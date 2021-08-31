Editor’s note for Tuesday, August 31, 2021
A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter
My thoughts today:
I am keeping a list of China’s crackdowns on tech and business, which has become necessary because so many are going on that our comprehensive guide to the tech crackdowns published on August 2 is already out of date. Based on that guide, yesterday’s SupChina summary and this Reuters piece, here are the current targets of the state’s onslaught against the power of private capital:
- Ecommerce companies
- Social media companies
- Fintech companies
- Fan clubs (organized online and promoted by TV) and celebrity culture
- High-income individuals who avoid taxes, or make “excessively high incomes”
- Tutoring and education companies, private schools
- Gaming companies
- Ride-sharing, car-hailing, bike sharing, and powerbank sharing companies
- Companies that want to IPO in the U.S.
- Companies that make heavy use of algorithms
- Cloud computing firms that sell services to state and Party organizations
- Bitcoin miners and crypto exchanges
- Real estate companies and landlords
- Private investment funds
I wonder, does Ray Dalio still think it’s business as usual in China?
Our word of the day is dumbbell (哑铃 yǎlíng).