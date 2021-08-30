Editor’s note for Monday, August 30, 2021

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

The season of crackdowns is only just getting going, judging from state media. Bloomberg reports:

A commentary [in Chinese] published widely in Chinese state-run media described President Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdown as a “profound revolution” sweeping the country and warned that anyone who resisted would face punishment.

“This is a return from the capital group to the masses of the people, and this is a transformation from capital-centered to people-centered,” the commentary said, adding that it marked a return to the original intention of the Communist Party. “Therefore, this is a political change, and the people are becoming the main body of this change again, and all those who block this people-centered change will be discarded.”…

The author wrote that high housing prices and medical costs will become the next targets of the campaign…“The capital market will no longer become a paradise for capitalists to get rich overnight,” the commentary said. “The cultural market will no longer be a paradise for sissy stars, and news and public opinion will no longer be in a position worshiping Western culture.”

For details of today’s crackdowns, see our top story, which highlights one crackdown that will be popular amongst a certain group of people: Chinese parents, who have trouble keeping their kids away from computer games.

Our word of the day is:

Overuse and even addiction to online games by minors

未成年人过度使用甚至沉迷网络游戏

wèi chéngnián rén guòdù shǐyòng shènzhì chénmí wǎngluò yóuxì

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

