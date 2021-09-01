Links for Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China bars foreigners from investing in private education
A State Council decree on private education signed by Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 goes into effect today, part of a broader reform effort to refashion China’s lucrative private education industry.
- Known as the “Law on the Promotion of Private Education” (in Chinese), the measures, which came out in May in draft form, effectively prohibit foreign people and entities from having any ownership stake in private schools in China.
The law also prohibits private citizens from exploiting public school resources, an indictment of entrepreneurs who have promoted teachers who made their names in public schools, and taken advantage of other public goods to monetize their own ventures.
- In June, the education department of Sichuan issued a notice to suspend the approval (in Chinese) of new private schools.
- In July, a city in Henan set a goal to reduce the proportion of students in the city enrolled in private schools to 5% by 2022 (in Chinese).
Context: In 2020, there were 186,700 private schools nationwide, one-third of the total number of schools. There were 55 million students enrolled, nearly one-fifth of the total.
Chinese hedge funds to top grads: We’ll pay you $300,000
China’s top hedge funds and consulting institutions are offering triple Wall Street’s typical pay for freshly minted college graduates, illustrating a shift in global financial hiring driven by the pandemic and rising emerging market wealth, per Bloomberg.
- A computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. after he was offered $300,000 by Ubiquant, a Beijing-based hedge fund.
America does not like South Korean chip deal
U.S. says Chinese private equity fund’s acquisition of South Korean chip maker poses a ‘national security risk’ / SCMP (paywall)
“The US Department of the Treasury said the acquisition of South Korean chip maker Magnachip Semiconductor Corp by a Beijing-based private equity fund poses a national security risk, casting a shadow on the $1.4 billion deal and other efforts by Chinese companies to invest in hi-tech industries abroad.”
Fallout from the education crackdowns
Juren says it will close, becoming the latest tuition school chain to buckle under China’s crackdown of off-campus education / SCMP (paywall)
- Juren Education said it is “deeply sorry” for being unable to continue its services, and it is running out of money to refund fully paid customers.
- The company, an affiliate of New York-listed OneSmart International Education Group, claims to have taught 5 million students since 1994.
I lost my job in China’s ed tech crackdown / Protocol
Fallout from the tech crackdowns
Didi creates union, setting a precedent for Xi’s workers agenda / Bloomberg
“Tech giants like Didi are responding to regulators’ demands that sharing-economy behemoths improve the welfare of millions of low-wage workers they depend on to power growth.”
Tencent ends exclusive music partnerships, bowing to regulators as rivals NetEase and Kuaishou jump in / SCMP (paywall)
Tencent snapped up by China traders after two-month selloff / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent boosts global investments as Beijing cracks down on gaming / FT (paywall)
“Chinese internet group’s Europe dealmaking surge coincides with tightening regulatory noose at home.”
China gaming stocks rally despite limit to kids’ playing time / CNBC
South Korean investors in China
South Korea gives green light to sale of China-listed ETFs / FT (paywall)
Factory and apartment slowdowns
China economist warns of falling property prices, debt pressure / Bloomberg (paywall)
China manufacturing activity slows for first time since April 2020 / FT (paywall)
China factory activity contracted in August, Caixin PMI shows / Bloomberg
China new home price growth slowest in five months, private survey shows / Reuters
There’s another big risk brewing in China / CNN
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
After tackling expensive drugs, China looks to control prices of medical services
China vows pricing reform to keep healthcare affordable / Bloomberg (paywall)
It’s part of a broader adjustment in healthcare that has already tackled excessive profits for drugs and medical supplies, and now looks to ensure the costs of hospital services don’t rise too quickly, the agencies said.
“The new plan reaffirms the long stated goals of healthcare reform that seek to address pricing distortions to reflect the true value of drugs, medical devices and medical services.”
China ramps up healthcare reform with pilot pricing scheme / Reuters
Anthrax death after contact with infected cattle
China records first anthrax death this year after dozens of infections / Caixin (paywall)
“A 14-year-old student has died after contracting anthrax in East China’s Shandong Province, the first death from the infectious disease in the country since dozens of local infections were detected earlier this year, China CDC Weekly reported.”
Climate change research
From a Qinghai mountaintop, a bird’s-eye view of global warming / Sixth Tone
“Almost 4,000 meters above sea level on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is the world’s highest lab to monitor greenhouse gases.”
Curbing energy waste
China energy regulator pledges to improve after scathing govt audit / Reuters
“China’s energy regulator has promised to learn from its mistakes and improve its planning and policy making after a central government inspection team said it had failed to meet state environmental protection requirements.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Setting the tone for Xi Jinping’s new China
Translation: Everyone can sense that a profound transformation is underway! / China Digital
A translation of “a relatively obscure essayist’s screed on sissy-boy celebrities, get-rich-quick capitalists, and lessons that the collapse of the Soviet Union might hold for China,” which was republished by several major state and Party media outlets.
Profound transformations / China Media Project
“An article penned by a virtually unknown blogger, Lǐ Guāngmǎn 李光满, and shared across scores of websites, has prompted speculation that China is on the brink of new political movement.”
China’s curbs on video games, celebrity fandom seek to make kids tougher / WSJ (paywall)
“Now, the party, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding this year, is making it increasingly clear that it intends to insert itself into the private lives of Chinese citizens to an extent not seen in decades.”
South China Sea war watch
‘Spiral into crisis’: The U.S.-China military hotline is dangerously broken / Politico
“But former senior U.S. military officials warn that better, and more regular, means of communication are necessary to prevent a possible future confrontation between U.S. and Chinese military forces in the Indo-Pacific region.”
Taiwan warns of China’s ability to ‘paralyze’ island’s defenses / Bloomberg
“More alarming tone in annual assessment of Chinese military…will likely fuel calls in Washington for more support.”
When a huge allied fleet gathered near China, it had company — a bunch Of Chinese drones
David Axe writes: “On no fewer than three occasions, Chinese surveillance drones shadowed the allied fleet, prompting the Japanese air force to launch fighters.”
Hot peace / cold war watch
Big business scrambles to avert U.S. cold war with China / Politico
“Groups representing hundreds of the biggest U.S. companies, from Amazon to JPMorgan Chase and Nike, have so far gotten lawmakers to kill legislation that would mandate government reviews for American investments in China, weaken anti-Beijing rhetoric in an evolving House legislative package, and insert corporate-friendly provisions to an anti-forced labor bill that would reshape how the federal government implements trade restrictions.”
Extralegal detentions
PhD student researching Chinese labor movements ‘detained for subversion of state power’ / SCMP (paywall)
- Posts appealing for the release of Fāng Rán 方然, a postgraduate at the University of Hong Kong, say he was taken away by agents in the mainland city of Nanning.
- Fang’s disappearance has heightened concerns among Hong Kong-based academics working on sensitive topics.
Journalist-turned-rights attorney held incommunicado in China’s Liaoning / RFA
Rights lawyer Zhōu Xiǎoyūn 周筱赟 who formerly worked as a senior editor at the cutting-edge Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper in Guangzhou, remains incommunicado after being held under “residential surveillance at a designated location (RSDL),” RFA has learned.
Corruption at state-owned oil giant
Ex-Sinopec executive Cao investigated by China anti-graft agency / Reuters
“China’s top anti-graft watchdog said [in Chinese] on Wednesday it was investigating ex-Sinopec Group vice president Cáo Yàofēng 曹耀峰, in the latest probe into a former executive at the energy giant.”
“Foreign collusion” under Hong Kong national security law
Security police eye foreign collusion case against Hong Kong protests fund / SCMP (paywall)
- 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund and Alliance for True Democracy targeted by officers from National Security Department.
- Groups asked to hand over information on donors, where money came from and what it was used for.
The new Chinese ambassador to the U.S. makes a mostly friendly speech
Keynote speech by Ambassador Qin Gang at the welcome event by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations board of directors / Chinese Embassy
Chinese ambassador refutes “three wrong beliefs” on China-U.S. relations / Xinhua
Hong Kong wastes $5 million
Hong Kong spent $5.7 million on PR campaign to improve city’s image worldwide, lawmakers say it stated the obvious / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s government has spent more than HK$40 million on a PR campaign.…Government defends price tag, says global public relations outfit Consulum helped officials understand how Hong Kong was perceived overseas.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Sexual misconduct in the tech industry
After proudly celebrating women, Alibaba faces reckoning over harassment / NYT (paywall)
A rape accusation at the Chinese ecommerce giant has shed light on a work culture that some former employees say is humiliating and toxic.