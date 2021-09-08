Links for Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China bans tutors from off- and online classes as companies shut down
China bans private tutors from giving online classes / Reuters
“China on Wednesday banned private tutors from giving classes online or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings, hotels and coffee shops, ramping up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring.”
A tutoring powerhouse is shutting amid China’s education clampdown / Sixth Tone
More crackdowns are coming for gaming industry
Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children / AP
“Chinese regulators on Wednesday summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase Inc. and urged them to protect the physical and mental health of children, state media reported.”
Chinese authorities call in Tencent, NetEase for ear-bashing over new gaming restrictions for kids / SCMP (paywall)
China doesn’t like how Gen Z is spending its time / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alarm grows over China’s property crackdown
China property crackdown alarms analysts as economic risks grow / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Stabilizing China’s housing market under the mantra of ‘housing is for living, not for speculation’ is one of the many campaigns being waged by Xi Jinping as he seeks to reduce the cost of raising a family and defuse risks in the financial system. Yet it’s also one of the toughest goals to achieve given the vital importance of the sector to the economy — the industry accounts for more than 28% of gross domestic output.”
Education crackdown slams property prices in desirable districts
China’s educational crackdown hits apartment prices in its biggest cities / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing’s attempts to delink educational opportunity from home location is hitting a once-booming corner of the property market.”
Beijing tries to ease panic over crackdowns
Xi crackdown won’t derail China’s opening up, editorial says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The mouthpiece of China’s ruling Communist Party has run a front-page editorial seeking to ease concern that President Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdown will hurt foreign investors.”
China’s long-term economic policy unchanged amid regulatory wave — People’s Daily / Reuters
Shanghai says no to VIEs
Shanghai officials have said they are closing the VIE route, a method used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment, per Bloomberg.
- Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission under the VIE structure are being turned away.
- China has been moving in this direction since the Didi probe. In July, regulators proposed rules that would require nearly all companies seeking to list in foreign countries to undergo a cybersecurity review.
But Chinese companies still want New York IPOs
Chinese companies are still pushing ahead with close to $1 billion-worth of initial public offerings in New York, sidestepping regulator hurdles in Beijing and Washington, per Nikkei Asia.
- The share sale applications come in spite of a declaration by Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that he had “put a pause, for now” on listings by companies using the VIE structure.
- Yet 11 of the 13 public registrations filed with the SEC since Gensler’s statement have been Chinese.
- One IPO aspirant, bakery group Chanson International Holding, is based in Xinjiang, where a number of companies have come under U.S. sanctions.
- In the first half of 2021, a record $12.5 billion was raised in New York in initial public offerings by 34 Chinese companies.
Evergrande’s downgrade raises alarm as suppliers get paid in unfinished properties
Evergrande’s second downgrade in two days raises fear of default / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Evergrande Group shares briefly fell below their 2009 initial public offering price after a second credit-rating downgrade in as many days boosted concern the developer will default on its debt.”
Evergrande crisis means suppliers get paid in unbuilt properties / Bloomberg (paywall)
Fitch downgrades China Evergrande, flags ‘probable’ default / Reuters
Which Chinese city has the most economic potential?
Hangzhou tops EIU chart of Chinese cities with most economic potential / Reuters
“All the cities in the top 10 are in eastern and southern China, except for the capital Beijing, which ranked sixth, after Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Zhuhai. Suzhou, Hefei, Nanjing and Ningbo rounded out the list.”
A discount for investors in bike-sharing firm
Ant-backed Hello seeking funds at likely lower valuation / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hello Inc., the Chinese bike-sharing unicorn backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., is trying to raise funds at a reduced valuation after abandoning a U.S. IPO, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Competitors rush to take advantage of Didi’s regulatory woes
Didi challengers rush to get ahead in ride-hailing market as industry leader remains snarled in regulatory traffic / SCMP (paywall)
China regulators eye WMPs
China to tighten regulation over wealth management units to prevent contagion risks / Reuters
Hong Kong does not buy the most watches in the world any more
Hong Kong’s global watch dominance comes to an end / NYT (paywall)
“The report, based on the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department database, showed the value of retail sales of watches and jewelry in the first half of 2021 totaled $2.5 billion. It was $5.7 billion during the same period in 2018.”
China bashes Canada Goose for “misleading” ads
China accuses Canada Goose of ‘misleading’ consumers in ads / Bloomberg (paywall)
“High-end parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was fined by China and criticized by its state media for allegedly misleading consumers in some advertisements, becoming the latest foreign brand to be targeted by regulators amid political tensions between Beijing and the west.”
ByteDance in talks for billions in loans
ByteDance is in talks for $4 billion in loans as IPO wavers / Bloomberg (paywall)
ByteDance in talks with banks to borrow over $3 bln, sources say / Reuters
Tesla jumps in China
Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, local deliveries up / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China launches new earth observation satellite to monitor the environment
Gaofen 5-02 satellite launched from Taiyuan / China Daily
“Designers at the academy mounted seven imagers and sensors on that spacecraft that are capable of obtaining spatial, spectral and radioactive data.”
China launches new Earth observation satellite for environmental monitoring / Xinhua
China tests Olympics COVID-19 management at national games
China test-drives Olympics COVID-19 restrictions at national games / Bloomberg (paywall)
Asian Youth Games postponed due to COVID-19
Asian Youth Games in China postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 / Reuters
China reports over 2 billion shots in arms, but will COVID-19 be here to stay?
China administered total of 2.119 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of September 7 / Reuters
Coronavirus: China vaccinates two-thirds of population in COVID-19 herd immunity race / SCMP (paywall)
China doesn’t want to ‘live with’ COVID-19. But it may have to. / NYT (paywall)
Yanzhong Huang, a global health expert specializing in China, writes: “The fact that the [zero-tolerance] policy isn’t working as intended is bad news for China and any other country aiming to fully stamp out the virus in the same manner.”
Cathay Pacific fires unvaccinated crew members
Cathay Pacific fires crew members who didn’t get COVID-19 vaccines / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong Police arrest Tiananmen Square Vigil organizers
Hong Kong Police arrest organizers of Tiananmen Square Vigil / NYT (paywall)
A Hong Kong group that organizes vigils for the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown said several of its leaders were arrested on Wednesday after it refused to provide information for a police investigation.
The group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said the police had sought details about its funding and membership for an inquiry into whether it was acting in collusion with foreign powers, a violation of the city’s national security law.
Tiananmen Massacre Vigil organizers arrested by Hong Kong authorities / WSJ (paywall)
China praises Hong Kong arrests of Tiananmen Vigil organizers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong police arrest 4 members of group behind Tiananmen vigil / Reuters
4 members of Hong Kong group behind Tiananmen Massacre vigil arrested, a day after vowing to defy police probe / HKFP
Hong Kong police arrest defiant Tiananmen vigil leaders / AP
Credit Suisse gives no credit to Ai Weiwei
China dissident Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse is closing account / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei said Credit Suisse Group AG is closing his foundation’s account after the Swiss bank informed him that it was terminating the relationship because of an alleged criminal record.”
Beijing and Vatican agree on new bishop
Vatican says 6th Chinese bishop consecrated under 2018 deal / AP
“The Catholic diocese of Wuhan, China has a new bishop who was nominated by the pope according to the Vatican’s controversial accord with China, the Holy See said Wednesday.”
“Common prosperity” triggers debate on public policy
Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ drive triggers a rare debate in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
On the one side are those sharing the views of blogger [and retired official] Lǐ Guāngmǎn 李光满, whose commentary last month calling Xi’s regulatory crackdown a “profound revolution” was published widely by major state-run media outlets. It proclaimed “the capital market will no longer become a paradise for capitalists to get rich overnight” and “all those who block this people-centered change will be discarded.”
Countering that argument are those like Hú Xījìn 胡锡进, editor-in-chief of the nationalistic Global Times newspaper, who rebutted Li’s piece by saying the planned changes were a result of unified policies from top leaders. The goal, he said, was gradual social progress rather than a sweeping campaign that amounted to some sort of second Cultural Revolution.
China chases ‘rejuvenation’ with control of tycoons, society / AP
An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Behind them: President Xi Jinping’s vision of making a more powerful, prosperous country by reviving revolutionary ideals, with more economic equality and tighter party control over society and entrepreneurs.
‘Misinformation campaign on social media in support of Chinese government interests’
Pro-China social media campaign expands to new countries, blames U.S. for COVID-19 / Reuters
Experts at security company FireEye and Alphabet’s Google said the operation was identified in 2019 as running hundreds of accounts in English and Chinese aimed at discrediting the Hong Kong democracy movement. The effort has broadened its mission and spread from Twitter, Facebook and Google to thousands of handles on dozens of sites around the world.
Alibaba scandal exposes cracks in China’s #MeToo
Alibaba sex crime suspect’s release shows China’s #MeToo hurdles / Bloomberg (paywall)
“To those who have studied China’s legal framework on sexual assaults, the case isn’t surprising. Similar to civil law countries like Germany, China’s system provides much stronger protection for the accused than common-law nations, where the more likely version of events usually wins the day.”
China strengthens ties with Taliban, pledges $31 million in aid
China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government / Reuters
China says U.S. and allies have duty to aid Afghanistan / Reuters
China welcomes ‘end of anarchy’ with Taliban’s interim Afghan gov’t, pledges $31 million in aid / HKFP
Biden says he is sure China will try to work out arrangement with Taliban / Reuters
China-India border tensions rise as PLA drops missiles in Tibet drill
China-India border: PLA troops, jets, artillery ‘send warning shot with Tibet drill’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese fighter jets dropped missiles, troops brought down drones and ground force howitzers made precision strikes during a high-altitude drill by the Tibet Military District intended as a warning to India, according to military observers.”
Is China eyeing global military dominance?
China sees its nuclear arsenal as more than a deterrent / WSJ (paywall)
William Schneider Jr. says China “is seeking global military dominance, not ‘parity’ with the West.”
Beijing remakes Hong Kong’s election system
China moves to complete its purge of Hong Kong’s election system / Bloomberg (paywall)
Over the past 10 months, almost 300 elected legislators and district councilors from pro-democracy groups have resigned or been removed from office as Beijing asserted broad new national security powers to jail opposition leaders and remake politics in the former British colony…
President Xi Jinping’s chosen representatives in Hong Kong are building a system that will make it much riskier for the opposition to return to elected office.
Beijing Olympics TV coverage boycott urged
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics / AP
“Some of the world’s largest broadcasters including American network NBC are being asked by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Winter Games are scheduled to open on Feb. 4.”
A blacklist for bribers?
China’s corruption busters signal they plan to make bribe givers pay / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s anti-corruption bodies and law enforcement organs have said they are exploring measures to get tougher on people who give bribes — not just officials who take them — and build a blacklist of suspected bribers.”
China’s deteriorating ties with Australia
China’s diplomatic row with Australia just keeps getting worse / Bloomberg (paywall)
A review of the fraying relationship.
U.S. warship stokes South China Sea tensions
China, U.S. cry crime and misdemeanour as warship tests Beijing’s new law at Mischief Reef / SCMP (paywall)
“The United States and China have traded accusations after an American warship sailed near a disputed South China Sea reef, in what an expert called the first challenge to Beijing’s new regulation aimed at strengthening its maritime claims.”
Germany wedged between U.S. and China
Germany′s difficult balancing act / DW
“Berlin’s dilemma: This competition is developing between its most powerful ally and its most important trading partner. Germany faces the threat of getting caught between the fronts, especially when it comes to technology.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Wobbling skyscraper in Shenzhen reopens
Shenzhen’s SEG Plaza reopens for tenants, minus the pair of 60-metre masts blamed by engineers for causing the tower to wobble / SCMP (paywall)
Subway security under fire over mishandling female passenger
Xi’an subway under fire after security mishandles female passenger / Sixth Tone
Last week on SupChina: Video of woman stripped to underwear by subway employee sparks outrage in China
China pledges pay raises for teachers over extended work hours
China promises to raise teacher pay amid extended work hours / Sixth Tone
E-reading for China’s elderly
E-Lit squad: China’s elderly rekindle passion with romance, wargods / Sixth Tone