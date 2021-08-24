Links for Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
New disclosure requirements for Chinese companies seeking U.S. IPOs
SEC gives Chinese companies new requirements for U.S. IPO disclosures / Reuters
“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started to issue new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to list in New York as part of a push to boost investor awareness of the risks involved, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the matter.”
Here’s what some Chinese firms are adding to U.S. IPO filings / Bloomberg (paywall)
China regulator shelves 42 IPOs as fraud probe begins
China’s market regulator halted 42 initial public offerings after a probe into an investment bank and a law firm, per Bloomberg.
- China Securities Regulatory Commission started a probe of China Dragon Securities Co., Beijing-based law firm Tian Yuan, among others, according to Shanghai Securities News.
- Among the IPOs halted was the sale of BYD Co.’s chip unit.
- China vowed to crack down on financial fraud in guidelines released by the State Council on Monday, with measures including creating a blacklist for dishonest accounting firms.
China issues strict rules on data security, Didi takes another hit
On Friday last week, Beijing issued long-anticipated data security rules for internet companies.
- One focus of the regulations is on “important data” such as geographical information, and traffic data in sensitive areas, such as military regions.
- Those subject to the rules include ride-hailing firms, Didi, car makers, components and software suppliers, distributors, and maintenance providers.
- Yesterday, news broke that Didi has suspended plans to expand in the U.K. and continental Europe as it deals with the new rules.
- The Cyberspace Administration of China will now need to parse through Didi’s data to ensure compliance with the rules. The outcome of the security review will determine whether the app can be reinstated in China.
Tencent’s comic app worth more than $1 billion
Kuaikan, a comics app backed by Tencent, has raised $240 million in a new funding round that has catapulted the company to unicorn status, per Bloomberg.
- Kuaikan’s website and app offer free and paid downloads of digital comic books, and allow comic creators to upload their own.
- The Series F round, the largest deal in China’s comics industry, included buy-in from CCB International, South Korean app marketplace One Store, and existing backers like Tencent and Coatue Management, the start-up said in a statement (in Chinese) Monday.
- The company is now valued at around $1.25 billion.
Chinese billionaire’s aluminum firms convicted of fraud in the U.S
Six companies tied to the Chinese billionaire Liú Zhōngtián 刘忠田 were convicted in the U.S. of fraud for avoiding paying $1.8 billion in customs duties, per Bloomberg.
- The companies bought aluminum extrusions that were made to appear like pallets, which were not subject to anti-dumping duties, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
- Liu orchestrated bogus sales of the aluminum to inflate the value of his company China Zhongwang Holdings.
- Zhongwang has not yet commented on the verdict. The six companies are scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.
Official denies data rules are aimed at foreign IPOs
China’s critical data rules not aimed at firms planning foreign IPOs — regulator / Reuters
“China’s coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms planning overseas listings, and all companies must be involved in ensuring network security, a senior cyberspace regulatory official said.”
China signals cooperation on U.S. audits
China’s top policy makers signal plan to fix U.S. audit impasse / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The State Council, China’s top government body, on Monday issued guidelines saying it would boost cross border accounting cooperation, while also safeguarding its information security. That came on the heels of a statement from the nation’s security regulator, which said it would work on enhancing conditions for cooperation with the U.S. on company audits during the second half of the year.”
Shenzhen will “stay neutral” in local vendor disputes with Amazon
Shenzhen tells local ‘made in China, sold on Amazon’ vendors it will stay neutral in their disputes with the U.S. e-commerce giant / SCMP (paywall)
Recovery signs boost iron, oil, and tech stocks, but Delta woes persist
Iron ore jumps as bets on economic recovery fuel demand optimism / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Iron ore surged on expectations a recovery in economic growth, including additional support from the Chinese government, will boost demand for steel.”
Oil demand gets boost as China’s harsh curbs bring Delta to heel / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese tech stock recovery extends to U.S. premarket trading / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. rallied in premarket trading, led by gains in JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc., after technology shares extended their rebound in Hong Kong following a months-long rout.”
Delta blow knocks wind out of Asia’s economic recovery / Reuters
“Vehicle sales in China, the world’s second-largest economy, slipped 11.9% in July versus the same month last year, falling for a third consecutive month amid virus outbreaks and a global semiconductor shortage which is curbing output.”
Pinduoduo posts profits, pledges $1.5 billion to Chinese farmers
China’s Pinduoduo swings to quarterly profit on online shopping boost / Reuters
Pinduoduo pledges $1.5 billion of profits to Chinese farmers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Pinduoduo Inc. posted its first-ever quarterly net profit as a public company, pledging Tuesday to donate those and future earnings toward the development of agriculture till it’s given away a total of 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).”
Tencent gets go ahead to invest in animation company
China regulator approves Tencent’s purchase of Studio 9 stake / Reuters
“China’s market regulator said on Tuesday it has approved Tencent Holdings’ plan to purchase an equity stake in Chinese animation company Studio 9.”
Xiaodu, Baidu’s AI voice assistant, closes funding at $5.1 billion
Baidu’s AI voice assistant Xiaodu closes funding at $5.1 bln valuation / Reuters
China’s largest real estate developer rebounds
China’s largest developer sees profit rebound with curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Country Garden Holdings Co.’s half-year profit rebounded as China’s largest residential developer by sales pointed to an uncertain outlook with curbs on property prices escalating in the world’s second-biggest economy.”
Tim Hortons reacts to new data rules
Xi’s data clampdown spurs novel solution from Tim Hortons China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tim Hortons China said that as part of its merger with Silver Crest Acquisition Corp. it will create an independent entity incorporated in China, which will have the ‘sole purpose’ of safeguarding and protecting customer data. Tim Hortons China will not own any equity in the entity, called NewCo in the filing, which will provide its services back to the parent at cost.”
Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan closes down in some Chinese cities
Alibaba-backed community group buying start-up Nice Tuan ceases operations in some cities, lays off workers / SCMP (paywall)
“Community group buying platform Nice Tuan, backed by Alibaba Group Holding, has ceased operations in multiple cities and laid off staff, becoming the latest firm to face setbacks in the highly competitive industry once considered the future of retailing in China.”
Will China edge out German exports in Europe?
German exporters face rising pressure from China in home market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“German exporters are facing increasing pressure in their home market from Chinese exports to the EU, according to a study by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.”
Chinese robot makers aim for home turf with cheaper prices
Chinese robot makers battle Europe and Japan rivals on home turf / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese industrial robots still have some catching up to do in terms of technology, but they are roughly 30% cheaper than Japanese and European counterparts, an opening Chinese manufacturers are set to exploit to gain ground in their home market.”
Ningbo ports open up, but cargo clogs at Shanghai Pudong airport
Ships resume docking at Ningbo port after two-week shutdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘Serious backlog’ of cargo expected at Shanghai Pudong airport as COVID-19 cases divert flights / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Stargazing in a Tibetan town
The Chinese ghost town with a brighter stargazing future / SCMP (paywall)
After oil wells dried up on the remote Tibetan Plateau town of Lěnghú 冷湖, “the town has become the centre of intense scientific activity, with Chinese researchers putting it on the map as one of the world’s best locations for astronomical observations.”
China warns of long-term climate risks in Tibet
China warns Tibet climate risks could soar despite short-term gains / Reuters
“Rapid climate change in China’s Qinghai-Tibet plateau could destabilise water supplies and cause more frequent disasters, even though warmer temperatures have improved conditions in the short term, scientists said after an expedition to the region.”
Are Chinese people weary of lockdown?
Signs bubble up that a Chinese city is growing weary of lockdown. / NYT (paywall)
“China’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID is starting to wear thin in the eastern city of Yangzhou, much of which has been in a lockdown since the beginning of the month.”
China should avoid excessive, “flood-like” COVID measures — former CDC expert / Reuters
“The benefits of China’s zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 continue to outweigh the costs but it should cut back on excessive measures that risk exhausting people, a former Chinese disease control official said on Tuesday.”
Chinese astronauts take second spacewalk
Chinese astronauts complete second spacewalk at new space station / Space
“Two Chinese astronauts conducted their second spacewalk outside of the country’s new space station on Friday (August 20), installing a range of equipment including a backup air-conditioning unit.”
The risks of outsourcing in Chinese hospitals
How outsourcing puts hospitals at risk / Sixth Tone
For hospital staff, “marginal status within hospitals — many institutions have outsourced these positions to agencies — has made them a weak link in the country’s epidemic prevention and control system.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Harris says U.S. won’t push Asian countries to “pick sides”
In Southeast Asia, Kamala Harris’s message: You can count on the U.S. / NYT (paywall)
“Vice President Kamala Harris sought to fortify the image of the United States as a credible ally by offering a sharp rebuke of China during an address on Tuesday in Southeast Asia.”
Kamala Harris stresses cooperation on supply chains in Singapore visit / WSJ (paywall)
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision / AP
On eve of Harris trip, Vietnam tells China it does not pick sides / Reuters
Harris blasts China, says U.S. won’t push Asia to pick sides / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Vice President Kamala Harris warned that China poses a threat to countries in Asia, while reassuring nations in the region the U.S. won’t force countries to choose between the world’s biggest economies.”
U.S. VP Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims / Reuters
China delivers more COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on eve of Kamala Harris trip / SCMP (paywall)
Relative optimism on Afghanistan in Chinese media
The Afghan crisis through the prism of Chinese media / Panda Paw Dragon Claw
“Unlike the majority of overseas issues, particularly those with high relevance to China’s own foreign policy, the media narrative on Afghanistan has yet to settle, with the tone of coverage ranging the full gamut from optimism to shock and horror…When it comes to Chinese official media, the sense of pessimism, regression and dread that dominated Western media coverage, was strikingly absent.”
Interpol cancels red notice for Uyghur man Yidiresi Aishan
Interpol cancels alert for Uygur man sought by China / SCMP (paywall)
“Interpol has cancelled a red notice for a Uygur man sought by Beijing after the international police body conducted a review, as accusations mount that it is being used to repatriate dissidents to China.”
Xi-Biden meet may be delayed, as Beijing considers virtual seat at G20
Xi-Biden meet may be further delayed as Beijing considers a virtual G20 seat / SCMP (paywall)
“The prospect of Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 holding a face-to-face meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Italy this autumn ha[s] dimmed.”
Expanded film censorship in Hong Kong
Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship / AP
“The amendments would require a censor to determine whether a film contains elements that endanger national security. Older movies that were previously allowed to be screened could also have their approvals revoked on national security grounds.”
Hong Kong proposes film censorship law to ‘safeguard national security’ / Reuters
Fentanyl in America and weak U.S.-China cooperation
Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight — congress report / Reuters
“Weak cooperation between U.S. and Chinese authorities is hindering efforts to curb increasingly sophisticated forms of fentanyl trafficking, according to a U.S. congressional advisory report reviewed by Reuters.”
The Quad vs China-Iran-Russia and other military news
China-Russia-Iran naval drill announcement ‘shows support for Tehran’ / SCMP (paywall)
U.S.-led Quad plans joint naval exercises as China tensions boil over / SCMP (paywall)
How Chinese military science is looking to nature to design war games / SCMP (paywall)
China has improved accuracy of its missile force, U.S. army finds / Bloomberg via Strait Times
“The Chinese military has improved the accuracy and range of its ballistic missile force, the world’s largest, according to a new U.S. Army report.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Afghanistan influences on Chinese art
The enduring influence of Afghanistan on Chinese art / Sixth Tone
Afghanistan “was a cultural hub, a link between the great civilizations of Greece, India, Persia, China, and the steppe nomads. It was also an artistic center in its own right, one that had a profound influence on the development of what we now think of as Chinese art and culture.”
China’s youngest boy band rebrands after child exploitation accusations
China’s youngest ever boy band rebrands after accusations of child exploitation and claims it was a money-making scam / SCMP (paywall)
China’s newest boy band called ‘absurd’ for being too young / Sixth Tone
Bygone celebrities compete for new fame
5.7 billion Weibo views for China’s hottest TV show featuring bygone celebrities competing to become a boy band / SCMP (paywall)
Sex abuse allegations at Hubei primary school
Chinese primary school head teacher detained after former pupils accuse him of sex abuse / SCMP (paywall)
Piracy plight for hit TV series
A hit TV crime series is facing an off-screen offense — piracy / Sixth Tone