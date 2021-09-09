Links for Thursday, September 9, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Wind power IPO from construction machinery giant Sany
Founded in 1986 in Hunan Province, Sany (三一 sānyī) is China’s largest manufacturer of heavy construction equipment such as excavators and cranes, and the world’s largest supplier of concrete-making machinery.
- Sany has big plans for the wind power industry: Sany Heavy Energy, a subsidiary that makes wind turbines and builds wind farms, has won approval for an IPO on Shanghai’s STAR market.
- The company aims to raise 3.03 billion yuan ($469 million).
- In 2020, Sany Heavy Energy reported 9.3 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) in revenues, and delivered 3,110 megawatts of wind power (about 5.4% of all wind energy generated in China).
China bans tutors from offline and online classes
China banned private tutors from giving classes online or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings, hotels, and coffee shops, ramping up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring, per Reuters.
- The rules come on the heels of China’s ban of for-profit tutoring and the “dual alleviation” (PDF) policy, which axed China’s lucrative after-school training programs.
- Since then, tutoring has gone underground with private tutors being paid up to $460 per hour.
- “In some places, subject tutoring has moved ‘underground’ or put on a different ‘vest’ to evade the regulations,” the Ministry of Education said. “This has impacted the policy’s implementation.”
Alarm grows over China’s property crackdown
China’s campaign to cool its property market is alarming investors, per Bloomberg.
- Economists at Nomura Holdings are calling China’s curbs the “Volcker Moment,” referring to the former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman and his diagnosis of what went wrong in the 2008 Financial Crisis.
- Analysts at Bank of America are saying that the credit squeeze in the property sector is “unnecessarily aggressive” and may weigh on industrial demand and consumption.
- Takeaway: The question for Beijing is whether it can stabilize its property sector without imperiling a vital sector of the economy — the industry accounts for more than 28% of gross domestic output.
Bike-sharing app Hello Chuxing renews hopes of IPO
Alibaba-backed bike sharing app Hello Chuxing is trying to raise funds at a reduced valuation after it abandoned its U.S. IPO in July.
- The Shanghai-based startup is seeking between $100 million and $300 million in a private funding round.
- Hello is valued at about $5 billion, according to data provider CB Insights.
- Context: Hello is one of the lone survivors of the burst of China’s bike-sharing bubble, which attracted billions of dollars in its heyday.
China’s factory inflation hits 13-year high
Commodity boom pushes China’s factory inflation to 13-year high / WSJ (paywall)
“Robust demand for coal, steel and other raw materials pushed China’s producer-price index 9.5% higher in August from a year earlier, the fastest increase since August 2008, when it rose 10.1%, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.”
China factory inflation surge to add pressure to global prices / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar / Reuters
Beijing to crack down on underground private tutoring “loopholes”
Chinese government to crack down on underground private tutoring market / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese Ministry of Education issued a decree on Wednesday that said it would close loopholes used by some companies to circumvent the recent crackdown on the private tutoring industry.”
Video games and virtual reality “Metaverse” take hit over regulatory squeeze, with ride hailing next in line
China’s regulators said to slow their approval of new online games, as Beijing’s campaign against gaming addiction heats up / SCMP (paywall)
China ‘Metaverse’ stocks tumble on state media warning, regulators’ attention / Reuters
“Chinese shares seen with links to ‘Metaverse,’ a virtual shared space based on virtual reality technologies, slumped on Thursday after their recent surge raised regulatory eyebrows and prompted state media to warn against investing in them.”
Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children / AP
Chinese authorities call in Tencent, NetEase for ear-bashing over new gaming restrictions for kids / SCMP (paywall)
China tells gaming firms to end ‘solitary’ focus on profit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent and Netease to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a steep share selloff.”
Chinese videogame stocks fall after summons from regulators / WSJ (paywall)
Traders rush to dump China tech stocks as gaming targeted again / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing / Reuters
The government “also said it would crack down on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry.”
WeRide develops self-driving vans
Nissan-backed Chinese startup WeRide develops self-driving vans / Reuters
Will Indian startups reap the benefits from China’s crackdown?
Indian startups could benefit as momentum shifts away from China / WSJ (paywall)
“India is among the countries standing to benefit the most from China’s recent crackdown on its technology companies, venture-capital executives say, as investors spooked by Beijing’s actions might look to redirect investments to its neighbor.”
Sea looks to raise billions
Tencent-backed tech giant Sea taps investors for about $6 billion / WSJ (paywall)
“Southeast Asia’s most valuable listed company, Sea Ltd., plans to raise about $6 billion or more in new funds, capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for the region’s fast-growing technology industry.”
Goldman appoints former McKinsey chief to run Asia business
Goldman hires former McKinsey chief to help run Asia business / WSJ (paywall)
“Mr. Kevin Sneader will serve as co-president of the Asia business, excluding Japan, alongside Todd Leland, Goldman said Wednesday…Some partners chafed at Mr. Sneader’s efforts to move McKinsey away from a culture in which partners were given wide latitude over their work and clients to a more rule-bound, process-oriented one,” though that same autonomy played a huge factor in Goldman’s global bribery scandal last year.
Oil slumps as China taps crude reserves
Oil slumps after China releases crude from strategic reserves / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to auction off state crude oil reserves to help refiners / Reuters
China sells oil reserves to lower prices in unprecedented move / Al Jazeera
Alibaba edges out competitors in China, including Walmart
Walmart rethinks its China ‘hypermarket’ strategy amid Alibaba gains / Bloomberg (paywall)
Walmart has “fallen from No. 2 in 2011 to fourth in China’s hypermarket sector, with no gains in market share, and cutthroat competition from local players like e-commerce giant Alibaba has already forced out Germany’s Metro AG and France’s Carrefour SA.”
Ant Group now worth just $78 billion?
Fidelity cuts Ant valuation again as China crackdown spreads / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Boston-based money manager’s valuation of its Ant holdings at the end of June implied a total market capitalization of about $78 billion…That’s down from $144 billion in February and $235 billion just before Ant’s initial public offering was abruptly suspended by regulators in early November.”
Evergrande is still in debt but still in business
China lets Evergrande reset debt terms to ease cash crunch / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Regulators in Beijing have signed off on a China Evergrande Group proposal to renegotiate payment deadlines with banks and other creditors, paving the way for a temporary reprieve as the cash-strapped developer struggles to come to grips with more than $300 billion of liabilities.”
China Evergrande shares plunge 11% to lowest since July 2015 / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande bonds rebound as loan payment extensions ease default worries / Reuters
Property market rocked as Evergrande struggles to repay $300bn debts / Guardian
Quant hedge funds under scrutiny from Chinese authorities
China quant hedge funds under scrutiny as stock turnover jumps / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese officials are stepping up scrutiny of quantitative trading after the securities regulator warned against possible problems caused by computer-driven transactions.”
Hong Kong-Guangdong are linking their wealth
China wealth link with Hong Kong to start in next few days / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s long-awaited plan to allow investments for private wealth between Hong Kong and its increasingly affluent southern region is set to kick off in the next few days.”
Anti-graft and anti-fraud
China’s anti-graft agency investigates CDB executive / Reuters
“China’s top graft buster is investigating He Xingxiang, vice president of China Development Bank, in the latest investigations into top officials at state-owned financial institutions.”
Haitong Securities probed in client’s financial reporting fraud case / Caixin
Renault might end van venture with China’s Brilliance
Renault in talks to end Chinese van venture with Brilliance — source / Reuters
Ericsson shrinks down in China
Ericsson to close major research centre in Nanjing amid shrinking 5G market share in China / SCMP (paywall)
NIO plans big U.S. share sale
NIO plans up to $2 billion U.S. share sale to help wage China EV wars / Nikkei Asia
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Two scientific journals retract articles including Chinese DNA research on Uyghurs
Two scientific journals retract articles involving Chinese DNA research / NYT (paywall)
“Two respected scientific journals have retracted two articles that relied on the DNA samples of Uyghurs in western China after questions were raised about whether the subjects had provided their full consent.”
An elephant canteen in Yunnan
Yunnan’s ‘elephant canteen’ aims to reduce human-wildlife conflict / Sixth Tone
“Deep aging” for major Chinese cities
China’s population enters ‘deep aging’ in many major cities / RFA
“China is facing a population crisis of increasing urgency, with 149 cities shown in recent census figures to have 14 percent of their residents over the age of 65.”
China has “constructive” climate talks with the U.K.
China says climate talks with Britain’s Sharma were ‘candid, constructive’ / Reuters
IAEA to investigate Japan’s Fukushima wastewater plan
IAEA to send experts to Japan in December to review Fukushima water release plan / Reuters
The IAEA will investigate “a plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.” The plan, released in April, “angered local fishermen as well as China and South Korea.”
Context on SupChina: Beijing slams Japanese plan to dump Fukushima wastewater into Pacific.
China to lead post-COVID surge in the world’s wind farms
Global windfarm installations expected to surge after COVID-19 drop, says report / Guardian
Hong Kong’s tough push to manage COVID-19
Hong Kong to target elderly with one-stop jabs service, ‘deep-community’ approach as vaccination drive stalls / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong pinning border hopes on vaccination, zero local infections, but Guangdong official says reopening unlikely before March / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Will Xi’s 600-day stay in China hinder diplomacy?
Xi Jinping hasn’t set foot outside China for 600 days / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Xi Jinping hasn’t left China for one year, seven months and 22 days, the longest such stint of any Group of 20 leader. The question is whether his absence from major events will hinder progress on everything from climate change to disputes with the U.S.”
Top Chinese universities “aren’t doing enough” Party ideology
China’s top universities get poor grades for Party propaganda / RFA
“Political inspectors sent into universities by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have said most higher education institutions aren’t doing enough to promote the party’s ideology on campus.”
Japanese firm sues government over dropped case on illegal tech to China
Japanese company that exported machinery capable of making bio-weapons to China sues over arrests / SCMP (paywall)
“A Japanese machinery maker is suing the government for compensation after the collapse of an investigation into its alleged illegal exports to China of technology with possible bio-weapons applications.”
Heavy U.S. penalties for tech sales to China
U.S. penalties for technology sales to China have soared this year, Commerce Department official says / SCMP (paywall)
“Investigations by the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) into China-related transactions have resulted in 226 months of prison time, $1,858,000 in criminal fines, and $4,048,000 in civil penalties so far this year,” said U.S. officials.
Chinese businessman gets 2 years in prison for exporting U.S. marine tech to China / Reuters
“A Chinese businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison after admitting that he illegally exported marine technology with uses in anti-submarine warfare from the United States for the benefit of a Chinese military university.”
Hong Kong police raid Tiananmen museum after arresting vigil organizers
Hong Kong police raid museum commemorating 1989 Tiananmen victims / Reuters
Hong Kong national security police raid shuttered Tiananmen Massacre museum, a day after vigil group leaders arrested / HKFP
Uyghur man’s long imprisonment for contacting relatives
Uyghur man draws 15-year prison term for contacting uncles overseas / RFA
“A Uyghur man living in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was sent to an internment camp four years ago for the crime of speaking to relatives overseas, contradicting Chinese claims that Uyghur residents of the region are free to keep in touch with family members abroad, RFA has learned.”
Philippine police kill four Chinese in drug sting
Philippine police kill 4 Chinese nationals in Shabu sting / RFA
“Philippine anti-drugs operatives killed four alleged Chinese drug traffickers in a major operation on Tuesday that led to the confiscation of more than half a ton of crystal methamphetamine, the largest seizure this year in the government’s war on drugs.”
More on the pro-China social media disinformation campaign
Pro-China online network used fake accounts to urge Asian-Americans to attend protests, researchers say / WSJ (paywall)
Uruguay talks free trade with China
Uruguay advances free trade talks with China, aims to be Mercosur ‘gateway’ / Reuters
Xi congratulates Kim on 73rd anniversary of North Korea’s founding
China’s President Xi sends congratulatory message to North Korea leader Kim — state media / Reuters
China invests big in Laos, but its people don’t benefit
Chinese investments in Laos soar, but little wealth is spread / RFA
“China’s investment in Laos has climbed since 1989 to a cumulative $16 billion, but little of this money has benefited ordinary citizens, while the negative impact from Chinese development projects isn’t being counted accurately, Lao sources say.”
South China Sea tensions
Beijing ramps up drills and tests its ability to seize an island / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese military is ramping up its presence in the South China Sea and enhancing its ability to seize an island, despite military friction with the United States in the region.”
Taiwan’s president commissions domestic-made naval warship / AP
“Taiwan’s president oversaw the commissioning of a new domestically made navy warship Thursday as part of the island’s plan to boost indigenous defense capacity amid heightened tensions with China.”
Archive find could hurt China’s ‘historic’ claim to Paracel Islands / RFA
“A rare find in the British National Archives may provide another piece of evidence discrediting China’s claim of historic rights to the disputed Paracel archipelago in the South China Sea.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Hedging a return to Hong Kong
A family has been trying to get back to Hong Kong for a year. Is this the moment? / NYT (paywall)
Notorious female serial killer gets death sentence
China’s notorious female serial killer Lao Rongzhi sentenced to death for killing 7 people including a child after 20 years on the run / SCMP (paywall)
Plastic surgery for white-collar men
In competitive China, more men go under the knife to boost their chances in life / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Growing numbers of educated men in China are opting for aesthetic and surgical procedures to give them the edge.”
Debating traditional Chinese clothing
Qipao out, hanfu in? Advocates for traditional Chinese clothing have some problems to resolve / SCMP (paywall)
How ancient Chinese roofs reflect climate change
Degrees of difference: How ancient roofs reflect climate change / Sixth Tone
“A study published in the academic journal Science Advances on Wednesday describes how Chinese people changed how they constructed roofs according to shifting weather patterns between the years 750 and 1750.”