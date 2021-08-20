Editor’s note for Friday, August 20, 2021

Jeremy Goldkorn

Dear reader,

Today’s newsletter is a summary of this week’s most important news. Further recommended reading this weekend:

“Will the next American war be with China?” asks the New Yorker, in a piece on “a conservative effort to prepare Americans for a military conflict in Taiwan.”

China today approved its new data privacy law, perhaps the strictest set of such legislation in the world. The law “will curb data collection by technology companies, but…policy analysts say is unlikely to limit the state’s widespread use of surveillance,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Jack Ma’s costliest business lesson: China has only one leader” is the title of a meaty piece, also from the Wall Street Journal, on how the “billionaire entrepreneur matched the heights of America’s tech legends but failed to heed warnings that Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 still called the shots.”

Admin note: We’re shutting down our app in September, because our mobile website has proved to be a far superior experience. We hope you agree, but do let me know if you don’t!

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

