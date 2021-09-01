Editor’s note for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A note from the editor of today’s SupChina Access newsletter

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Yet another industry in China is set for a shakeup, in line with leader Xi Jinping’s new mantra of “common prosperity.” This time it’s healthcare services.

Last year, Beijing mandated massive cuts to the prices of a range of drugs. Many hospitals and clinics made up for the lost revenues by jacking up or at least maintaining the already high prices of medical services. No longer: A new pilot program aims to ensure that services are affordable to patients and also to provide ways for service providers to earn enough to stay in business.

Here is a five minute film from SupChina’s sister organization, the Serica Initiative, that highlights work done by Serica and other organizations to combat prejudice in the U.S.: The Silent Minority No More: Raising Awareness of Anti-AAPI Hate.

Our word of the day is malaria (疟疾 nüèjí).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

Domestic News

How China beat malaria

Jeremy Goldkorn
li yang
Society & Culture

Crazy English founder Li Yang’s excuse for beating wife and children: ‘I’m Chinese!’

Jiayun Feng
Why Xinjiang is an internal settler colony

Why Xinjiang is an internal settler colony

Darren Byler

Rock Springs Massacre: A Chinatown burns in the American west

James Carter

The Story of Shein

The editors

Xi Jinping’s graft busters are probing Jack Ma’s home city, and a rising star of Xi’s Zhejiang clan

Lizzi C. Lee