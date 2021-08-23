Editor’s note for Monday, August 23, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Neither Alibaba nor Ant Group are officially named in a new corruption probe into the Communist Party Secretary of Hangzhou. But that city is home to Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Ant Group and rumors are swirling.

Here is one of the more interesting reactions to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, not as much because of what it says but because of who the author is: In Afghanistan, China is ready to step into the void for the New York Times by Zhōu Bō 周波, a former senior colonel in the People’s Liberation Army.

The key sentence is the final one of the piece:

Afghanistan has long been considered a graveyard for conquerors — Alexander the Great, the British Empire, the Soviet Union and now the United States. Now China enters — armed not with bombs but construction blueprints, and a chance to prove the curse can be broken.

That seems, to me, naive.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Biden has picked his ambassador to China: longtime former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns.

Our word of the day is “Co-existence with the virus” is absolutely not feasible (“与病毒共存”绝不可行 “yǔ bìngdú gòngcún” juébù kěxíng). That is according to former Chinese health minister Gāo Qiáng 高强 (in Chinese). See our top story today for more.

Chengdu storytelling, in case you missed it last week: Here is a video we produced about “Monologue,” a collection of graphic nonfiction stories created by Jacob Wanuch, who has lived in that city since January 2017.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

delta isolated in china illustration
Science & Health

China crushes Delta spike after weeks of strict measures

Lucas Niewenhuis
graffiti 6
Society & Culture

Graffiti confessions

Neocha
China at Rio 2016 Paralympics

5 Chinese athletes to know at the Tokyo Paralympics

Gerry Harker
Buddha Mountain movie

Meditative ‘Buddha Mountain’ gets 10th anniversary director’s cut

Tristan Shaw
ray dalio

China bulls lose a boatload of money on Alibaba, on paper

Jeremy Goldkorn
china modern history illustration

Adam Tooze on understanding China’s rise in historical context

Kaiser Kuo