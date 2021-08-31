Links for Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Booze giant ousts leader, again
Moutai chairman ousted after just 18 months in the job / Caixin (paywall)
The chairman, Gāo Wèidōng 高卫东, of Kweichow Moutai Group, the world’s most valuable liquor company, will be removed from his position after just 18 months in the top job. No reasons were given.
- The Guizhou Provincial Government announced Monday that it had tapped Dīng Xióngjūn 丁雄军, a provincial energy bureaucrat, to serve as the chairman and director of Moutai Group and its subsidiaries.
- The shake-up comes as the firm is bedeviled by anti-graft probes, investor anxieties, and a regulatory push to clean up the baijiu industry.
Restaurants are returning to profitability
Hotpot chain Xiabu Xiabu comes to a post-pandemic simmer with 58% revenue boost / Caixin
“The Hong Kong-listed firm, which runs 1,077 restaurants under its flagship Xiabu Xiabu hotpot brand and higher-end Coucou label, cut its losses by 81% to 46.9 million yuan ($7.26 million) compared with a shortfall of 252 million yuan ($39.01 million) in the first half of 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to close operations.”
Tech crackdown news
China threatens to ban ecommerce companies that flout IP laws / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.”
Meituan faces fresh regulatory trouble over Mobike acquisition / Caixin (paywall)
For a summary of last week’s crackdown news, see our story yesterday or this summary from Reuters published today.
Will the gaming crackdown actually work?
China’s tightened limits for kids’ gaming time raise questions about tolerance for foreign platforms, VPNs / SCMP (paywall)
“The grey area for video gaming in China remains significant, as many consumers play unlicensed games on international platforms such as Steam China’s latest rule to tighten limits on the time spent by kids on is raising fresh questions about how Beijing has long turned a blind eye on the grey area of unlicensed games accessible on foreign platforms.”
No free speech no problem for bankers, but Hong Kong’s COVID measures are too much
Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules threaten to erode allure of financial hub / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s decision in August to increase mandatory hotel quarantine to three weeks for arrivals from most countries has prompted a backlash from banks, hedge funds and traders who say it is hampering new investment into the asset management market and risks setting off a brain drain.”
Tough times for Meituan
Chinese tech giant Meituan logs another loss despite sales jump / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan reported another big jump in quarterly revenue, as more people turned to it to order meals and groceries, but the company remained unprofitable for a third consecutive quarter as it spent heavily to expand.
Meituan, China’s third-most-valuable internet company, also warned Monday that it may have to make changes to its business practices as a result of an investigation by the country’s antitrust regulator, and it could have to pay significant fines.
No summer movie magic in China
China summer box office slows amid star crackdown concerns / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is seeing one of its slowest summer holiday box office seasons in years after a delta-driven outbreak kept audiences home, while concerns grow that a regulatory crackdown on celebrities and idols could prevent the industry from bouncing back.”
China to allow only one American Chamber of Commerce?
China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organization says / Reuters
Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organization said on Tuesday…
Shanghai’s American Chamber of Commerce is still open, although Reuters quotes a Chengdu Chamber official saying “China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) appeared to be enforcing a rule that countries maintain only one official chamber of commerce in the country.”
Delta doldrums
China’s economy is being rattled by the Delta variant and supply chain woes / CNN
COVID-19 Delta variant pummels China’s services sector / WSJ (paywall)
China’s July jitters become a summer slump / WSJ (paywall)
Regulator examines volatility of the yuan
China’s FX regulator surveyed banks, companies on yuan risk — sources / Reuters
“China’s currency regulator has been conducting a rare survey of banks and companies to ask about their risk management processes and ability to handle volatility in the yuan, three banking and policy sources told Reuters.”
The never-ending travails of China’s dodgiest real estate firm
Heavily indebted Chinese developer Evergrande warns of default risk / FT (paywall)
“Company cuts debt to roughly $89 billion but says idle building projects threaten liquidity.”
China Evergrande says construction of some projects has stalled, warns of possible default / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Miles-wide spacecraft and other new aerospace technology
China working on constructing miles-wide ‘ultra-large’ spacecraft / Sky News
“A government research organisation in China has outlined plans to design and build ‘ultra-large’ spacecraft, potentially miles-wide and assembled piecemeal in space.”
China’s biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology / Reuters via Yahoo
“China’s biggest air show [which runs from September 28 to October 3] will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions.”
Hot air, or climate action?
Kerry will travel to China and Japan to negotiate on climate action next week / CNN
“U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry will travel to China and Japan next week to meet with top climate officials in the lead-up to a pivotal United Nations climate conference in Glasgow in November.”
China’s “moribund” carbon market
China’s carbon market may get lift from new permits / Bloomberg
“Participants in China’s carbon market expect 5 billion tons of emissions allowances to be issued around October, a move that will help kick-start what has so far been moribund trading.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Next major Communist Party meeting scheduled for November
China’s Communist Party to hold key plenum in November — state media / Reuters
“The Chinese Communist Party will hold a key plenum in November, state media reported on Tuesday.”
China’s top leaders to meet in November to discuss achievements / Bloomberg via Straits Times
China’s top leaders will meet in November to discuss Party history and achievements, just as President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 takes aim at the nation’s yawning wealth gap and crackdowns on the tech sector. The Communist Party’s highest decision-making body, the Politburo, fixed the month for the sixth plenum, a gathering of the larger Central Committee.
中共中央政治局召开会议 决定召开十九届六中全会 审议《关于十九届中央第七轮巡视情况的综合报告》 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议 / Xinhua
The Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee will be convened to review the “Comprehensive Report on the Seventh Round of Inspections of the 19th Central Committee.”
China in Afghanistan
China’s trade hopes now hostage to a nation’s security / Sydney Morning Herald
China Town in central Kabul is not your average Chinatown. It is a set of 10-story buildings populated by steel traders, deal makers and textile merchants…
“We don’t want to give local people the impression that us Chinese are unreliable and will escape at the first sight of trouble,” China Town’s founder Yu Minghui said on Chinese messaging service WeChat. “We have plans and contracts with our Afghan partners. Now we can only take one step at a time”…
While some ambitious private investors like Yu and others in China Town who deal in smaller export markets like textiles and scrap metal see opportunity, larger impediments are likely to bedevil the Chinese government’s Belt and Road projects and any attempt to link the $85 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through road and rail to the top of Central Asia.
Japan military readiness
Japan seeks record $50 billion defense budget with eye on China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Japan’s Defense Ministry is seeking a record $50 billion annual budget that would entail the largest percentage jump in spending in eight years as it seeks to bolster its capabilities amid simmering tensions with China.”
Taiwan military readiness
Taiwan to hold air raid drill alongside mega war games as test of ‘overall alertness’ against Chinese PLA attack / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan will stage a large-scale air raid drill — simulating missile and warplane attacks by Beijing — alongside its annual live-fire military exercise in September, as tensions mount in the Taiwan Strait.”
LGBT+ under fire in Hong Kong
Gay Games in Hong Kong face attacks as China’s proxies target LGBT groups / Washington Post (paywall)
Now attacks on the Gay Games from local lawmakers aligned with Beijing are revealing bigotry in the financial hub, where space for promoting ideas such as equality and diversity has shrunk under China’s tightening control.
Last week: A Chinese university seems to be making a list of LGBT+ students. No one knows what it will do with the information. / SupChina
China and the Pacific islands
Meth, vanilla and ‘gulags’: How China has overtaken the South Pacific one island at a time / Politico
“What’s happening in Tonga is a microcosm of China’s expanding global influence and why the United States is losing ground fast.”
Censoring financial commentary
China to cleanse online content that ‘bad-mouths’ its economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Yesterday: Chinese social platforms to ‘rectify’ accounts publishing financial information / TechNode
No change for China’s Xinjiang policies
China holds firm on Xinjiang as neighboring Afghanistan poses security concerns / SCMP (paywall)
“China has vowed to press on with its security measures in Xinjiang — which have been criticized by the U.S. and other countries as human rights abuses — amid concerns about the developing situation in neighboring Afghanistan.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Reporting on Europe for China
The juggling act of being female, Chinese, and a foreign correspondent / China Media Project
A Q&A with the Europe correspondent for a commercial news outlet in Shanghai.
Art and alienation in the technology industry
Visualizing life inside China’s tech bubbles / Sixth Tone
“Two Beijing-based artists on how they brought the isolation at the heart of ‘China’s Silicon Valley’ to life.”