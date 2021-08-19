Links for Thursday, August 19, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Evergrande, the most indebted property developer in China, to offload lackluster EV division
Evergrande executives summoned to meeting with China’s financial regulators / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese financial regulators summoned senior executives of troubled real-estate developer Evergrande to a meeting on Thursday, and said the company needs to resolve its debt issues without destabilizing the property and financial markets.”
China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV unit stake — sources / Reuters
Evergrande “is in talks with smartphone maker Xiaomi and Shenzhen state-backed investment firms as it looks to sell part of a 65% stake in its electric vehicle unit, three sources said.”
Beijing bails out China’s most distressed manager of distressed debt, again
China’s biggest ‘bad bank’ will get a rescue / NYT (paywall)
Huarong will “get financial assistance from a group of state-backed companies after months of silence about its future. The company also said it had made a $16 billion loss in 2020.”
Xi sends warning to investors with delayed Huarong lifeline / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong “ultimately proved too big to fail, but its protracted bailout process shows Beijing’s determination to punish creditors who ignore risks in heavily indebted companies.”
Huarong bonds surge on bailout hopes despite huge loss / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese bad-debt manager Huarong to be bailed out by state-owned companies / WSJ (paywall)
China Huarong gets state-led bailout after record 2020 loss / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tech rout deepens with new regulations, blindsiding hedge funds
Chinese internet platforms must curb online rumors, guard ‘fields of responsibility’ — state media / Reuters
“Chinese internet platforms must crack down on the spread of online rumours and guard their ‘fields of responsibility’, state media outlet the People’s Daily wrote in a commentary published Thursday.”
China tech rout deepens as new regulations mulled; Alibaba dives / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The rout in Chinese technology giants deepened on Thursday after the industry was hit with a fresh round of proposed regulations.”
Investors dump more Alibaba shares as bears and bulls grapple / Caixin (paywall)
“Institutional investors further dumped shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. in the second quarter as Chinese regulators tightened scrutiny of internet companies.”
Hedge funds blindsided by China risk with new warning / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese authorities are continuing their scrutiny of mobile apps, calling out privacy flaws in an array of popular apps and removing several products used by pop star fans, mostly teenagers, who want to connect with their idols.”
Beijing names WeChat and other apps for data flaws and shuts down fan club apps, as scrutiny ratchets up / SCMP (paywall)
The state corporate machine is growing
China to set up state conglomerates focusing on new strategic sectors / Reuters
“China will set up new central government-owned conglomerates focusing on strategic emerging industries at an appropriate time, the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said on Thursday.”
More on state involvement in ByteDance and Weibo
China state firms invest in TikTok sibling, Weibo chat app / AP
“The Chinese government has made investments in two of the nation’s most significant technology firms — ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns global video app TikTok, and Weibo, China’s version of Twitter — in a move apparently intended to bolster its sway over the nation’s flourishing technology sector.”
China’s “common prosperity” doesn’t bode well for the rich and extravagant
Selling luxury goods in a more socialist China becomes a problem / WSJ (paywall)
“Luxury investors, who didn’t react to intervention in the Chinese tech and private-education sectors in recent weeks, are belatedly concerned that the country’s super rich could be reined in.”
China’s Communist Party goes back to basics: Less for the rich, more for the poor / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese president vows to ‘adjust excessive incomes’ of super rich / Guardian
Tencent curries favor with Beijing, doubles social aid and limits minors’ online game time
Tencent to work with Chinese regulators to limit minors’ online game time / WSJ (paywall)
Tencent warns of more China tech curbs after growth sputters / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent doubles social aid to $15 billion as scrutiny grows / Bloomberg (paywall)
Didi dominates despite crackdown
Didi’s ride-hailing dominance grows in China despite cybersecurity crackdown from Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
Apple’s China censorship extends to Hong Kong and Taiwan
Apple’s mainland China political censorship extends to product engravings in Hong Kong and Taiwan, researchers say / SCMP (paywall)
“Apple has applied rules for blocking political content on product engraving in mainland China into the popular service’s operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to researchers at The Citizen Lab in Canada.”
Sci-Hub’s rampant paper piracy gets funds from China
Kicked off Paypal, journal pirate Sci-Hub seeks funds via Alipay / Sixth Tone
“Sci-Hub, the scourge of academic publishers worldwide for allowing users to bypass their paywalls and download scientific papers for free, is increasingly receiving financial support from China, where the site is popular in part because universities don’t always subscribe to foreign journals.”
Chinese sellers dropped from Amazon for fake reviews
Amazon hits Chinese sellers with crackdown on fake reviews / Bloomberg (paywall)
“More than 50,000 marketplace seller accounts in China have been dropped over pay-for-praise and other policy violations.”
Iron ore plunges after word of “stern cuts” from China
Iron ore’s plunge deepens as BHP flags ‘stern test’ from China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Iron ore extended its rout as BHP Group warned it sees an increasing likelihood of ‘stern cuts’ to China’s steel output this year.”
Chip crunch still hitting carmakers
COVID-19 fueled semiconductor crunch chips away at carmakers / Reuters
“After being forced to close plants last year as the pandemic took hold, carmakers are now facing stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries amid global supply chain disruption.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID-19 origins and the politics around them
How Chinese pressure on COVID-19 origins probe shocked the WHO — and led its director to push back / Washington Post
Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order, written by Thomas Wright and Colin Kahl and due to be published Tuesday, reveals how Tedros lost patience with China: When a WHO scientist on a coronavirus origins probe announced in February that the idea that the virus leaked from a lab was “extremely unlikely” and unworthy of further investigation, senior WHO staff in Geneva were shocked. “We fell off our chairs,” one member told the authors.
China’s mega-project for “green hydrogen”
China approves renewable mega-project for green hydrogen / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Chinese region of Inner Mongolia has approved a massive power project that will use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen.”
Set to begin development in October, the “cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that will use 1.85 gigawatts of solar and 370 megawatts of wind to produce 66,900 tons of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report.”
An uneasy coexistence between humans and elephants
Chinese villagers coexist uneasily with resurgent, hungry elephants / SCMP (paywall)
Whales of Shenzhen
Shenzhen sets up temporary protection zone for Bryde’s whale swimming off the southern Chinese coast / SCMP (paywall)
Who has the superior space station?
Video: China’s Tiangong vs. International Space Station: Tech, design unpacked / WSJ (paywall)
Uganda buys Sinopharm shots
Uganda to buy 18 million Sinopharm shots to boost inoculation / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Uganda signed a commitment letter to buy 18 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccines to speed up the pace of COVID-19 inoculation, as supply of donated shots has so far been erratic.”
COVID-19 updates
China reports 5 new local cases, lowest since latest outbreak began / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. will limit some Chinese passenger air carriers to 40% capacity — order / Reuters
Singapore to start gradual easing of COVID-19 border restrictions / Reuters
Hong Kong and Singapore decide to drop bilateral air travel bubble / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 extradition hearings close, but verdict will take months
Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO extradition / AP
“Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes said that on October 21 she will likely announce when she will rule on whether Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for Huawei’s Technologies and daughter of its founder, will be extradited.”
Meng Wanzhou extradition case wraps up but verdict will take months / Guardian
Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition hearings are over, almost 1,000 days after airport arrest / SCMP (paywall)
China pushes Tibet’s assimilation, rejects criticism
China pushes adoption of language, cultural symbols in Tibet / AP
“A top Chinese official said Thursday that ‘all-round efforts’ are needed to ensure Tibetans speak standard spoken and written Chinese and share the ‘cultural symbols and images of the Chinese nation.’”
Don’t point the finger at China over Tibet, says senior official / SCMP (paywall)
“‘No one outside China has the right to point fingers at us when it comes to Tibetan affairs. Any attempt…to separate Tibet from China is doomed to fail,’ Wang Yang, the Communist Party official responsible for ethnic affairs, told a ceremony outside the Potala Palace, Lhasa’s best known landmark.”
China marks Tibet anniversary with call to accept Communist Party rule / Reuters
CCP expels internet censor over collapse of “ideals and beliefs”
China’s Communist Party expels censor accused of corruption / AP
“China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled [Péng Bō 彭波] a leading internet censor and accused him of a range of crimes and rule breaking from corruption to failing to properly guide public opinion.”
Beijing blocks fleeing Hongkongers’ retirement funds
China is blocking fleeing Hong Kongers from getting their retirement money / Bloomberg (paywall)
Many Hongkongers who have fled to the U.K. have been “denied access to money in the Mandatory Provident Fund because of the cascading impact of Beijing’s decision in January to withdraw recognition of British National Overseas passports as valid official documents.”
Hong Kong under the National Security Law
Hong Kong activists call Jimmy Lai ‘mastermind’ in security case / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong activist returned from Chinese prison found guilty in national security case / Reuters
Hong Kong students charged with ‘advocating terrorism’ denied bail / Reuters
2 Hong Kongers plead guilty to foreign collusion / AP
Hong Kong’s anti-sanctions law spurs unease in financial sector
China’s planned anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong unsettles financial sector / Reuters
Beijing’s financial investments, and more on Afghanistan
How Afghanistan snags China in a $282 billion creditor trap / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shuli Ren writes that “Afghanistan is now a big headache for Beijing, which fears chaos there will spill over not just to its restive region of Xinjiang but to Pakistan.”
Taliban’s return clouds plans for Afghan resource projects / Reuters
China is happy to see America humbled in Afghanistan / Economist (paywall)
China “does not love the Taliban, but is ready to do business with them.”
U.S. tightens focus on China after Afghanistan withdrawal / WSJ (paywall)
Iran-China pledge cooperation in era of Taliban’s Afghanistan
Iran, China vow regional security cooperation after Taliban’s Afghan takeover / SCMP (paywall)
“Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran was ready to work with China on ‘establishing security, stability and peace’ in Afghanistan amid lingering concerns of regional spillover from the war-torn country.”
China-U.S. arms race picks up pace
China-U.S. arms race set to quicken as American air force chief ups antel / SCMP (paywall)
“The race between Beijing and Washington to develop advanced weapons is set to intensify with the American air force pledging to seek more funding for technologies that could threaten adversaries including China.”
China’s U.S. ambassador makes conciliatory comments
Against backdrop of tension, Beijing’s envoy talks of ‘old friends’ in Iowa / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s ambassador to the U.S. has highlighted the American state of Iowa’s close ties to the Chinese leadership, the latest in a string of conciliatory actions since he took up the post.”
Chinese activist will not be deported from Germany
Chinese human rights activist avoids imminent deportation from Germany / SCMP (paywall)
Liú Bīng 刘冰, a “Chinese human rights activist facing imminent deportation from Germany to China, has won a stay, after authorities granted him an appeal against a rejected application for political asylum.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s listless youths grind Beijing’s gears
Xi’s grand vision meets China’s listless youth / Bloomberg (paywall)
China needs a productivity boost due to an aging population, but “more and more young people embrace the ‘lying flat’ movement, which essentially entails adopting a simple lifestyle and attainable goals.”
Xi crackdowns look to whip China’s ‘lying flat’ youth into shape / Bloomberg (paywall)
Amazon’s tone-deaf show on Hong Kong expats
Amazon’s shows about Hong Kong expats couldn’t come at a worse time / Quartz
In summary by tweet from Gerry Shih:
While 10,000s of Hong Kongers flee, there will be two Amazon series in production: Nicole Kidman in Expats about characters at charity lunches “persevere through struggles with marriage, career” and Naoise Dolan’s “Exciting Times” about a love triangle with a lawyer and banker.
Trans in China
The nonbinary Chinese fighting to live their truth / Sixth Tone
“Activist Chāo Xiǎomǐ 超小米 is inspiring transgender Chinese to reject the gender binary. But the community continues to face deep-seated discrimination.”
A reckoning for China’s idols?
What does the future hold for China’s ‘little fresh meat’ idols? / Sixth Tone
“A spate of public allegations have brought down several young male celebrities [such as Kris Wu, accused of rape], denting not just their image but also billions of dollars worth of brand endorsements.”