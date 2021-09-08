Editor’s note for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

The capitalists are frightened by China’s crackdowns on all kinds of companies. But the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Daily, seeks to reassure them.

A front page editorial published today (in Chinese) promises that the government will continue with its support for “the development of the private economy, the creation of a good legal environment and business environment for the development of private enterprises, and for further enhancing the vitality of the development of private enterprises.”

BlackRock will lap it up. George Soros, perhaps not. (See our top story today for details.)

Our word of the day is the Chinese name of the asset management firm BlackRock (贝莱德 bèi lái dé, not 黑石 hēi shí, which would be a literal translation).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

george soros
Business & Technology

BlackRock get a billion dollars from Chinese mutual fund investors

Jeremy Goldkorn
Society & Culture

U.S.-China trade was never intended to be fair

James Carter
alibaba

Alibaba ‘believes in justice and kindness’ after court drops sexual assault case against former manager

Jiayun Feng
Canadian Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse

Hong Kong celebs renounce foreign citizenship amid China’s fan culture crackdown, patriotism push

Lucas Niewenhuis

Move over, Shanghai and Beijing? Suzhou wants to be the ‘Pharmacy Valley of China’

Jiayun Feng

China finish top of the medals table for fifth consecutive Paralympics

Gerry Harker