Links for Monday, September 13, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Regulators to Big Tech: “Open your walled gardens”
In a closed-door meeting on Thursday last week, China’s internet regulator told Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, Baidu, Huawei, Xiaomi, NetEase, and others to stop blocking external links to competitor sites, per 21st Century Business Herald (in Chinese).
- Citing unnamed sources, the paper said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time.
- The ministry said it may have to resort to other measures if the firms did not comply.
- Context: China’s tech giants have historically blocked links and services by rivals on their platforms, creating what analysts have described as “walled gardens.”
- Takeaway: The new rules might dilute monopoly power and increase consumer choice, but some say it could exacerbate the spread of illegal content, rumors, and fraud (in Chinese).
See also: China tells internet companies to stop blocking links from rivals / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese officials have ordered its largest internet companies to stop blocking links from their rivals on their apps, as Beijing seeks to boost competition in a sector dominated by a handful of companies.”
In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking rivals’ links / Reuters
Didi rival Cao Cao Mobility raises half a billion dollars
Cao Cao Mobility said on Monday that it has raised 3.8 billion yuan ($589 million) in a Series B funding round to expand its business and fund research and development, per Caixin Global.
- Established in 2015, the Geely-backed rival to Didi now operates in 62 cities in China and has more than 60 million registered users.
- The company said ride-hailing orders jumped 150% in July compared with a year ago and monthly active users reached 10 million.
- Takeaway: Geely is gearing up to create a mobility ecosystem combining Internet of Vehicles (IoV), autonomous driving, and new energy technology, with Cao Cao as its platform.
Digital healthcare provider bags $60 million
Distinct HealthCare, a Chinese digital healthcare services provider, has raised $60 million in a funding round led by Tencent and a large Hong Kong business group, per Yicai Global.
- The Shenzhen-based company offers online healthcare options such as consultations, drug deliveries, emergency treatments by video, etc.
- Two other Chinese internet giants, Alibaba and ByteDance, have participated in the Series E financing round, but Tencent has blocked future cash injections by the pair through an exclusive agreement with Distinct.
- The firm has no immediate plans to go public, said the founder and chief executive.
- Context: Distinct HealthCare has raised more than $170 million since January 2014. Analysts place the company’s market value at $618.8 million after the latest round.
- Takeaway: With access through smartphones and other devices, digital channels have already become one of the main ways doctors receive patient information.
Indebted Evergrande sparks protest, angers investors
Riskier Chinese property bonds suffer as Evergrande struggles / WSJ (paywall)
“Bonds from lower-rated Chinese property developers have fallen steeply in price after warnings of a potential default at industry giant Evergrande sent investors scrambling to protect themselves against trouble elsewhere in their portfolios.”
Why China’s economy is threatened by a property giant’s debt problems / NYT (paywall)
How will indebted Evergrande affect China’s economy and foreign investments?
Evergrande crisis escalates as protests break out in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Evergrande Group is facing mounting protests by homebuyers, retail investors and even its own employees, raising the stakes for authorities in Beijing as they try to prevent the property giant’s debt crisis from sparking social unrest.”
Evergrande offers angry retail investors repayment plan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest / Reuters
Evergrande 75% haircut is now a base case for bond analysts / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Evergrande debt woes raise financing pressure on peers / Reuters
China Evergrande’s soccer club seeking government aid to survive / Bloomberg (paywall)
What is China Evergrande and why is it in trouble? / Bloomberg (paywall)
Is Baoneng the next big debt victim?
The rapid fall of China’s most famous corporate raider / Caixin Global
“Baoneng Investment Group, a Shenzhen-based private property and financial services company, is the latest Chinese conglomerate to face a massive debt crisis. Baoneng is best known for its failed 2015 hostile takeover attempt of major property developer China Vanke Co. Ltd.”
Indebted HNA gets investors
HNA secures strategic investors for Hainan Air, airport business / Bloomberg (paywall)
“HNA Group secured strategic investors for its airline and airport businesses, a key step in the once high-flying Chinese conglomerate’s state-run reorganization and bid to move beyond its debt woes.”
Bankrupt HNA secures strategic investors for airline, airport businesses / Caixin Global
Blackstone drops $3 billion property deal with Soho China, plunging shares
Blackstone drops $3 billion property deal with Chinese power couple / WSJ (paywall)
“Shares in Chinese commercial-property developer Soho China tumbled 35% Monday, after Blackstone abandoned a $3.3 billion takeover in the face of an unexpectedly long regulatory review.”
Soho China plummets 40% after Blackstone takeover falls apart / Bloomberg (paywall)
Soho China’s shares plummet after Blackstone abandons $3 billion takeover / Caixin Global
Soho China shares plunge 40% after Blackstone deal collapses / FT (paywall)
China’s “capital without the capitalism” leaves investors divided
Why Beijing wants BlackRock but not capitalism / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing’s economic approach under Mr. Xi can best be described as ‘capital without the capitalism’ — an attempt to redirect resources to politically favored or economically necessary uses without resort to the mechanisms by which Western economies manage such a complex task. Until this changes, which seems unlikely under a Party regime, expect the promise of China’s financial markets for foreigners and domestic savers alike to remain unfulfilled.”
Cracks in China’s growth put risk-market rally on shaky ground / Bloomberg (paywall)
Active investors’ interest in the Chinese tech trade fades / FT (paywall)
‘No rule of law’: investors divided over Chinese markets / FT (paywall)
China vows to consolidate “bloated” EV sector
China vows to consolidate the bloated electric vehicle industry / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.”
China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry — minister / Reuters
Will the gaming ban flatten or boost business?
No level-up for Chinese game companies yet / WSJ (paywall)
“The latest regulatory news punishing Chinese game shares looks like a bit of a tempest in a teacup. Investors would be wise to keep the hatches firmly battened down anyway.”
‘Mortal Kombat’ can teach China a thing or two about videogames / WSJ (paywall)
If “the best way to make a business boom is to try limiting it,” will China’s gaming ban have the opposite outcome?
China’s former central banker blasts VC’s “winner takes all” strategy in digital economy
China’s former central banker blasts venture capital for fanning ‘winner takes all’ in digital economy / SCMP (paywall)
“China should reflect on the growth model of its digital economy, where companies backed by venture capital often pursue a winner-take-all strategy by burning cash to squeeze out rivals, China’s former central bank governor Zhóu Xiǎochuān 周小川 said.”
Shanghai judge says burying negative search results is “illegal”
Citing competition campaign, Shanghai judge says hiding negative search results is illegal / Caixin (paywall)
“A Shanghai court proclaimed it is illegal to bury negative results on search engines, in a ruling that could have implications for reputation management firms and search engine optimization services.”
Meituan responds to algorithm criticism
Meituan to change delivery algorithm rules as China urges labor protection / Reuters
“Chinese food delivery giant Meituan has published the rules showing how algorithms estimate the time it takes delivery workers to complete jobs and said it was adjusting them, after the government urged firms to improve working conditions.”
Alibaba elaborates on its “common prosperity” blueprint
Alibaba elaborates on how it will use its 100 billion yuan ‘common prosperity’ fund – pointing to ‘high quality growth’ for all / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong-China wealth link launches
Hong Kong’s financial ties to mainland China deepen as wealth link launches / WSJ (paywall)
Post-pandemic shipping and border woes
Shipping options dry up as businesses try to rebuild from pandemic / WSJ (paywall)
Economic costs accumulate as countries worried by Delta variant extend border closures / WSJ (paywall)
China buys Canada mRNA vaccine tech
Chinese firm buys Canada mRNA vaccine tech in $500 million deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
Everest to bring Canadian biotech’s potential COVID shots to China, other markets / Reuters
Tesla raises prices in China
Tesla raises the price of its Model Y performance car in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Trendy tea chain Heytea taps UBS for $500 million Hong Kong IPO
China tea chain Heytea taps UBS for $500 million Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong sues Jushenghua for unpaid $650 million loan
Huarong sues Jushenghua for $650 million outstanding loan / Bloomberg (paywall)
High-flying Chinese fish prices
Surging Chinese fish prices stir up food supplies / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Brazil declines to buy more Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
Brazil moves away from Chinese COVID-19 vaccine / WSJ (paywall)
Brazil is moving away from Chinese vaccines “as concerns grow over its efficacy against the Delta variant and other vaccines become more readily available.”
The country “bought 100 million doses of Sinovac, nearly all of which have been delivered,” but the “purchase of another 30 million doses of Chinese vaccines — a move considered by Brazilian health authorities until at least last month — is no longer under discussion.”
See also: Chinese vaccines’ value clarified by real-world data as exports near 1 billion / SCMP (paywall)
“Researchers concluded that the Chinese vaccines were less effective than other vaccines but still offered valuable protection against severe illness or death. Experts argued that the Chinese jabs — approved by the WHO for emergency use — were worth having for countries in need.”
A new COVID-19 outbreak in Fujian
China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak spreads in Fujian Province / SCMP (paywall)
A Chinese province reports an outbreak of the Delta variant / NYT (paywall)
“On Sunday, the Chinese authorities reported 22 new locally transmitted infections, all in the southern province of Fujian and caused by the Delta variant. The number was the highest since Aug. 14, when 24 cases were recorded.” The outbreak led authorities to “shut down public transportation and test hundreds of thousands of people.”
Delta breaches China less than a month after previous outbreak / Bloomberg (paywall)
China sends health team to Fujian Province after COVID-19 cases / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese city imposes travel curbs, closes public venues in new COVID-19 outbreak / Reuters
Chinese rescuers recover 19 bodies in coal mine collapse
Chinese rescuers recover bodies of 19 workers killed in coal mine collapse / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Nineteen Chinese miners who became trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed last month were found dead on Monday, state media reported, after a huge rescue effort.”
China aims to double hydropower
China pumps up hydropower storage plans to meet climate commitments / SCMP (paywall)
CNEA said last week it “aimed to double pumped storage capacity within five years, to more than 62GW by 2025. It wants to further expand capacity to 120GW in the following five years and achieve an internationally competitive industry by 2035.”
What will net-zero mean for China’s developing regions?
China’s poor regions worry about climate justice in net-zero push / Bloomberg (paywall)
“But now President Xi Jinping’s pledge to zero out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire country by 2060 means every province has to find a way to cut pollution. It also means officials are having to consider regional equality in environmental policies for the first time.”
Shanghai prepares for Typhoon Chanthu
Shanghai closes schools and airports, halts operations at world’s largest port ahead of Typhoon Chanthu’s landfall / SCMP (paywall)
Shanghai halts some port operations and flights on typhoon / Bloomberg (paywall)
Turning nuclear waste into glass?
China opens first plant that will turn nuclear waste into glass for safer storage / SCMP (paywall)
“The plant in Guangyuan in the southwestern province of Sichuan will be able to process several hundred cubic meters of high level radioactive liquid waste each year, according to state media reports.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China calls for restraint as North Korea tests long-range missile
North Korea reports long-range cruise missile test as arms race intensifies. / NYT (paywall)
“North Korea announced its latest missile tests two days before Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China was scheduled to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and stalled nuclear disarmament talks.”
China calls for restraint as North Korea tests cruise missile able to reach Japan / SCMP (paywall)
N. Korea tests first ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability / Reuters
China, Taiwan are hot topics for Japan’s new leaders
China ties, Taiwan top agenda as race for Japan’s new LDP leader, prime minister heats up / SCMP (paywall)
Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security with China in mind / Reuters
Companies of Guō Wénguì 郭文贵 fined over $500 million
Companies tied to Chinese exile Guo Wengui to pay $539 million to settle SEC action / WSJ (paywall)
“Three media companies tied to exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui have agreed to pay $539 million to settle regulatory claims they violated investor-protection laws when they raised money from over 5,000 investors.”
Context in WSJ in 2020: Fundraising at company tied to Steve Bannon and Guo Wengui faces probe.
Background on Guo Wengui on the Sinica Podcast: Guo Wengui: The extraordinary tale of a Chinese billionaire turned dissident, told by Mike Forsythe and Alexandra Stevenson.
China’s global hunt for dissidents
China’s hunt for dissidents has gone global / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The programs in question are known as Operation Fox Hunt and Operation Skynet. As ProPublica has reported, their stated purpose is to track down white-collar criminals who have sought refuge abroad. Yet in many cases, the real targets are dissidents or political foes of Xi.”
More pushback to the U.S. Justice Department’s “China Initiative”
Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia / Reuters
“A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists.”
Context on SupChina: Chinese-born professor in Tennessee cleared of all spying charges in rebuke to U.S. Department of Justice.
UN chief urges U.S.-China cooperation in climate fight
UN chief urges China and U.S. to keep bilateral disputes out of climate fight / Reuters via SCMP (paywall)
American lawyer speaks out on Hong Kong imprisonment
American lawyer imprisoned in Hong Kong speaks out about his treatment / Washington Post (paywall)
Carrie Lam hints at Hong Kong government restructuring
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hints at government restructuring, new bureaus on land, cultural issues / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has hinted at a government restructuring ahead of the chief executive race, saying the establishment of new bureaus to coordinate on land use and oversee cultural matters is a subject she ‘cannot avoid’ in her policy address next month.”
Xi says no more Party “Mr. Nice Guys”
China’s Xi urges Communist party ‘Mr. Nice Guys’ to take action / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged members of the ruling Communist Party to act more boldly when necessary, in a sign of frustration over the performance of lower-level officials in the country’s top-down political system.”
U.S. ponders Afghanistan aid as China and Pakistan rush relief
As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief / Reuters
“As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance.”
Former professor stands trial for “subversion” over articles
Veteran Chinese democracy activist stands trial for ‘subversion’ over articles / RFA
“A court in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu has tried Guō Quán 郭泉, a former professor from Nanjing Normal University, for ‘incitement to subvert state power’ after he criticized the ruling CCP’s response to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan.”
India-Australia ties
India, Australia deepen defense, trade ties amid China tensions / Bloomberg (paywall)
“India and Australia agreed to deepen maritime defense cooperation and strengthen trade ties amid widening differences with China.”
China hits back at Australia defense minister’s “Nazi Germany” comparison
China and Australia urged to hold fire after Nazi Germany comparison makes Beijing slam ‘toxic rhetoric’ / SCMP (paywall)
“When Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton in effect compared the rise of China to that of Nazi Germany, Beijing hit back in kind, slamming his ‘extremely dangerous’ remarks as befitting the ‘pawns of the United States.’”
Taiwan’s geopolitical position
Taiwan’s war games begin with response to simulated PLA biochemical attack / SCMP (paywall)
What the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan means for Taiwan / NYT (paywall)
By Oriana Skylar Mastro, on how “the U.S. departure from Afghanistan will more likely give pause to Chinese war planners — not push them to use force against Taiwan.”
Is Taiwan about to lose another long-term ally to Beijing? / SCMP (paywall)
Will Honduras’s next president switch the nation’s allegiance to Beijing?
China’s FM starts Asian friendship tour this week
Singapore and Vietnam key stops for China’s Wang Yi on latest Asian friendship tour / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing is looking to boost relations with its Southeast Asian neighbours with Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s second tour of the region this year, starting with a three-day visit to Vietnam on Friday.”
China strengthens ties with Cambodia amid South China Sea tensions, offers aid and vaccines
China and Cambodia gun for ‘harder than steel’ ties to fend off foreign forces / SCMP (paywall)
“China and Cambodia have vowed to resist pressure from outside their relationship, with Beijing calling for ties that are ‘harder than steel’ amid tension with some Asean nations over the South China Sea.”
Cambodia to discuss COVID-19, trade during China minister visit / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia / Reuters
More on the South China Sea
Japan tracks Chinese destroyer and suspected submarine on edge of its waters / SCMP (paywall)
“Japan says its self-defense forces are monitoring a Chinese destroyer and what it suspects is a submarine first identified just outside Japanese territorial waters off Amami Oshima on Friday.”
China warns Vietnam to watch out for outside interference in South China Sea / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned of interference from regional outsiders, as he urged Vietnam not to ‘magnify conflicts’ in the disputed South China Sea.”
South Koreans sour on China
South Koreans sour on China ahead of Wang Yi visit / Nikkei Asia
Germany’s “China city” faces dimmed future
As Angela Merkel’s exit approaches, Germany’s ‘China city’ nervously eyes the future / SCMP (paywall)
“Germany’s ‘China city’ Duisburg has long hoped that the surging export-import business would turn into larger investments and jobs, but German election day is September 26, the end of the Angela Merkel era and what many predict will be a turning point for German-Chinese relations.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese parents fear fallout from education crackdown
Chinese parents fear children’s English skills will suffer as schools cut back on language classes and tutors face crackdown / SCMP (paywall)
Will Asia’s “beautiful white” creams face an antiracism reckoning?
Antiracism push prompts rethink of Asia’s ‘beautiful white’ creams / WSJ (paywall)
“Global skin-care companies are split over a term commonly used on Asian anti-blemish creams that means “beautiful white,” with Unilever erasing it from products while Johnson & Johnson says it isn’t offensive.”
A Bronze Age mask carved into China’s rice fields
Chinese farmers recreate Bronze Age gold mask on rice fields spanning 75 football pitches / SCMP (paywall)
“Farmers near the Sanxingdui archaeological site in Guanghan, Sichuan Province, have created a giant reproduction of the famous Bronze Age gold mask – on their rice fields.”
A chef explores Cantonese cuisine
He once struggled to put food on the table for his ailing family — today, this chef shares his mastery of Cantonese cuisine with diners / SCMP (paywall)
China’s elite snowboarders
China’s elite snowboarders herald new wave of Olympians / Reuters
The mysterious death of Mao’s former designated heir Lín Biāo 林彪
Shedding new light on a 50-year-old Chinese mystery / Nikkei Asia