Editor’s note for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

“Red New Deal” is a new phrase we’ve been knocking around at SupChina to describe Xi Jinping’s multi-pronged crackdown on business, technology, and culture, and the many related new policies intended to reduce the power of business titans, ameliorate social inequality, and head off ideological and political challenges to the Communist Party.

What do you think of the phrase? And do you have any questions about the Red New Deal? We’re preparing a Sinica podcast on the subject to be recorded this Friday, and an ongoing series of articles, and I’d love to hear your opinions and questions.

