall St lower as China data sours mood / Reuters
Global markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease / AP
Global share prices slide on fears of China slowdown / Guardian
Will homegrown brands edge out Nike and Adidas in China?
Nike and Adidas should be watching their backs in China / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing has pledged a five-year fitness program to grow its sports industry. Yet foreign brands like Nike and Adidas face backlash over their stances on human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, as well as rising competition from homegrown Chinese brands.
- “Nike and Adidas are China’s top two sportswear brands, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020, according to Euromonitor International.”
- But Chinese brands Anta and Li Ning are growing their profits, “making products with better quality and design [and] shaking off their image of being cheap knockoffs.”
- These brands are also “better-versed in marketing to China’s younger generation than Western competitors,” using social media to woo customers.
AIA jumps, while Ping An stumbles
Insurer AIA posts jump in first-half new business value, raises dividend / Reuters
Investors sour on Chinese insurance giant’s shares / WSJ (paywall)
Alibaba gets into blockchain in Sichuan
Alibaba’s new blockchain auction platform is selling Star Wars art on a ledger run by Sichuan’s government / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has opened a new online market for digital assets traded over a blockchain backed by the Sichuan provincial government, marking another foray into blockchain technology by China’s Big Tech companies.”
Blacklisted AI firm SenseTime to IPO in Hong Kong
AI firm SenseTime said to tap HSBC for $2 billion Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“SenseTime Group Ltd., China’s largest artificial intelligence company, is working with HSBC Holdings Plc to arrange its planned Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise at least $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Flooded coal mine in Qinghai
Flooded coal mine in China’s Qinghai kills 1, strands 19 / AP
“A team of 200 Chinese police, emergency workers and experts on Sunday were trying to reach 19 coal miners trapped in a flooded mine in the northwestern Qinghai Province.”
China cracks down on high-energy projects to reach 2060 climate goal
China state planner vows crackdown on projects with high energy use / Reuters
“China will curb development of projects that use large amounts of energy and have high carbon emissions, the state planner said on Tuesday, as the country struggles to meet its climate pledges with many regions falling short of their targets for the year.
China to send cargo and new crew to space station
China to send cargo spacecraft to Tiangong station, followed by new crew / SCMP (paywall)
Harvesting solar energy in space
China aims to use space-based solar energy station to harvest sun’s rays to help meet power needs / SCMP (paywall)
China cleaned up wildlife trade during COVID-19 origins search
The story behind China’s missing wildlife / Bloomberg (paywall)
COVID-19 updates
China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 16 vs. 51 a day earlier / Reuters
Cup of China event canceled due to pandemic / Reuters
China travel industry hopes of COVID-19 recovery dashed by Delta variant, curtailed summer holidays / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong pulls plug on airport antibody tests for non-residents day before shortened quarantine programme due to begin / SCMP (paywall)
‘It’s a disaster’: Travelers’ plans upended after Hong Kong revises COVID-19 entry rules, extends quarantine times / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China holds military drills near Taiwan after “provocations”
China conducts live-fire military exercises south of Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Combat ships, anti-submarine aircrafts and fighter jets were among the forces that joined the exercises ‘to test integrated operational capability’ in territory southwest and southeast of Taiwan, Shi Yi, spokesperson of the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement.”
China holds live-fire exercises near Taiwan in response to ‘provocations’ / Guardian
“In past weeks Taiwan has also had another large weapon purchase order from the US approved, and had agreed to set up mutual diplomatic representative offices with Lithuania – the latter of which prompted Beijing to recall its ambassador from the European nation, and order Lithuania’s out of China.”
China shows military might in exercises off Taiwan in response to ‘provocations,’ says PLA colonel / SCMP (paywall)
China’s military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan / AP
China holds assault drills near Taiwan after ‘provocations’ / Reuters
Zhāng Zhǎn 张展, journalist imprisoned for COVID-19 reporting, on hunger strike
Imprisoned Chinese citizen journalist not well, lawyer says / AP
“A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family.”
Context on SupChina from December 2020: China sentences citizen journalist to four years in prison for challenging COVID-19 response narrative.
Beijing set to release two coders who built a COVID-19 news archive
China to release 2 coders who built virus news archive / AP
“Two amateur Chinese computer coders who were jailed after archiving deleted news articles about the pandemic’s initial outbreak are set to be released next week after more than a year behind bars, one of their relatives said Saturday.”
Aftermath of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
China’s foreign minister slams ‘hurried’ U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan / Reuters
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that the hasty pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan had a ‘serious negative impact,’ but pledged to work with Washington to promote stability in the country.”
China ‘willing’ to work with U.S. on Afghanistan, but calls for easing of other pressures / SCMP (paywall)
China blames U.S. over Afghanistan, but says will work with it / AP
Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says / Reuters
Russia’s Lavrov discusses Afghanistan crisis with U.S., China / Reuters
China and Russia would have ‘loved’ for U.S. to have stayed in Afghanistan, Biden says / AFP via HKFP
Taliban conquest of Afghanistan scrambles the diplomatic map / WSJ (paywall)
“Russia, China and Iran are retaining their embassies in Afghanistan as most Western officials flee.”
A revived bloc in the Indian Ocean, with implications for the South China Sea
India revives Indian Ocean security bloc with an eye on China’s growing influence / SCMP (paywall)
“The Colombo Security Conclave — including India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives — last week hosted its second meeting in eight months, during which the neighbours emphasized ‘four pillars’ of cooperation, including marine security, terrorism, human trafficking and cybersecurity.”
Carrie Lam tells legal group to “stay out of politics,” and more under the National Security Law
Hong Kong’s Lam tells solicitors’ group to stay out of politics / Reuters
Beijing says disbanded Hong Kong protest coalition is ‘daydreaming’ to think it can escape prosecution, as police vow action / HKFP
Disbanding of civil groups has nothing to do with freedom, Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam says / HKFP
Hongkongers need more help to settle in the U.K. / Guardian
Foreign workers remain on guard after Pakistan bus blast
After Dasu bus blast in Pakistan, Chinese workers on go-slow over lax security, terrorism fears / SCMP (paywall)
One month after the bus blast, dam workers for Chinese companies are “reportedly on tenterhooks and fearful of another terrorist attack.”
Mutual driving licenses for France and China
Driving licence deal makes it easier for Chinese to take to the roads in France / SCMP (paywall)
Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 extradition hearings
U.S. charges against Meng Wanzhou turn fraud law ‘on its head,’ her lawyer says in final week of extradition hearings / SCMP (paywall)
Huawei CFO’s legal team resumes defense in Canadian court / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Kris Wu (Wú Yìfán 吴亦凡) charged with rape
Kris Wu denounced by China’s leading performing arts association after being formally charged with rape / SCMP (paywall)
Pop star Kris Wu arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape / Guardian
After Kris Wu, state media crusades against fan culture
China state media calls for cleanup of online fan behavior / Reuters
“Irrational and undesirable online fan behavior in China interferes with socio-economic and cultural order, and should be addressed and corrected, a commentary in the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper said on Tuesday.”
Quirky jobs for Gen Z
China’s new Gen Z jobs reflect changing views on life and society, from pet morticians to ancient Chinese stylists / SCMP (paywall)
Travel woes for U.S.-bound Chinese students
U.S.-bound Chinese students face costly tickets and crowded airports / Sixth Tone
Straightwashing a gay character?
Moviegoers divided over ‘invisible’ gay cast in ‘Upcoming Summer’ / Sixth Tone
Fireworks and the “art of the explosion”
China’s master of fireworks on the art of the explosion / Sixth Tone
Photographing Inner Mongolia
On the road with the nomads of Inner Mongolia / Sixth Tone