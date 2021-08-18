Links for Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Beijing tightens up data privacy laws and anti-competitive guidelines
China set to pass one of the world’s strictest data-privacy laws / WSJ (paywall)
“The law will require any organization or individual handling Chinese citizens’ personal data to minimize data collection and to obtain prior consent, according to the latest published draft. It covers government agencies, though lawyers and policy analysts say enforcement is likely to be tighter on the private sector.”
China unveils new rules targeting anticompetitive practices by internet companies / WSJ (paywall)
“The guidelines, released by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday, include a detailed list of prohibited behaviors that regulators said could harm internet users and limit market competition, including controlling user traffic, blocking competitors’ products and discriminatory pricing.”
China steps up direct involvement in internet-content firms / WSJ (paywall)
China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data / Reuters
China rebukes 43 apps for breaking rules
China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent’s WeChat for breaking data transfer rules / Reuters
The MIIT said on Wednesday that “43 apps, including Tencent’s WeChat, were found to have illegally transferred user data, and ordered their parent companies to make rectifications.”
Americans pivot away from China stocks
Americans turn against China stocks as crackdown angst deepens / Bloomberg (paywall)
Americans flee China stocks as “global fund managers are grappling with trillion-dollar losses as China’s government targets industries that threaten its goal for ‘common prosperity.’”
SEC tightens scrutiny on China IPOs over offshore structures
SEC leans hard on China IPOs to show how they’re set up offshore / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese companies applying to go public in the U.S. are facing increasingly detailed questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission about their offshore corporate structures, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Rubio calls for block after Beijing joins ByteDance board
Rubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese govt stake in subsidiary of parent company / Reuters
China’s startups caught in “listing purgatory”
Chinese start-ups caught in U.S. listings limbo / FT (paywall)
“Some of China’s most valuable start-ups are scrambling to find a way out of listings purgatory in the U.S. as their top advisers on Wall Street admit they have been stymied by new demands from regulators in Beijing and Washington.”
Alibaba shares hit new lows
Alibaba’s U.S. shares fall to lowest since 2019 as China cracks down / WSJ (paywall)
“A new round of proposed regulations sent Alibaba’s U.S. listing to decline 4.9% on Tuesday to $173.73, its lowest close since October 2019.”
Didi’s strategy struggle following crackdown and failed IPO
Rift forms on Didi’s board following Beijing’s regulatory assault / WSJ (paywall)
“Top executives from Tencent and Alibaba were surprised and furious upon learning that Didi was in trouble with China’s cybersecurity regulator.”
Why Didi’s regulatory pain does not mean immediate gains for its smaller rivals in China’s ride-hailing market / SCMP (paywall)
Competitors’ equal exposure to China’s new regulations, paired with Didi’s majority control of “roughly 90 percent of the market, with 493 million uses and 13 million drivers, makes it hard for any company to mount a serious challenge.”
Will Beijing’s tech crackdown push Tencent abroad?
Tencent looks abroad as Beijing tightens the screws at home / WSJ (paywall)
As Beijing imposes broader crackdowns on the internet industry, “going abroad could be a way to keep growing without so much political risk — particularly for games, which haven’t shown up on foreign regulators’ radar the way social-media platforms like TikTok have.”
Tencent’s fintech outshines gaming in revenue growth as company beats expectations amid regulatory uncertainty / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings posted a 29% rise in second-quarter profit amid Beijing’s tighter scrutiny of Big Tech.”
Tencent is ready to back its biggest investment yet ahead of Chinese regulations / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift / Reuters
Tencent’s online music arm reports dip in quarterly profits / Caixin
Huawei wants to get back into handset business?
Huawei vows to revive smartphone business, chip development despite struggles with U.S. sanctions / SCMP (paywall)
Huawei woes hide ‘toothless’ U.S. export controls against Chinese tech / FT (paywall)
“Huawei’s revenues are in free fall, the premium smartphones it launched in late July do not work for 5G, and it is forced to sell off parts of its business. For the next five years, according to chair Eric Xu, the company’s sole goal is survival.”
China’s most indebted developer still in trouble
Evergrande on course to hit record number of legal cases / FT (paywall)
Heavily indebted Chinese developer Evergrande now faces hundreds of court cases from contractors.
Evergrande founder steps down as chairman of flagship real estate unit / Caixin
Family feud and “financial misdeeds” at pork giant WH Group
Pork giant’s shares tumble after father-son feud intensifies / WSJ (paywall)
“Shares of the world’s largest pork producer tumbled 11% Wednesday after the son of the Chinese company’s billionaire chairman publicly accused his father of financial misdeeds.”
Geely retains sales target despite auto chip shortage
China’s Geely warns of chip shortage, but keeps annual vehicle sales target / Reuters
China’s Geely “retained its annual sales target on Wednesday, betting that new vehicle launches will offset the short-term impact of a global chip shortage and a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Baidu AI chips geared for mass production
Baidu says 2nd-gen Kunlun AI chips enter mass production / Reuters
“Chinese tech giant Baidu said on Wednesday it had begun mass-producing second-generation Kunlun artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as it races to become a key player in the chip industry which Beijing is trying to strengthen.”
Will U.S. chips be the end of Japan’s semiconductor industry?
Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China / Reuters
“Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID-19 updates
Citizens in one China hotspot undergo 12 rounds of tests to halt virus but there is a cost / SCMP (paywall)
Shenzhen plan to relax quarantine rules for Hong Kong visitors gets mixed response from business community / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Biden to keep Trump’s tariffs?
Biden keeps many Trump tariffs in place, confounding businesses hoping for reprieve / Washington Post
Beijing to offer jobs for those hit by education crackdown
Beijing to offer jobs for those affected by education crackdown / Sixth Tone
“Authorities in Beijing reiterated that the city will no longer approve new after-class tutoring institutes but will provide thousands of jobs for individuals affected by recent measures introduced to better regulate the education sector.”
More on Afghanistan turmoil
To China, Afghan fall proves U.S. hubris. It also brings new dangers. / NYT (paywall)
Taliban takeover in Afghanistan spurs China and other neighbours to consider their alliances / SCMP (paywall)
Fall of Kabul sends big players U.S., China, Russia into diplomatic flurry over Afghan future / SCMP (paywall)
Turmoil in Afghanistan binding China and Russia even closer / SCMP (paywall)
China sees risks in stepping into Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal / WSJ (paywall)
China and Russia poised to step into the Afghanistan gap / FT (paywall)
Chinese media calls U.S. senator “dotard” over mistaken Taiwan tweet
U.S. Senator John Cornyn deletes erroneous Taiwan tweet blasted by Chinese media / Reuters via SCMP (paywall)
“U.S. Republican Senator John Cornyn has deleted a tweet in which he said wrongly that the United States currently has 30,000 troops stationed in Chinese-claimed Taiwan, a claim that spurred Chinese media to call him a ‘dotard.’”
PLA warplanes buzz Taiwan before their military drills
PLA warplane enters Taiwanese military target zone minutes before drill begins / SCMP (paywall)
“Cross-strait tensions escalated on Tuesday with 11 PLA warplanes entering Taiwan’s air defence zone minutes before the island’s military was about to start a flight-level drill in the same area.”
Plans for a new airport near Taiwan
Beijing prepares to build airport on reclaimed land near Taiwan amid rising tension across strait / SCMP (paywall)
Zambia’s president-elect, Hakainde Hichilema, expected to trim debt to China
Zambia’s election winner expected to push for 20% cut in country’s debt to China / SCMP (paywall)
“Zambia’s election winner Hakainde Hichilema downplayed the country’s ballooning debts to China on the campaign trail but is likely to push for relief on taking office.”
He “did not make the issue of Chinese debt as prominent as in previous campaigns and will need Beijing’s help in restructuring the country’s debt after a recent Eurobond default.”
Beijing speaks to Iran and Iraq
China’s President Xi spoke with Iranian, Iraqi presidents / Reuters
“China will unswervingly develop friendly relations with Iran and the two sides should continue to support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, Xi was quoted by the state television.”
Hong Kong police arrest four students over “advocating terrorism”
Hong Kong police arrest students over ‘advocating terrorism’ / NYT (paywall)
“Four student union leaders at the University of Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of ‘advocating terrorism’ after they had held a moment of silence for a man who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself.”
“The arrests, by the new national security police in Hong Kong, represented the latest crackdown on opposing voices as the Chinese territory tries to snuff out any sign of the dissent that flared during the 2019 protest movement.”
Hong Kong police arrest four students for ‘advocating terrorism’ / Reuters
Hong Kong police arrest 4 from university student union / AP
More on Hong Kong under the National Security Law
Radicalization of youth to commit illegal acts ‘alarming’ since 2019 unrest, ex-leader CY Leung says / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong protests: Two men convicted of possessing 59 petrol bombs during civil unrest / SCMP (paywall)
Fund distributing HK$243 million to demonstrators announces disbandment / SCMP (paywall)
China’s top legislature to discuss adding anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong on Friday – media / Reuters
Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 extradition hearings
Meng Wanzhou’s extradition lawyer denies she risked HSBC’s reputation or loans, citing ‘evidentiary vacuum’ in fraud case / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
No country for working women?
Why Alibaba’s sexual assault scandal is no #MeToo moment / Rest of World
Alibaba’s corporate culture is far from the only obstacle to creating a more equitable workplace for women in China.
A documentary on Wenchuan earthquake survivors
The lasting trauma of China’s Wenchuan earthquake survivors / Sixth Tone
The new documentary After the Rain “explores the enduring pain of families who lost children during the 2008 disaster.”
Homoerotic love stories
Falling in love with China’s most risqué — and risky — genre / Sixth Tone
Beijing’s correct conduct for livestreaming stars
China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well / Reuters
“Hosts in China’s livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector.”
Beijing mulls over punishing grannies who dance in public places
China considers legal changes to curb noise pollution from the country’s notorious dancing grannies / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Olympic body to protect the names of Olympic athletes
China’s Olympic body says illegal use of athletes’ names as trademarks must stop / Reuters