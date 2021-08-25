Editor’s note for Wednesday, August 25, 2021
My thoughts today:
Even the staunchest defenders of Communist Party rule of China must, by now, agree that it is becoming a much more authoritarian place. Today’s evidence is a set of new education guidelines (in Chinese) for students from primary school to university to learn Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 thought.
But the government is also making forceful moves to address social inequalities, and level the playing field for ordinary Chinese people. Xi Jinping may be closing the Chinese mind, but he’s trying very hard to ensure the Chinese body is well fed.
And comfortably housed — see our top story today for new rules that seek to alleviate financial burden for apartment renters in Beijing. Similar rules will no doubt be rolled out to cities across the country if they work.
Our word of the day is Beijing housing leasing regulations (北京市住房租赁条例 běijīng shì zhùfáng zūlìn tiáolì).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief