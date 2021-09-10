Editor’s note for Friday, September 10, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

Dear reader,

Here’s a video you might enjoy this weekend: How China’s queer youth built an underground ballroom scene, a short documentary by Tony Lin.

And a podcast episode you might be interested in: Award-winning author Barbara Demick, whose most recent book Eat the Buddha chronicles the tales of Ngaba, a town high on a Tibetan plateau, was interviewed on the NüVoices Podcast.

Please note that the NüVoices Network is registering as a non-profit and after this episode will no longer be part of the Sinica Network. We wish them all the best!

We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday!

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

