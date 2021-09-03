Taliban ❤️ China

“China has promised to keep its embassy in Kabul open and ‘beef up’ relations, the Taliban have said,” reports the Guardian.

The editors
Illustration by Derek Zheng

Other news today:

  • A video of casual, humiliating violence perpetrated against a female passenger by a security guard at a Xi’an subway station went viral. “What the security guard ripped apart was not only the female passenger’s shirt, but also all Chinese women’s dignity and sense of security,” said one social media user’s popular comment. More on SupChina.
  • Caixin has an explainer on the new Beijing stock market and policies Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 proposed yesterday.
  • The Wall Street Journal has more on the “Common Prosperity” essay that has “revived worries about a new Cultural Revolution.”
  • “Teachers across China are being reported and punished for offering paid catch-up sessions to students amid an ongoing crackdown on the tutoring industry,” reports Radio Free Asia.
  • China has rolled out new primary school textbooks that include lessons on Xi Jinping Thought, “the supreme leader’s political philosophy,” notes the Economist.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

