Editor’s note for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Yet another industry in China is set for a shakeup, in line with leader Xi Jinping’s new mantra of “common prosperity.” This time it’s healthcare services.
Last year, Beijing mandated massive cuts to the prices of a range of drugs. Many hospitals and clinics made up for the lost revenues by jacking up or at least maintaining the already high prices of medical services. No longer: A new pilot program aims to ensure that services are affordable to patients and also to provide ways for service providers to earn enough to stay in business.
Here is a five minute film from SupChina’s sister organization, the Serica Initiative, that highlights work done by Serica and other organizations to combat prejudice in the U.S.: The Silent Minority No More: Raising Awareness of Anti-AAPI Hate.
Our word of the day is malaria (疟疾 nüèjí).
