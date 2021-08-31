The Story of Shein
“Shein” (pronounced Shee-in) is the largest fast-fashion retailer that many have never heard of.
In just a few years, the Chinese brand has become a one-stop shop for impossibly cheap, variegated, and high quality women’s apparel. On their mobile app, $3 miniskirts appear next to $17 blouses, and near-identical pieces sell for less than half the price of leading competitors Zara and H&M.
A look inside Shein, the multibillion dollar retail enigma upending the global fashion industry