Links for Thursday, August 26, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
What tech crackdown? Ant is raking the cash in!
Ant Group’s mutual fund platform reports sixfold jump in profit / Caixin (paywall)
The net profit of Ant (Hangzhou) Funds Sales Co. Ltd. rose 495% year-on-year to 325.3 million yuan ($50.2 million) in the first half of 2021, according to the half-year report (link in Chinese) of its second-largest shareholder, Hundsun Technologies Inc., which was released Wednesday. Its revenue nearly tripled.
CATL goes all in on sodium-ion EV batteries
CATL, the world’s largest EV battery supplier, has announced an ambitious plan to direct the industry away from lithium-ion batteries by launching a sodium-ion alternative in 2023, per Nikkei Asia.
- The initiative got a boost from the central government on Wednesday, after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced it will create standards for what could be the battery of the future.
- Sodium-ion batteries are able to recharge faster than their lithium-ion cousins and are able to perform well at low temperatures.
- Though CATL has not broached the topic, another big advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they do not use cobalt, which is currently mined from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- Media reports on labor abuse in the cobalt mine have turned companies like Tesla away from cobalt.
Volvo buys wholly owned truck factory
Volvo will buy a Chinese truck manufacturer in a bid to enter the delivery industry as Beijing eases decades-old restrictions on foreign ownership in vehicle manufacturing, per Caixin.
- Although Volvo is owned by Chinese car giant Geely, it is still run from Sweden, and technically considered a foreign company.
- Volvo bought JMC Heavy Duty Vehicle for about 800 million yuan ($123 million).
- Volvo Trucks plans to use the facility to produce its Volvo FH, Volvo FM, and Volvo FMX heavy-duty trucks.
- Full ownership means that Volvo doesn’t need to share its technologies with local partners, and it can take all the profits earned in the Chinese market.
No one wants to work in Chinese factories
China’s factories are having trouble finding workers as youths shun factory jobs and migrant workers stay home, per WSJ.
- Global demand for Chinese goods is surging this year and factory owners say they are struggling to fill jobs that make everything from handbags to cosmetics.
- China’s problems reflect long-term demographic shifts — such as a shrinking labor force — that are legacies of the country’s decades-long one-child policy, abandoned in 2016.
- Now the government is trying to reverse the trend with a three-child policy, which has recently been enshrined into law.
Is Beijing close to letting Boeing fly the 737 Max again?
Boeing 737 Max Ban Is Lifted by India, Leaving China as Final Hurdle / Bloomberg (paywall)
China is now “the only leading aviation market yet to allow the aircraft to resume service” after its two high-profile crashes over two years ago. Bloomberg says, “Boeing is still working with Chinese authorities to lift the ban there and has conducted a test flight in the country, though it could take months before commercial flights resume.”
Hillhouse Capital is up to something in China
Private equity giant hillhouse launches new fund business to invest in stock market / Caixin (paywall)
Earlier: Man detained for spreading rumor that Hillhouse founder was banned from leaving China / Caixin (paywall)
“Beijing police said they have detained a man for spreading the false rumor that Zhāng Lěi 张磊, billionaire founder of private equity giant Hillhouse Capital Group, had been banned from leaving the Chinese mainland” Hillhouse apparently reported the man for damaging Zhang’s reputation.
Flying cars in trouble?
Self-flying vehicle specialist Ehang hits earnings turbulence / Caixin (paywall)
“EHang Holdings Ltd., a Chinese startup hoping to revolutionize aerial transportation with its self-flying vehicles, reported widening losses and plummeting revenues in the second quarter amid sluggish demand for its products as it aims to become a service platform operator rather just a seller.”
The state does not want you to overwork
China’s government says ‘996’ illegal / Protocol
“The ‘996’ work culture — a 12-hour, six-day work schedule that had been popular among Chinese tech companies until recently — is a serious violation of Chinese labor law, according to China’s Supreme People’s Court and its Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.”
There is no danger to our cobalt supply chain, says world’s No. 2 miner
Chinese mining giant denies media reports its mining contracts in the DRC are under investigation / China-Africa Project
China Molybdenum Co. (aka China Moly), the world’s second-largest copper and cobalt mining company, has denied reports that its contracts for the massive Tenke Fungurume Mine (TFM) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are now under review by the government in Kinshasa.
Chinese farms are spending big on seeds
Seed giant Syngenta posts 22% profit gain ahead of $10 billion China IPO / Bloomberg via Caixin (paywall)
“Syngenta Group, the Swiss agriculture giant that’s preparing for a $10 billion Shanghai listing, said earnings climbed 22% in the first half, propelled by better sales and contributions from its operations in China.”
More business and technology links:
- The new reality for German exporters?
German exports to China fall for first time in nearly a year / Reuters
- Gaming and virtual reality hardware
ByteDance said to consider buying Chinese VR gear maker Pico / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent beefs up game streaming arm after China kills merger / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Time running out for COVID origins investigation
Origins of SARS-CoV-2: window is closing for key scientific studies / Commentary by WHO experts in Nature
The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial inquiry is closing fast: any delay will render some of the studies biologically impossible. Understanding the origins of a devastating pandemic is a global priority, grounded in science.
‘Window is rapidly closing’ to gather key evidence on virus origins, scientists say / NY (paywall)
Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled / AP
All theories on origins of COVID-19 outbreak still ‘on the table’, says WHO / Guardian
China accuses US of politicizing COVID-19 origins research / AP
China’s U.N. envoy asks WHO to investigate U.S. labs on COVID origin-tracing / Caixin (paywall)
Request to probe Fort Detrick reasonable: FM / Xinhua
Biden receives inconclusive intelligence report on COVID origins / Washington Post (paywall)
Pig farms see resurgence of swine fever
African swine fever is spreading rapidly in China, again / Economist (paywall)
“In July officials said there had been 11 outbreaks of the disease since the beginning of 2021, twice the number reported in the whole of the previous year…Only a small share of infections are being reported, say executives at several Chinese swine firms.”
Pandemic silver linings
While COVID-19 kept people at home, china’s plants grew Greener / Sixth Tone
“Plant life thrived amid the pandemic’s cleaner air, researchers find.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Spying and corporate espionage
Spies for hire: China’s new breed of hackers blends espionage and entrepreneurship / NYT (paywall)
“The state security ministry is recruiting from a vast pool of private-sector hackers who often have their own agendas and sometimes use their access for commercial cybercrime, experts say.”
Data stolen in Microsoft Exchange hack may have helped feed China’s AI Project / NPR
“NPR’s months-long examination of the attack — based on interviews with dozens of players from company officials to cyber forensics experts to U.S. intelligence officials — found that stealing emails and intellectual property may only have been the beginning. Officials believe that the breach was in the service of something bigger: China’s artificial intelligence ambitions. The Beijing leadership aims to lead the world in a technology that allows computers to perform tasks that traditionally required human intelligence — such as finding patterns and recognizing speech or faces.”
China accuses Canada of “arbitrary detention”
Chinese diplomat blasts Canada in phone call with Huawei’s Meng / Bloomberg (paywall)
According to a statement (in Chinese) posted by the Chinese embassy in Canada, ambassador Cóng Péiwǔ 丛培武 called Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 yesterday to express sympathy for her 1,000 days in “arbitrary detention” (任意拘押 rènyì jūyā).
Legal scholar Julian Ku responded on Twitter, “For the zillionth time, Mr. Ambassador, detention pursuant to publicly filed charges and evidence before a neutral decision maker is NOT ‘arbitrary detention.’”
Context on SupChina: China sentences Canadian citizen Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison.
CGTN fined in U.K. for airing forced “confessions” but back on air through French loophole
U.K. watchdog fines banned Chinese broadcaster CGTN $274,000 for breaches of privacy rules / SCMP (paywall)
- Media regulator Ofcom said it had fined Star China Media Limited ‘for serious breaches of our fairness and privacy rules on its CCTV and CGTN services’
- The complaints involve two high-profile Hong Kong dissidents, Simon Cheng [郑文杰 Zhèng Wénjié] and Gui Minhai [Guì Mǐnhǎi 桂敏海].
China’s race into space
China launches another geostationary military satellite / Spaceflight Now
“China launched another military satellite Tuesday aboard a Long March 3B rocket, just four hours after liftoff of a different Chinese launcher with multiple prototype spacecraft for a planned constellation of orbiting internet relay nodes.”
More politics and foreign affairs links:
- China’s national games are coming to Hong Kong and Macau
Hong Kong to co-host 2025 National Games of China with Macau and Guangdong / SCMP (paywall)
- Afghanistan after the American withdrawal
Beijing to work with Moscow to prevent Afghanistan security threats from spilling over/ Caixin (paywall)
- Hong Kong under the national security law
Organiser of Hong Kong Tiananmen anniversary rally investigated by national security police / Reuters
Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil organiser acted as agent for foreigners, national security police claim / HKFP
- Taiwan’s military readiness
Japan and Taiwan to hold talks to counter Chinese aggression / FT (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Why is Zhao Wei being blacklisted?
Fendi Chinese brand ambassador Zhao Wei blacklisted, reason unknown / WWD
“Zhào Wēi 赵薇, one of China’s most well-known actresses and the face of Fendi, appears to have been banned by government agencies…By Thursday evening in Beijing, Zhao’s name was removed from all the works she starred in, including ‘My Fair Princess,’ one of the most popular Chinese TV dramas of all time.”
The reason for the blacklisting is unclear, but WWD suggests two potential reasons:
- Her connection to Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee secretary Zhōu Jiāngyǒng 周江勇, who was put under investigation earlier this week. Zhou “was a close ally of…Zhao and her husband…The couple purchased stakes in Alibaba Pictures in 2014, which led to tens of millions of dollars in gains.”
- Her connection to actor Zhāng Zhéhàn 张哲瀚, whom Zhao had signed under her agency. Zhang was the target of nationalist outrage earlier this month after he posted photos from controversial Japanese shrines. Zhang was recently suspended from social media, and 27 brands have cut ties with him.
Wellness in Chinese workplaces
China’s stressed-out workers are rediscovering the art of meditation / Sixth Tone
Shocker: Reality TV gives preferential treatment to male celebrities
China’s new all-male TV show spurs debate on male idols / Radii China
“While [Call Me by Fire] has been mostly well-received, it has not escaped criticism, with some netizens pointing out the easy ride of the male contestants compared to the women’s experiences on [Sisters Who Make Waves].”