Links for Monday, August 30, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s largest AI company to IPO in Hong Kong valued at $12 billion
On Saturday, China’s biggest AI company, SenseTime, filed plans for an IPO in Hong Kong, per Bloomberg. Sponsors include China International Capital, Haitong Securities, and HSBC Holdings.
- The IPO could raise at least $2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.
- Founded in 2014, SenseTime makes AI programs to interpret images. The technology has been used widely in China during the pandemic to tell whether people are wearing masks, to read their temperatures, and to determine their identities when their faces are covered.
SenseTime, a company blacklisted by the Trump administration, may face regulatory hurdles amid China’s new data security laws. Its prospectus lists a number of lengthy risk factors, a likely nod to its Beijing overlord.
Ping An under investigation: Is a crackdown on real estate coming?
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (which does what it says) has launched a probe into the real estate business of Ping An Insurance Group, one of the country’s most prominent financial groups, according to Reuters.
- The regulator has “also ordered the insurer to stop selling alternative investment products, which are typically tied to the property market.”
- In February, Ping An disclosed a 54 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) exposure to the highly indebted China Fortune Land Development Co. Ltd.
- The move against Ping An might be the start of a broader crackdown against one of China’s most corrupt and inequitable industries.
George Soros is bearish on China
George Soros: Investors in Xi’s China face a rude awakening / FT (paywall)
Soros writes:
Xí [Jìnpíng 习近平] does not understand how markets operate. As a consequence, the sell-off was allowed to go too far. It began to hurt China’s objectives in the world. Recognising this, Chinese financial authorities have gone out of their way to reassure foreign investors and markets have responded with a powerful rally. But that is a deception. Xi regards all Chinese companies as instruments of a one-party state. Investors buying into the rally are facing a rude awakening.
Chinese tech stocks rally to start week as buyers eye bottom / Bloomberg (paywall)
The semiconductor heist of the century?
Arm China has gone completely rogue, operating as an independent company with inhouse IP/R&D / Semianalysis on Substack
“In the new joint venture, Arm Holdings, the SoftBank subsidiary sold a 51% stake of the company to a consortium of Chinese investors for paltry $775 million.”
ARM China seizes IP, relaunches as an ‘independent’ company / ExtremeTech
“The onetime CEO of ARM China, Allen Wu [吴雄昂 Wú Xióng’áng], has reportedly seized control of ARM’s Chinese business venture, ARM China.”
Crackdown on dodgy private funds
China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry / Reuters via Yahoo
“China’s top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion).”
Everybody wants lithium
Tianqi Lithium back in the black on surging prices / Caixin (paywall)
“Tianqi Lithium Corp., one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity, recorded its first half-year profit in two years of 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million), thanks to a jump in sales and prices of the company’s lithium products amid a booming uptake in new energy vehicles.”
Like Facebook, ByteDance ❤️ virtual reality
ByteDance acquires China’s largest virtual reality headset maker / Caixin (paywall)
“ByteDance Inc., the owner of short-video apps TikTok and Douyin, has acquired China’s largest virtual reality (VR) headset maker Pico Interactive Inc. for undisclosed terms, seeking to capitalize on the growing popularity of gaming and fitness apps among mainland users.”
Hunan TV shares plunge after popular host accused of sexual assault
Shares linked to China’s second-largest broadcaster plummet amid star’s sexual assault scandal / Caixin (paywall)
“The stock of Mango Excellent Media, one of the listed companies controlled by China’s second-largest television network Hunan Broadcasting System, has shed 13.74% since Friday morning to hit the lowest level of the year, after the Alibaba-backed firm terminated its cooperation with Qián Fēng 钱枫.”
Two of China’s most distressed companies that simply won’t die
The Herculean task of bailing out Huarong / Caixin (paywall)
“And yet, the prospective bailout may require capital injections totaling nearly 100 billion yuan [$15.46 billion] from strategic investors and asset sales, Caixin learned.”
China’s Evergrande may delay electric cars without more capital / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Hong Kong-listed unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., reported a 4.8 billion yuan ($742 million) loss in the six months to June 30, it said earlier, confirming a profit warning from the parent company last week.”
Will quarantines chase foreign businesspeople from Hong Kong?
COVID-19 quarantine rules threaten Hong Kong’s role as finance hub, businesses say / WSJ (paywall)
Political repression does not seem to have made much difference to many foreign businesspeople’s attitudes to Hong Kong, but quarantines might just be too much:
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, which represents U.S. businesses in the city, said she had been inundated with stories of business people caught out by the new restrictions, some who are stuck abroad and others concerned by the cost of staying in a hotel for three weeks.
Solar giant Longji grows
China’s biggest solar giant is extending its global reach / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s largest solar manufacturer, reported higher first-half profits supported by stronger production and a growing market outside its domestic base in China.”
As Hollywood loses at Chinese box office, Universal Studios opens theme park
Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China / Associated Press
“Universal Studios announced Monday that its first theme park in China will open in the country’s capital in September.”
Electric and autonomous vehicles
Geely’s Cao Cao raises ‘billions of yuan’ in new funding round / TechNode
“Cao Cao Mobility, a ride-hailing subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely, has secured ‘billions of yuan” (1 billion yuan is about $150 million) in a new funding round.”
China’s electric-vehicle ambitions are no pipe dream / WSJ (paywall)
“After struggling for decades to match foreign expertise in the internal combustion engine, China has a real chance to put foreign brands on the back foot in the electric era.”
See SupChina’s guide to China’s electric vehicle companies.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
No Pfizer/BioNTech shot for China
China delays approval of BioNTech COVID-19 shot to preserve confidence in Chinese vaccines/ WSJ (paywall)
Chinese health authorities worry that public doubts about Chinese vaccines stemming from approval of Germany’s BioNTech SE’s vaccine could disrupt the country’s plans to use the homegrown shots to reach an ambitious vaccination goal before the end of the year, according to people familiar with the deliberations.
New photos from Mars
China releases new Mars images as nation marks 100 days of red planet exploration / SCMP (paywall)
“China released the latest images of its Mars rover on Monday, the 100th day of Zhu Rong’s operation on the red planet.”
Oil company to store carbon dioxide undersea
China’s CNOOC launches first offshore carbon capture project / Reuters
China’s top offshore oil and gas producer, CNOOC, has launched the country’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in South China Sea, which is expected to store more than 1.46 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
As one of the auxiliary facilities at Enping 15-1 oilfield in the Pearl River Mouth basin of the South China Sea, about 190 km southeast of Hong Kong, the CCS project is designed to reinject as much as 300,000 tonnes of CO2 per year into seabed reservoirs.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Progress for women in the Communist Party?
China’s youngest provincial capital chief shows growing regional role of female officials / Caixin (paywall)
Shī Xiǎolín 施小琳, a former Shanghai official and Communist Party standing committee member in Jiangxi Province, has been named Party chief of Sichuan’s Chengdu…Earlier this year, two other female politicians, Wú Guìyīng 吴桂英 and Hán Lìmíng 韩立明, were named as Party chiefs of provincial capital cities Changsha and Nanjing, respectively.
Railway to the Indian Ocean at last
China opens rail line with access to Indian Ocean via Myanmar / Irrawaddy News
A new rail line providing China with access to the Indian Ocean via Myanmar was opened on August 25 on the Chinese side of the border…
The rail line will enable China to trans-ship cargo from Singapore Port via Myanmar. Cargo will be shipped from Singapore Port to Yangon Port. From there it will be transported to Chin Shwe Haw in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone by road, and then by rail from Lincang to Chengdu.
Subversive children’s books in Hong Kong
National security law: Hong Kong children’s books trio remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to distribute seditious material / SCMP (paywall)
“Three more members of a speech therapists’ union arrested by Hong Kong national security police last month have been remanded in custody after being charged with sedition over a series of children’s books.”
Beijing’s plan to create quality jobs
China targets jobs, wages and training in new 5-year economic blueprint / SCMP via Bangkok Post
China has released a five-year blueprint to boost employment, shifting focus to wage growth and expansion of the vocational education system to help drive domestic demand and upgrade industry.
Under the plan issued on Friday by the State Council, 55 million urban jobs are expected to be created by 2025 and the official urban unemployment rate capped at 5.5%, compared with over 50 million positions and a 5% jobless rate under the 2016-2020 plan.
Taiwan launches rival to CGTN, needs a little help
Facing China ‘squeeze’, Taiwan launches English-language news platform / Reuters
“Taiwan+’s founding comes at a time when China is increasingly active in English-language media, putting across the ruling Communist Party’s views to an outside audience, especially via state television’s English language news channel China Global Television Network, or CGTN.”
Taiwan+ English-language media platform goes live / Taiwan+
China’s Taliban anxieties
China urges nations to ‘actively guide’ Taliban government / Guardian
China, our ‘great neighbor,’ will help Afghanistan forge peace: Taliban / SCMP (paywall)
No Dalai Lama photos allowed
Mass arrest of Tibetans in Sichuan over Dalai Lama photos / RFA
“Police in western China’s Sichuan province arrested about 60 Tibetans found with photos of exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama this week, intensifying a campaign against possession of the banned images, Tibetan sources say.”
Detained Taiwanese scholar-activist
Groups rally for jailed Lee Ming-che / Taipei Times
On SupChina in 2017: China jails Taiwanese activist for five years for ‘subversion’
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Breast milk black market
Illicit online marketplaces found selling breast milk / Sixth Tone
People claiming to be breastfeeding mothers were found to be using various online platforms to sell frozen breast milk for children in need, as well as adults who use it for various purposes…
One intermediary told The Paper that his clients include adults who have relatively high requirements for human milk, so much so they are willing to visit lactating mothers to receive “fresh milk.”
Relieving the burden of childhood
China bans exams for six-year-old school children / BBC
“First and second grades of elementary school will not need to take paper-based exams. For other grades, the school can organize a final exam every semester. Mid-term exams are allowed for junior high. Localities are not allowed to organize regional or inter-school exams for all grades of primary school,” the Ministry of Education (MOE) added.
Domestic violence
Crazy English founder Li Yang accused of domestic abuse against his daughter by his former wife Kim Lee / SCMP
“Crazy English founder Lǐ Yáng 李阳 is allegedly beating one of his daughters, claimed Kim Lee, his American ex-wife whom he abused a decade ago. Since their divorce, Lee took custody of their three daughters.”
Alibaba punishes MeToo leakers
Alibaba fires 10 for leaking sexual assault accusations / Bloomberg via Straits Times
“Alibaba Group has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, people familiar with the matter said, as the e-commerce giant moves to resolve a case that’s rocked China’s tech establishment.”
Sorry, Mr. Xi, no one wants a third kid
What China’s parents really think about the three-child policy / Sixth Tone
“China has introduced a higher birth limit in an attempt to stave off a looming demographic crisis. But families say they have zero interest in having a third kid.”
Eight-year-old pop stars, no longer
China’s youngest boy band disbands over social media pushback / RADII China
“Chengdu-based boy band Panda Boys, made up of members ages 7 to 11, was disbanded last week, according to the group’s agency, Asia Starry Sky Group.”