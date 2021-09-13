Editor’s note for Monday, September 13, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Is real estate next in line for government rectification after tech, education, and entertainment, and the other targets of China’s rolling crackdowns which we’re calling the Red New Deal?
Probably, and we’re going to be doing some reporting on this in the next week. But for now, here are three links worth considering:
- Realty giant to shutter offices in shenzhen after city slaps limits on home prices / Caixin
- End of an era in China’s urbanization and beginning of a new one / Pekingnology
- Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest / Reuters
“Tariff man” was one of the funnier ways Donald Trump has described himself, but it looks like his successor may also be described that way if reports coming out of Washington, D.C., are to be believed. See our top story today for details on this, and on the news that gives us our daily Chinese phrase today:
Our word of the day is Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington, D.C., the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (台北经济文化代表处 táiběi jīngjì wénhuà dàibiǎochù).
If the U.S. follows through on Taiwan’s request to change its name to Taiwan Representative Office (台湾代表处 táiwān dàibiǎochù), Beijing will not be pleased: see our top story today.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief